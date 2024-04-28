Wally dazzles at the Singapore Yachting Festival 2024 with two models: wallywhy200 and wallypower58

by Wally 25 Apr 03:22 PDT

Wally amazes enthusiasts at the Singapore Yachting Festival 2024 (from 25th to 28th April) with a wallywhy200, making its debut in the APAC market and distinguished by the elegant décor by Loro Piana Interiors.

A second unit, also featuring Loro Piana Interiors décor with a different style, will arrive in Asia in the coming months. Moreover, visitors also have the opportunity to admire the wallypower58 docked alongside.

Another wallypower58 hull is on display simultaneously at the Palma International Boat Show, Superyacht Village (Spain, from 25th to 28th April).

wallywhy200, combining comfort and performance

The wallywhy200, flagship of the wallywhy range that also includes the wallywhy150 and the wallywhy100, carries the 'Wow' factor engraved in her Wally DNA as she expresses all her innovative power through architectural elements and represents a break with the typical clichés of a motor yacht.

The wallywhy200 masterfully combines the comfort and space of a larger displacement yacht with the speed and performance of a semi-displacement.

She was developed by Wally design team led by Luca Bassani, jointly with the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, working with Laurent Giles NA Ltd for naval architecture and Vallicelli Design Studio for interior design.

With her widebody design, this 200 GT yacht is the only model within her size range capable of combining large volumes, great living space, stability, comfort and performances.

She essentially provides all the advantages of a catamaran but has none of the limitations, namely the lack of volume linked to the main central hull and mooring problems.

The wallywhy200 is a yacht that stands out on the international scene both for the essential design that distinguishes Wally yachts, and for her innovative concept, which can offer to the owner a different sailing experience. She is the ideal yacht to freely and safely regain possession of one's space with family and friends.

Wow-bow: Wally's stylistic masterpiece that reframes the design rules

The wallywhy200 showcased at the Singapore Yachting Festival 2024 is the first unit built with the "Main deck entertainment" layout, specifically designed for the APAC market. She features a spectacular 4.7-meter-high glazed bow housing a stunning living area that includes a large round table and a bar with wine cellar, offering an uninterrupted 270-degree panoramic view and astonishing natural light.

To complete the forward section of the main deck, there is also a day head. This design philosophy aims, on the one hand, to combine form and function through distinctive and highly recognizable aesthetics and, on the other, to guarantee an immersive yachting experience with the element of water.

The eye-catching upper deck has a futuristic glass and a carbon fibre dome, a distinctive Wally feature that is reminiscent of the clean, angular look of the legendary wallypower. Also, on the upper deck, the extended, structural top with no supporting pillars is a masterpiece of design and engineering for her exceptional stability and strength.

The essential elegance of the interior

The wallywhy200 displayed in Singapore accommodates the sleeping area on the lower deck where, in addition to the master cabin at the bow that features a transversely positioned bed, there are two dazzling guest cabins. A spectacular one-piece laminated carbon staircase, as well as having a load-bearing function, is an extremely light element connecting the three decks and making the bulkheads superfluous in the huge 61 m2 open space living area, Open-pore teak was chosen for the furniture. The walkways of the two living halls and the lower deck corridor are also teak. The restful and natural color palette of neutral and sandy tones creates a refined and timeless effect.

The Décor by Loro Piana Interiors

Loro Piana Interiors' interpretation of the wallywhy200 in her "Main Deck Entertainment" version plays on the richness of textures and various materials that alternate on the surfaces to create delicate contrasts, both in terms of sight and touch. Colours remain light and neutral with accents of ginger and sand tones to ensure freshness and elegance. The master cabin features the three coloured jacquard Antalya in cotton and viscose on the bed headbaoard with decorative cushions in undyed cashmere. The sofa is in linen with elegantly printed cushions. Also, the guests cabin plays on jacquard texture reflecting the light. Made to measure blankets and accessories in cashmere complete the décor.

Rich textures are the read thread for the upper deck where the entertainment area is decorated with jacquard textiles in the dining area, a large round dehors rug which is extremely resistant and easy maintenance. The semi-transparent linen curtains highlight the glazed bow. Connemara linen upholsters both the large made to measure sofa and the Ginza armchairs in the living area laying on a soft rug in Merino wool.

When moving to the upper deck, both the external and internal areas privilege Loro Piana Interiors' dehors technical fabrics, perfectly resistant to salt, sunlight and wind. Colours are neutral with the prevalence of the warm white Biancore and touches of Ginger for the armchairs and stools. All the furniture belongs to the family of the Loro Piana Interiors Delight chairs by Exteta in mahogany wood with dark finish and "white soles" under the feet, contrasting with the warm shades of the textiles. Custom made pieces by Exteta, such as tables, stools, benches complete the décor. The Delight Chairs also furnish the Beach Club.

On-demand infotainment at your fingertips

Thanks to the 5G wireless network connection with home automation control, guests are able to comfortably manage all the audio/video systems via mobile devices, both outside and inside the yacht. Through Naviop's integrated system, they are also able to check navigation data, keeping the yacht's progress and parameters constantly under control. This unit features a state-of-the-art 55-inch KTV in the upper living room and a 5.1 Premium sound system on the main and upper decks, while a sophisticated Sonance sound system serves the outdoor areas.

This unit features a 55-inch TV in the upper living room and a 5.1 Premium sound system on the main deck along with a KTV (Karaoke) system in the main deck living room. On the exterior areas a sophisticated Sonance sound system to entertain the owner and his guests also in the main deck and upper deck cockpits.

Beach Club: a huge living room on the water

Experiencing the sea means also enjoying activities in direct contact with the water. The wallywhy200 is unsurpassed in this respect too: the folding beach club bulwarks, for example, not only allow access to the sea on three sides, but also expand the living area to 32 m2, transforming it into a true terrace over the water. In addition, wallywhy200 boasts two "invisible" garages with a storage capacity never seen before on yachts of this size, capable of accommodating a 4.15m jet tender, wave runner, seabob, paddleboard and all manner of water toys.

Speed rhymes with stability

Her trail-blazing and highly performing hull has been tested in naval tank and, as all Wally hulls, is capable of cutting the waves without hitting and thus minimizing the pitching.

Powered by four Volvo Penta D-13 IPS 1350 engines 1000 hp each, the wallywhy200 can cruise at 20 knots (23 knots are the top speed), maintaining a horizontal position without reducing the guests' comfort on board, which is unique among fast semi-displacement yachts.

The second model on display at the Singapore Yachting Festival, the wallypower58, excels in combining exhilarating performance and pitch-perfect handling with Wally's aesthetic, offering a truly exceptional experience on the water.

wallypower58, practically perfect

The wallypower58 retains many of the practical features in superstructure design for which Wally's vessels are known, including pillarless curved glass and carbon dome, wide and deep side walkways linking the bow and aft, and ample shaded guest areas that are open to the surroundings while providing protection from the sun, wind and water.

Versatility is a priority when it comes to guest comfort onboard the wallypower58, making her a dependable all-round performer that is suitable for cruising in all latitudes. The adjustable cockpit top features an electric hatch to allow for increased ventilation as needed, while the covered exterior area can be air conditioned to offer relief from warmer conditions at anchor or in port. When cruising in chillier climates, the cockpit can be fully enclosed by isinglass for protection against the cold.

The aft deck's large sunpad comes as standard, with lounging space for four adults looking across the stern alongside four adults seated facing forward, with a voluminous toy storage unit located underneath that is accessed via two gullwing doors. This aft deck area also benefits from optional shade provided by an innovative electrical awning overhead.

A convertible passerelle-bathing ladder is hidden in the stern, and the aft platform lowers into the water at the touch of a button to launch or retrieve the tender and water toys.

The folding bulwark 'wings' as standard increase entertaining space by a dramatic 25sqm of open aft deck space and 12sqm of covered and air-conditioned open cockpit space.

A flexible layout

Throughout the exterior, the wallypower58 delivers flexibility for all manner of guest needs and configurations. In the upper cockpit there is generous seating for 12-16 guests across the two flanking benches and on the forward-facing portion of the sunpad. To the starboard, a large table opens to create a seated dining area while still allowing unobstructed passage from the cabin area on the port side. The galley is split into two sections, allowing for independent configuration of the spaces from a long list of options including fridges, icemakers, cooking tops and storage.

The unit on display in Singapore stands out for her 'flexi-guest' layout, with a guest cabin located on the port side amidships with the saloon to starboard.

Allowing comfortable overnight accommodation for up to four adult guests onboard, this configuration's second cabin has direct access to the day head, while there is also overhead access via a hatch in the floor of the galley above.

Up front, the master cabin features a queen-size bed and ensuite bathroom with a large, standalone shower.

Dependable performance

Wally has equipped the wallypower58 with the Volvo IPS system, which guarantees a seamless transition for owners upgrading from a smaller vessel with the same propulsion set-up. The intuitive system features Volvo's proprietary joystick maneuvering, dynamic positioning and Assisted Docking software. Wally has opted for a smaller-block triple IPS configuration in lieu of the larger, conventional double unit, in order to give the yacht a shallower draft, a better-distributed power to weight ratio, and increased redundancy. As a result, owners benefit from a more balanced range of power options, choosing between the triple IPS700 and the IPS800 units, both on the D8 engine block. The wallypower58 on display has installed the most powerful configuration that reaches a top speed of 38 knots, while at the cruising speed of 32 knots has a 320 nautical miles range.