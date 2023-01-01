Flexplorer 146 Maverick launched

Vasco Buonpensiere - Co-Founder and CEO

"If it is true that we take pride in all the explorer yachts we have launched up to now, I would be less than sincere if I didn't express my special pride for the launch of Maverick," says Vasco Buonpensiere, co-founder and CEO of CdM.

"This yacht, in addition to its countless, intrinsic virtues, holds a special place in our hearts because it belongs to an Owner who has known and appreciated us to the point of becoming the major shareholder of our shipyard. Ours is a relationship built on affinity and mutual respect. This explorer yacht, constructed with passion and dedication, is the result of the harmony that has developed between us and Tom Schroder. Maverick is a fantastic explorer yacht and a bearer of top-notch innovation and engineering solutions. We are confident that its entry onto the international yachting stage will be met with the utmost success."

Crafted with precision and passion by the talented team of Cantiere delle Marche, Maverick is the first of three extraordinary Flexplorer 146 currently in the works. With exterior lines, naval architecture, and engineering by Hydro Tec Maverick's interiors bring the signature of Francesco Paszkowski in collaboration with Margherita Casprini. With a layout customized to the owner's wishes, Maverick stands out with a slew of peculiar features that set her apart from her two sister ships.

There are beautiful luxury yachts, bold explorer yachts... then there is Maverick, Flexplorer 146, that, with her robust design and cutting-edge technical solutions, stands out from what is the current offer in the world of large, luxury yachts. Maverick has been conceived, designed, and engineered for secure and comfortable navigation through the world's remotest and most formidable seas while being at the same time the perfect superyacht to enjoy spending time in the most luxurious bays and marinas entertaining, partying and/or just living amazing moments of family time.

Her visionary Owners, along with their entire family, are set to embark on an extraordinary journey beyond the secure Mediterranean havens. Their initial exploration spans the highest latitudes, including Iceland, Greenland, and the northern Canadian coasts and estuaries.

This will be just the inaugural leg of a multi-year global journey that Maverick is impeccably prepared to undertake (and that we'll carefully document, leg after leg).

"I am thrilled to share the exciting news of the successful launch of Maverick, a true testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation. Today marks a significant milestone for CdM, and I am incredibly proud of the hard work, dedication, and expertise that went into bringing this extraordinary explorer yacht to fruition. Maverick embodies the core values of our company - quality, luxury, and a relentless pursuit of perfection. From its design to the state-of-the-art features, every detail has been meticulously crafted to provide an unparalleled experience for our clients," says Ennio Cecchini, co-founder and President of CdM.

"I want to express my gratitude to the Owner, Tom Schroder, and his family, and to each and every member of our team who contributed to the success of this project. Your unwavering commitment and passion have truly set a new standard in the industry. Together, we have demonstrated our ability to turn dreams into reality, and this yacht stands as a symbol of our collective achievement."

Let's dive into Maverick's show-stopping features:

Custom-built A-frame crane : Crafted in carbon fiber by Advanced Mechanical Solutions, this A-frame crane with a lifting capacity of 4 tons, is a remarkable piece of engineering and design. It elegantly tucks away after launching tenders, leaving ample space below deck for a beach club featuring a gym, sauna, and diving center.

: Crafted in carbon fiber by Advanced Mechanical Solutions, this A-frame crane with a lifting capacity of 4 tons, is a remarkable piece of engineering and design. It elegantly tucks away after launching tenders, leaving ample space below deck for a beach club featuring a gym, sauna, and diving center. Collapsible bulwarks : The bulwarks can be folded down, extending the aft deck into a sprawling 135 square meters of beachy bliss. Deck fittings on the swim platform take the experience to a whole new level.

: The bulwarks can be folded down, extending the aft deck into a sprawling 135 square meters of beachy bliss. Deck fittings on the swim platform take the experience to a whole new level. Ice belt : Ever dreamt of sailing in iced seas? Maverick makes it a reality with a 22mm thick Ice belt at waterline level, ensuring an unforgettable journey through frosty waters.

: Ever dreamt of sailing in iced seas? Maverick makes it a reality with a 22mm thick Ice belt at waterline level, ensuring an unforgettable journey through frosty waters. Custom tender : Maverick comes fully loaded with a 9.5 meters custom tender designed by Valerio Rivellini and an array of water-toys, effortlessly launched by the powerful A-frame crane.

: Maverick comes fully loaded with a 9.5 meters custom tender designed by Valerio Rivellini and an array of water-toys, effortlessly launched by the powerful A-frame crane. Swimming pool : The transom features a pool. Covered when cruising, it transforms into storage for deck furniture.

: The transom features a pool. Covered when cruising, it transforms into storage for deck furniture. Asymmetrical elegance: Taking inspiration from the much-acclaimed Flexplorer 130 Aurelia, Maverick boasts an asymmetrical layout on the Main deck. A full-beam configuration to the starboard side expands the salon area, leaving a passageway on the port side for seamless service.

And that's not all - Maverick's interior, masterfully crafted by Francesco Paszkowski, is a testament to luxury, functionality, and contemporary elegance. The 'Lady Owner' collaborated closely with the designers to infuse a distinctive and personal style into the interior. From the familyfocused ambiance to the neutral palette and carefully selected materials, Maverick's interior is a work of art. Enormous windows flood the space with light, creating a serene atmosphere that's both practical and aesthetically pleasing. Let's not forget the layout. From the Crow's Nest to the Lower Deck, Maverick's arrangement is an example of luxury and functionality. The Owner Deck, Main Deck, and Lower Deck each have their own unique charm, offering an unparalleled experience at every turn.

With a robust steel hull and aluminium superstructure, at 44.30m, with a beam of 8.60m, Maverick has a displacement of 460t at full load. Fuel tanks with a capacity of 64,436 litres and powered by twin Caterpillar engines C32 delivering 970kW each at 1800-2100rpm, Maverick will boast a top speed of 14 knots and a remarkable range of above 5,000nm at 10 knots.

Tom Schröder, owner

"Maverick left the shed a week ago, and for the first time, we were able to see her in her entirety. In the shed, we could only see parts of it, not the lines and proportions. Her appearance exceeds all our expectations - all the design elements fit together perfectly. She radiates power and ruggedness, yet also a certain elegance. She's an Explorer that couldn't be more beautiful.

As of today, Maverick is in the water, and we can't wait to leave the shipyard in March to start our round-the-world trip. Our thanks go to the entire CdM team, the suppliers, the designers, and everyone involved in making our dream a reality. Special thanks to Simone Mingo, CdM's site manager aboard Maverick, who did an incredible job."

Jeannine Schröder, owner

"I mainly took care of the interior, as is probably typical with yachts. Here too, we seem to have chosen well, along with the designers. The colors and materials harmonize brilliantly - modern, timeless, and yet cozy. The quality and craftsmanship are outstanding. Working with Margherita Casprini and Francesco Paszkowski (overall design concept), Martin Steininger (kitchen, bars, barbecue), Occhio (lighting concept), Rimadesio (closets and dressings), and Paola Lenti (loose furniture inside and outside) has been a joy. And Tiziano Mecella, the architect in charge at CdM, tied everything together perfectly."

Tim Schröder, owner

"I frequently visited CdM in Ancona with my father during the entire planning and construction phase. I fell deeply in love with both Maverick and the shipyard. The camaraderie and enthusiasm of the entire CdM team are simply wonderful. I am eagerly anticipating presenting Maverick with the CdM team at the upcoming boat shows in Cannes and Monaco."

Sergio Cutolo on Maverick's design

The design of Maverick is the ultimate evolution of the Flexplorer concept. The huge aft deck is offering enormous space to Owner's tenders and toys, still being able to be transformed into a fantastic entertaining area and beach club, including a concealed pool.

The accommodation volume, all concentrated in the forward part, keeps the asymmetrical design on main deck, with full height huge windows and a full deck dedicated to the Owner's apartment.

Finally, the crow's nest is the perfect place to be during coastal exploration, offering a full 360 degrees view. All the technical areas and the hull design include all the typical features of CdM Explorers, offering space, ease of maintenance, seakeeping, low fuel consumption and exceptional range.

Francesco Paszkowski on the interior of Maverick

The Owner of Maverick had clear ideas about what he liked or didn't like and how he intended to spend time onboard with his family cruising every sea in the world. As we use to do, we took the time for understanding his requirements to bring something new on the table and he liked to be involved in every step of the design process.

Maverick interior incorporates a contemporary style and sense of uniqueness, a reflection of people who live there and how they live in it, yet it has to be also focused on functionality to be suitable for the purpose the yacht was built. For our design we could rely on our studio experience in designing superyachts, on the collaboration of Margherita Casprini, on the shipyard expertise in explorers and on their commitment to meeting our proposals. We focused on creating a family-focused ambiance, a contemporary atmosphere with the elegance of a neutral palette combined with the warmth of the selected materials and resulting in a mix of practicality and aesthetics for an overall feeling of peacefulness of a not overloaded space.

Helge Ruppel the owner's surveyor during construction

"The 2.5 years of construction are almost over. I was a bit embarrassed to find very few areas for improvement or defects after my regular visits. The shipyard has done a tremendous job. I'm looking forward to the upcoming sea trials and am slightly saddened at the thought of Maverick soon setting sail."

