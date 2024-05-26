Please select your home edition
Edition




Meet the new Cora 48 catamaran at the 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by The Yacht Sales Co. & Multihull Solutions 26 Apr 15:55 PDT 23-26 May 2024

Don't miss your opportunity to join us for the world premiere of this impressive power catamaran at the upcoming 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from 23-26 May.

Did you know that the Cora 48 Catamaran design originated from the impressive Heliotrope range of power catamarans? Building upon that original concept, the long-range, fuel-efficient hull design offers one of the largest flybridge spaces for a 48-footer in the global market.

Cora 48 catamaran - photo © Multihull Solutions
Cora 48 catamaran - photo © Multihull Solutions

The redesign of the Heliotrope 48 was a project initiated by the late Paul Scholten, a composite expert and boat builder who was inspired by the Heliotrope designer, Philippe Guenat. Scholten spent many months reviewing and refining the design to bring about a new look with the team at PMG Shipyards and The Yacht Sales Co, culminating in the Cora 48 Catamaran of today.

Cora 48 catamaran - photo © Multihull Solutions
Cora 48 catamaran - photo © Multihull Solutions

The Cora 48 is available in several versions: 2, 3 and 4-cabin arrangements, with varying main deck layout design options. This is the ideal semi-custom 48-foot catamaran that you can stamp with your own unique style through consultation with our team.

Learn more here

Cora 48 catamaran - photo © Multihull Solutions
Cora 48 catamaran - photo © Multihull Solutions
Cora 48 catamaran - photo © Multihull Solutions
Cora 48 catamaran - photo © Multihull Solutions

Related Articles

Multihull showcase coming to Mandurah in March
A world-leading multihull lineup at the Mandurah Open Day The Yacht Sales Co incorporating Multihull Solutions are set to showcase a world-leading multihull lineup at their Mandurah Open Day event on Saturday 23 March in Western Australia. Posted on 6 Mar Absolute Navetta 48
The Absolute Appeal - Made in Italy Top Italian quality is a distinctive characteristic of Absolute Yachts' design, with all products featuring refined beauty, great versatility, and uncompromised functionality. Posted on 17 Feb Mandurah (WA) Open Day announcement
Explore the latest models from Fountaine Pajot Save the date for our Mandurah Open Day event on Saturday 23 March inside the Mandurah Offshore Fishing and Sailing Club from 10am-4pm. Posted on 16 Feb SuperYacht AIX snaps up Tesoro T-40
The iconic T-40 Outboard model was launched by The Yacht Sales Co The first Tesoro walk-around yacht to arrive in Australia has been swiftly snapped up by the SuperYacht AIX to serve as its luxury tender and day boat. Posted on 9 Nov 2023 Brisbane Open Yacht - Dufour 41
At the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron in Manly Discover the impressive Dufour 41 at a special Open Yacht Event on Friday 10 November at the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron in Manly, in conjunction with the club's Gourmet Food & Wine Fair. Posted on 28 Oct 2023 2023 Gold Coast Open Day preview
The annual boating extravaganza will return on Saturday 4th November The annual Gold Coast Open Day, hosted by The Yacht Sales Co and Multihull Solutions, will return on Saturday 4 November to delight boating enthusiasts looking to buy, sell or just get the most out of their yacht. Posted on 26 Sep 2023 Gearing up for the Sydney International Boat Show
Multihull Solutions will present a stellar lineup of models in August We are gearing up for an extraordinary Sydney International Boat Show in early August with a stellar lineup of models to suit all power and sail enthusiasts Posted on 3 Jul 2023 New ILIAD 53S bursts onto the market
This impressive motor yacht has voluminous interior living space The new ILIAD 53S stole the show at its global premiere last weekend at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show with visitors captivated by her sporty silhouette, outstanding space and remarkable economy. Posted on 2 Jun 2023 Multihull Solutions set for SCIBS 2023
Visit us at the show and personally inspect the world-leading power and sail yachts The 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is just a few weeks away, and we have an extraordinary lineup at this year's events, including the World Premiere and Asia Pacific Premiere of four new models! Posted on 5 May 2023
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy