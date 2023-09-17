Fourth Pershing 140 launched

by Pershing 24 Apr 06:14 PDT

Innovation and the pursuit of performance, fine-tuned by almost 40 years of cutting-edge design and luxurious comfort, are combined to perfection in Pershing 140. The fourth hull was launched on April 20th.

The yacht extends over two main decks and a generous sun deck, featuring an exterior design with sleek lines, a true epitome of Pershing's sporty personality. The typical features of the hull, such as the two side wings incorporated in the superstructure at the start of the walkways, are joined by a combination of novel design features that turn Pershing 140 into a unique model that's in great demand on the market.

The raised main deck, with direct access to the sun deck, contains the helm station, which has been customised with colours and leathers in shades of light grey that echo the aluminium colour of the exteriors. The main deck has a convenient day head aft with outdoor access. The bar cabinet in the lounge, which has been moved from the entrance to the lobby on the starboard side of the yacht near the stairs down to the cabins on the lower deck, disappears completely from view but is decorated as though in a VIP area. At the owner's request, it features special turquoise lacquering that adds a unique character to this decorative element.

The owner of this fourth hull has chosen to personalise the yacht's interior with nature-themed decorative panels in the lobby and the lounge, featuring special three-dimensional fabrics with contrasting pale colour shades in the same palette. The stylistic choice of using contrasting colours is reprised in the interiors, which also feature black wood in contrast with pale-coloured leathers, enhanced by soft decor personalised with embossed patterns in classic Pershing style.

Below deck there are four guest cabins, while the master suite is on the main deck: the owner has chosen neutral colours, and mainly shades of beige, for the two VIP cabins, while for the two twin cabins - designed for children - his choice was blue for one and grey for the other. The master suite is also decorated in sophisticated neutral colour shades, with customised interior decor featuring an interplay of contrasting fabrics. The bathrooms reprise the colours of each cabin, and the furnishings have special 3D-effect lacquering featuring handcrafted patterns.

The result of collaboration between architect Fulvio De Simoni, Ferretti Group's Strategic Product Committee led by Piero Ferrari, and the Group Engineering Department, Pershing 140 is the brand's first model to be built at the Super Yacht Yard in Ancona, the Ferretti Group production facility specialising in the construction of steel and aluminium super and mega yachts over 40 meters in length.

Pershing 140 mounts four MTU 16 V 2000 M96L engines, each rated 2,600 hp, and the performance figures confirm just how sporty this model is, with a top speed of 36 knots and a cruising speed of 30 knots.

Watch the video - Pershing 140 - Lighting up the sea even after dark

Watch video!