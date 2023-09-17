Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Fourth Pershing 140 launched

by Pershing 24 Apr 06:14 PDT

Innovation and the pursuit of performance, fine-tuned by almost 40 years of cutting-edge design and luxurious comfort, are combined to perfection in Pershing 140. The fourth hull was launched on April 20th.

The yacht extends over two main decks and a generous sun deck, featuring an exterior design with sleek lines, a true epitome of Pershing's sporty personality. The typical features of the hull, such as the two side wings incorporated in the superstructure at the start of the walkways, are joined by a combination of novel design features that turn Pershing 140 into a unique model that's in great demand on the market.

Fourth Pershing 140 - photo © Pershing
Fourth Pershing 140 - photo © Pershing

The raised main deck, with direct access to the sun deck, contains the helm station, which has been customised with colours and leathers in shades of light grey that echo the aluminium colour of the exteriors. The main deck has a convenient day head aft with outdoor access. The bar cabinet in the lounge, which has been moved from the entrance to the lobby on the starboard side of the yacht near the stairs down to the cabins on the lower deck, disappears completely from view but is decorated as though in a VIP area. At the owner's request, it features special turquoise lacquering that adds a unique character to this decorative element.

The owner of this fourth hull has chosen to personalise the yacht's interior with nature-themed decorative panels in the lobby and the lounge, featuring special three-dimensional fabrics with contrasting pale colour shades in the same palette. The stylistic choice of using contrasting colours is reprised in the interiors, which also feature black wood in contrast with pale-coloured leathers, enhanced by soft decor personalised with embossed patterns in classic Pershing style.

Fourth Pershing 140 - photo © Pershing
Fourth Pershing 140 - photo © Pershing

Below deck there are four guest cabins, while the master suite is on the main deck: the owner has chosen neutral colours, and mainly shades of beige, for the two VIP cabins, while for the two twin cabins - designed for children - his choice was blue for one and grey for the other. The master suite is also decorated in sophisticated neutral colour shades, with customised interior decor featuring an interplay of contrasting fabrics. The bathrooms reprise the colours of each cabin, and the furnishings have special 3D-effect lacquering featuring handcrafted patterns.

Fourth Pershing 140 - photo © Pershing
Fourth Pershing 140 - photo © Pershing

The result of collaboration between architect Fulvio De Simoni, Ferretti Group's Strategic Product Committee led by Piero Ferrari, and the Group Engineering Department, Pershing 140 is the brand's first model to be built at the Super Yacht Yard in Ancona, the Ferretti Group production facility specialising in the construction of steel and aluminium super and mega yachts over 40 meters in length.

Pershing 140 mounts four MTU 16 V 2000 M96L engines, each rated 2,600 hp, and the performance figures confirm just how sporty this model is, with a top speed of 36 knots and a cruising speed of 30 knots.

Watch the video - Pershing 140 - Lighting up the sea even after dark

Watch video!

Related Articles

First Pershing GTX 80 unit launched
Design, elegance and sportiness meet innovation The first Pershing GTX80, the ultimate expression of exhilaration, total control and unchallenged dominance, was launched on April 3 in the port of Fano. The yacht has the sporty spirit and generous living spaces typical of the Pershing GTX range. Posted on 11 Apr Introducing the Pershing GTX80
The second model in the GTX range This new GTX80 design follows in the wake of the GTX range's flagship, launched in spring 2023, and reprises the philosophy that inspired this new generation of sports boats. Posted on 24 Jan Pershing GTX116
Sporty by nature and extraordinarily liveable Revolutionary in its concept and design, the new Pershing GTX116 interprets the trends of the moment to create the first Sport Utility Yacht, a unique product designed for comfort and extreme liveability and true to the brand's DNA. Posted on 17 Sep 2023 Second Pershing GTX116 unit launched
The ideal combination of elegance and performance A sporty character, excellent liveability and unprecedented comfort: the second Pershing GTX116 unit is the ideal combination of elegance and performance. Posted on 22 Jul 2023 Introducing the third Pershing 140
Growing commercial success for the brand's flagship Powerful and spectacular, the peerless Pershing cruising experience is an electrifying one that's winning over more and more enthusiasts with its fantastic blend of creativity, design and technology. Posted on 10 May 2023 First Pershing GTX116 launched
Welcoming in a new construction era for the brand The wait is over and the first yacht in the new GTX range has entered the water: the ideal combination of elegance, volume and the signature Pershing thrill. Posted on 17 Feb 2023 GTX116: first project in the innovative GTX range
Pershing's signature DNA takes on a new dimension of comfort The new Pershing GTX116 combines various features currently trending on the market into a unique product, one that stakes its claim to represent the future of the Sport Utility Yacht category with a razor-sharp focus on comfort. Posted on 13 Jul 2022 New Pershing 6X: Born to win every challenge
Compact, bold by nature, and characterised by high performance Pershing 6X impresses and excites with a brazen beauty and unrivalled aesthetic and technological innovation, qualities flaunted by the model with the effrontery of the chosen few. Posted on 5 Oct 2021
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy