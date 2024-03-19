Unveiling BRABUS Shadow 1200 Sun-Top Phantom Gray Signature Edition: fusion of luxury & performance

by BRABUS Marine 24 Apr 04:43 PDT

Prepare to embark on an extraordinary journey with the latest masterpiece from BRABUS Marine — the BRABUS Shadow 1200 Sun-Top Phantom Gray Signature Edition.

Elevating the essence of luxury and adventure, this newest addition to the BRABUS fleet sets a new standard in maritime excellence.

Extreme. Epic. Legendary. The BRABUS Shadow 1200 Sun-Top Phantom Gray Signature Edition is the latest newcomer to BRABUS Marine's biggest and most powerful range of 45-foot boats. This exclusive superboat promises to transform every moment on the water into an unforgettable journey.

Heading out from the harbor and roaming the open ocean in this exclusive luxury craft is a unique experience for true action heroes and enthusiasts alike, designed to make a bold statement on the waves in typical BRABUS fashion. Take your adventure to another dimension. This is the BRABUS Shadow 1200.

Experience the BRABUS 1-Second-Wow Effect

Prepare to be mesmerized as you set sail on the BRABUS Shadow 1200 Sun-Top. From the moment you cast off from the harbor, every glance at its sleek lines and dynamic presence invokes the legendary BRABUS 1-Second-Wow effect, leaving a lasting impression on all who behold it.

The BRABUS Shadow Sun-Top knows how to deliver next-level marine elegance and a 100% brabusized blast of fun. With its breathtaking power, a range of technical innovations, brand-new signature styling and the best in onboard usability, this Shadow seamlessly fuses the thrills of open-air boating with the highest levels of BRABUS Masterpiece luxury and sheltered comfort. Powerful emotions and thrilling action rides await as you head out into the weekend and take on the elements aboard this luxurious explorer. The only limitation is your imagination. Are you ready? Open up the dual electric sunroof above the helm area and connect with the outdoors like never before.

Power and performance redefined

From exhilarating speeds to unparalleled maneuverability, every aspect of this vessel is engineered to perfection. Equipped with triple 400 HP Mercury Racing 5.7l V10 engines producing a combined output of 1,200 horsepower, this truly is the most powerful and confident of all BRABUS Shadows, effortlessly flying across the water at a comfortable cruising speed of 40 knots and top speeds of 55 knots, unmatched in the 45-foot size range. At the helm, you harness this mesmerizing power in a clean, functional, and uncluttered cockpit that is packed with the best in modern marine technology - ranging from the Intelligent Steering Module that controls the bow thruster, trim tabs and audio to the innovative Simrad navigational touchscreen displays and optional extended navigation package. The driving experience is further enhanced with Mercury's JPO (Joystick Piloting for Outboards) joystick steering, including Skyhook and Mercury autopilot features as well as reverse and night vision cameras.

Luxury beyond compare

The BRABUS Shadow 1200 combines confident performance with an incredibly luxurious ambience, bringing maximum usability and versatility to the luxury boat segment. Truly impressive on board this premium explorer are the massive social spaces: the foredeck and the front lounge with the gullwing doors, the helm and cockpit area with large seating space around a centered wet bar, foldable balcony doors and various optional aft deck layouts to choose from. The spacious and innovative layout lets you and your guests seamlessly move around the boat making the day out at sea fun and relaxing, especially with a larger group of people.

You will easily find space for all your watersport gear or for hosting your guests in the massive social areas with up to two wet bars - one in the center of the boat and another optionally integrated into the fender box in the back of the boat. There is plenty of room to entertain guests thanks to the extra-wide sociable sofa that wraps around the cockpit wet bar, a large dining area and the option for a u-sofa or an aft cabin on the aft deck. Next-level functionality meets style and comfort with the brabusized, illuminated balcony doors. Simply fold down the spacious side doors in the hull and extend your onboard social and relaxation area even further.

Head out and relax until the late evening hours or even stay overnight on board this luxurious cruiser. Your premium experience and on board ambiance will be enhanced with features including premium JL audio systems and dimmable LED illuminated balcony doors, a carbon LED roof light module, underwater and deck lighting as well as optional full RGB lighting throughout the entire boat for the perfect mood and soundtrack.

Craftsmanship elevated to art

Indulge in the finest craftsmanship, from carbon fiber accents to bespoke leather upholstery, every element is crafted to perfection. With the BRABUS Sign of Excellence as your guarantee, rest assured that every journey aboard this vessel is an experience like no other.

The BRABUS Shadow 1200 is a perfect match for those who want to make an undeniable statement and renounce compromises. The new BRABUS Shadow 1200 Sun-Top premieres in the all-new Phantom Gray Signature Edition look, inspired by the BRABUS Crawler, boasting a dark, unmistakable Phantom Gray paint job with upholstery colors in BRABUS Red as well as a bespoke outfitting package featuring BRABUS Red roof racks, waterski frames and roof pillars. This special edition is hand-built with a focus on precision and finish. The process of fairing, painting, and polishing alone takes up to six weeks due to non-automated, thorough, and highly labor-intensive processes.

The dedication to luxurious practicality and passion for detail continues inside the front cabin and optional aft accommodation, with distinctive carbon fiber detailing, BRABUS fine leather options complete with BRABUS piping and stitching as well as the BRABUS Sign of Excellence. This seal of craftsmanship guarantees that every BRABUS Shadow 1200 is built to the highest possible standards with the best materials, underscored by cutting-edge technology and engineering.

Equipment highlights

Power

Triple Mercury Racing 400R 5.7l V10 outboard engines with a power output of 1200 HP

BRABUS engine decals

Hull design

Exclusive Phantom Gray Signature Edition yacht paint with high labor-intensive fairing, painting and polishing

Aft layout options

Aft-Cabin Accommodation Package

U-Sofa

Aft Deck Bench

Upholstery colors

For the Signature Look: Exclusive BRABUS quilted upholstery in BRABUS Graphite or BRABUS Red. Additionally, the upholstery colors BRABUS Sunrise, BRABUS Merlot, BRABUS Platinum and BRABUS Ice are available as further options.

Front lounge featuring exclusive BRABUS fine leather options in light gray/black color scheme with red accents or BRABUS Fine Leather light gray color scheme and queen size bed mattress in gray/black square pattern.

Optional Aft-Cabin in exclusive BRABUS fine leather in light gray/black color scheme with red accents or BRABUS Fine Leather light gray color scheme and bed mattress for two persons in gray/black square pattern.

General equipment highlights

Wet bar with sink and fridge

Cooler in front lounge

Dual electric sunroofs

Balcony doors with windows

Gullwing doors

Floor carpets in Front and Aft Cabin in black BRABUS Fine Leather

Adjustable table between aft bench and wet bar

Exclusive BRABUS carbon interior accent parts

Exclusive BRABUS carbon dashboard

Exclusive BRABUS carbon exterior styling parts

Carbon fiber color selection in either glossy or matte black design

Bathroom in the front lounge with shower, sink and toilet

Fresh water system

BRABUS composite decking in platinum/black

Shower on aft deck, port side

Water ski pole in matte black paint

Sunshades for front and aft deck with carbon fiber poles

Harbor covers

Full planofil cover in black

BRABUS mooring package

Tinted windows with BRABUS branding

Technical equipment highlights

Twin Simrad NSO 16" Multifunction displays with BRABUS user interface

Simrad 9" additional helm display

Reverse/aft deck camera

Infotainment media wall for front lounge

Intelligent steering module (ISM) BRABUS steering wheel in leather with integrated controls for audio, trim tabs and bow thruster

Dimmable LED interior lights

Deck and underwater lights

LED Search light

1st mate marine safety & security system

Echo sounder, thru hull

Battery monitoring system

Hi-Fi audio entertainment system with remote controller

Bow thruster side -power

Fixed bow anchor windlass with remote control

Dual Shore-power 230V or 120V

USB sockets for charging in helm and front lounge

Extended equipment highligts

BRABUS Camo wrap

Red outfitting parts package (red roof racks*, waterski frame, roof pillars)

BRABUS front seats with full carbon backrests

BRABUS premium audio system by JL Audio

Painted Engine Covers matching the hull color

Carbon fiber LED roof lights

Full RGB lighting for interior, deck and underwater lights

Extended navigation package: extended glass bridge/ information display with two additional 7" screens, on-board connectivity and 4G wifi router, VHF unit with AIS receiver and Simrad Halo20+ radar (XC/ST), 5" touch display in front lounge, BRABUS Lock Box, BRABUS additional roof instruments

Additional Drawer Fridge STBD

Additional Drawer Fridge PORT

Additional 65l fridge on wet bar

Electric grill on wet bar

Induction cooktop on wet bar

Wet bar in fender box

Barbecue grill on fender box wet bar

Front night vision camera

Toilet in aft cabin

Infotainment media wall for aft cabin

Warm water system with 30-liter boiler

Air-conditioning in front lounge **

Webasto Heater front cabin **

1000Ah power bank incl. 6kVA inverter system

Solar panel

Roof racks

Aft gates

Fishing Targa

Antifouling, black or gray

*Roof racks to be selected separately

** Webasto heater and AC are not available at the same time

Detailing highlights

Highly exclusive Phantom Gray BRABUS Masterpiece badges

Exclusive Phantom Gray Sign of Excellence badges

BRABUS "Double-B" designations and detailing

BRABUS Shadow 1200 badging and logotypes

Sleek hull badges in black chrome

Technical specifications*

Overall Length (excl. Engine): 13.91 m /45 ft 7 in

Beam: 4.11 m / 13 ft 6 in

Draft to props: 1.2 m / 3 ft 11 in

Weight approx. (excl. Engine) 8500 kg (18739 lbs)

Passengers: B:12 - C:16

Berths: 2 persons (with optional aft-cabin accommodation package 2+2)

Fuel capacity: 1,390 liters / 368 gal

Construction: GRP

Classification: B - Offshore, C - Costal

Top speed: up to 55 knots

Power: 1,200 hp

Outboard engine: 3 x 400 hp

Hull design: Twin stepped 20-degree V "Sharp Entry Hull"

*Specifications may be changed without prior notice. Performance may vary due to equipment, weather, and load conditions.