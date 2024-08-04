Please select your home edition
Eyachts to showcase premieres from Axopar and Pardo at Sydney International Boat Show

by eyachts 23 Apr 14:40 PDT 1-4 August 2024

Eyachts, industry leaders in dayboats, are set to make a splash at the upcoming Sydney Boat Show with a display featuring premieres from two of the fastest-growing brands worldwide, Axopar and Pardo.

As we've come to expect, their latest showcase promises to redefine adventure and luxury on the water, offering enthusiasts a glimpse into the future of boating.

The Eyachts display at the Sydney Boat Show will feature an array of premieres, highlighting the latest innovations from Axopar and Pardo. Among the debuts are:

Axopar 29 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar Premieres:

Axopar 29 Sun Top - The Axopar 29 Sun Top goes further than ever before to redefine adventure, comfort, and functionality with its multifunctional design and exceptional value. Boasting more versatility and thrilling performance, this game-changing offering from Axopar combines agility with stability, offering unparalleled comfort even in challenging conditions.

Its innovative features such as the opening Sun Top roof provides sun protection without sacrificing the open-air experience and sunshine. The forward cabin offers ample storage, a head, and a sink, and can convert into a cosy sleeping area. The social bow area features a spacious U-shaped dining area and convertible sunbed, accommodating up to 7 guests.

Axopar 45 Range - Another debut at the show, the Axopar 45 range featuring the Sun Top and Cross Cabin. With smooth, clean surfaces and handsome hull lines, this bold new development brings a 45-foot Axopar to the range, powered by triple Mercury V8 300 Verado engines, offers class-leading fuel economy and impressive speeds.

The Axopar 45 Sun Top seamlessly blends open-air exploration with sheltered comfort, with a modern, spacious helm design and sporty aesthetics, it offers unparalleled versatility and a truly immersive driving experience.

For those seeking all-weather capability, the Axopar 45 XC Cross Cabin breaks barriers in design and functionality, redefining possibilities on the water. With versatile seating for up to 12 guests, an interior wetbar, and options like U-sofas and an integrated BBQ, it's optimized for both entertainment and comfort.

Pardo Premieres:

Pardo 50 - An icon of Italian design and sophistication, the Pardo 50 offers luxury on a grand scale. Perfect for entertaining family and guests or relaxing in uncrowded comfort, this fifty-footer feels much larger, delivering performance, elegance, and comfort synonymous with all Pardo yachts.

Also on display will be the Axopar 37 ST, Axopar 37 XC, Axopar 45 XC, Pardo 43, and Pardo 38, along with a curated selection of Eyacht's broad portfolio, showcasing the breadth of options available to boating enthusiasts.

"We're thrilled to present these premieres from Axopar and Pardo at the Sydney Boat Show," said Peter Hrones, Eyachts Founder. "These vessels embody innovation, luxury, and performance, offering a taste of the ultimate in cutting-edge boating. We invite attendees to visit our display and experience the excitement firsthand."

The Sydney Boat Show will take place August 1-4 at Darling Harbour, find the Eyachts stand at the main entrance.

For more information about Eyachts and their premieres, visit www.eyachts.com.au or contact the team at

