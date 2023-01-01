Please select your home edition
Edition
Super Yachts at boot (newsletter)

Team Abu Dhabi primed for double UAE challenge

by Narayan Marar 28 Nov 03:36 PST
Thani Al Qemzi aiming for a first GP win in Sharjah © Team Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi are primed for a big challenge on two powerboat racing stages as one season begins and another reaches its conclusion in the UAE next week.

The experienced pairings of Faleh Al Mansoori with Shaun Torrente and Rashed Al Tayer alongside Majed Al Mansoori are lined up for the opening round of the new UAE Class-3 Offshore Powerboat Championship getting under way in Khor Fakkan on 7th December.

Three days later, triple world champion Torrente will join forces with Thani Al Qemzi and Rashed Al Qemzi as Team Abu Dhabi look for a winning climax to the 2023 UIM F1H2O World Championship at the season's final round in Sharjah.

Thani Al Qemzi with Team Abu Dhabi manager Guido Cappellini - photo © Team Abu Dhabi
Thani Al Qemzi with Team Abu Dhabi manager Guido Cappellini - photo © Team Abu Dhabi

While Sweden's Jonas Andersson has already secured this year's F1H2O drivers' crown, Torrente in particular is highly motivated as he returns to action in the series, which saw him clinch the title on Sharjah's Khalid Lagoon last year, as well as in 2018 and 2019.

Although Andersson and team-team mate Kalle Viippo hold an 11-point lead in the team championship, fourth-placed Team Abu Dhabi have not given up hope of adding to the six titles they have amassed in the last seven seasons.

For that to happen, they will need to dominate the Grand Prix of Sharjah podium, and rely on misfortunes for the Swedes, and second-placed Team Sharjah combination of Sami Seliö and Ferdinand Zandbergen.

Shaun Torrente clinched his three world titles in Sharjah - photo © Team Abu Dhabi
Shaun Torrente clinched his three world titles in Sharjah - photo © Team Abu Dhabi

Sharjah has produced many dramatic finishes to the F1H2O World Championship, none more so than 12 months ago when Torrente thought his title ambitions had been destroyed when a crash put him out of the race after just eight laps.

Leading after a flying start, Andersson looked set to retain his world title before technical problems on the 28th lap forced his retirement, giving the championship to Torrente, so the Swede will be taking nothing for granted this time.

Torrente said: "I love the event they put on in Sharjah. I love the ambience, and racing in the city on Khalid Lagoon. Unfortunately, this year I won't be getting another world title, but we'll still be trying for the win."

Team Abu Dhabi's veteran Emirati driver Thani Al Qemzi, who finished third in the championship last season for the sixth time in his distinguished career, would like nothing better than a first victory in Sharjah to lift him from his current fifth place in the standings.

Meanwhile, for his cousin, Rashed Al Qemzi, the Grand Prix of Sharjah offers another chance to shine at the top level after he secured his fourth UIM F2 World Championship title this season with one round to spare.

Rashed Al Qemzi in F1H2O action after winning fourth world F2 title - photo © Team Abu Dhabi
Rashed Al Qemzi in F1H2O action after winning fourth world F2 title - photo © Team Abu Dhabi

Related Articles

Jonas Andersson wins UIM F1H2O World Championship
Team Abu Dhabi take the fight to Sharjah as Swedes close in on their team crown Sweden's Jonas Andersson clinched the UIM F1H2O World Championship for the second time today with a convincing victory in the Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy. Posted on 1 Oct Team Abu Dhabi battle to keep title hopes alive
Emirati duo ready for big fight in Sardinia to keep team crown within reach Team Abu Dhabi's Thani Al Qemzi and Rashed Al Qemzi are prepared for a big fight in Sardinia tomorrow to keep alive their team title hopes in the 2023 UIM F1H2O World Championship. Posted on 30 Sep Thani eyes double target at Regione Sardegna GP
Team Abu Dhabi veteran aims for repeat victory in Olbia, with sights also on team crown There is little that Thani Al Qemzi has not achieved in a remarkable UIM F1H2O World Championship career, and the Team Abu Dhabi star wants to add to his haul of achievements in this weekend's Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy. Posted on 28 Sep World Champion Rashed wins again
To crown brilliant UIM F2 World Championship season Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi recorded another emphatic victory in the Grand Prix of Portugal today to round off his fourth triumphant season in the UIM F2 World Championship. Posted on 25 Sep Brilliant Rashed grabs pole in Portugal
The Emirati driver produced another impressive display to win the seven-boat qualifying shoot-out Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi underlined his dominance of the 2023 UIM F2 World Championship today with another stunning performance to secure pole position for tomorrow's final Grand Prix of the season in Portugal. Posted on 23 Sep Rashed aims for grand finale in Portugal
Abu Dhabi duo praise Cappellini for team's winning culture as F2 championship reaches finish line Newly-crowned four-time champion Rashed Al Qemzi and team-mate Mansoor Al Mansoori want to give Team Abu Dhabi a grand finale to the 2023 UIM F2 World Championship in Portugal at the weekend. Posted on 20 Sep Rashed secures fourth F2 World title
Team Abu Dhabi star crowned again after perfect tactical race Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi secured his fourth UIM F2 World Championship title today with a perfect tactical drive, as Lithuania's Edgaras Riabko recorded victory at the Grand Prix of Portugal. Posted on 17 Sep Rashed Al Qemzi survives a test of nerve
To stay on course for F2 world crown in Portugal Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi survived a test of nerve in Portugal today to stay firmly on course for a fourth drivers' title in the UIM F2 World Championship. Posted on 16 Sep Rashed aims to clinch 4th world title in Portugal
Team Abu Dhabi star can regain F2 crown with race to spare if he maintains 100% winning record Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi will leave nothing to chance as he attempts to clinch the UIM F2 World Championship for the fourth time in Portugal at the weekend. Posted on 13 Sep Rashed storms to victory at 2023 UIM F2 Worlds
Team Abu Dhabi star extends lead in world title race with flawless start-to-finish win Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi recorded an impressive victory in Grand Prix of Italy today to increase his lead in the 2023 UIM F2 World Championship. Posted on 3 Sep
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy