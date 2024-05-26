Meet the new Cora 48 catamaran at the 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by The Yacht Sales Co. & Multihull Solutions 26 Apr 15:55 PDT

Don't miss your opportunity to join us for the world premiere of this impressive power catamaran at the upcoming 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from 23-26 May.

Did you know that the Cora 48 Catamaran design originated from the impressive Heliotrope range of power catamarans? Building upon that original concept, the long-range, fuel-efficient hull design offers one of the largest flybridge spaces for a 48-footer in the global market.

The redesign of the Heliotrope 48 was a project initiated by the late Paul Scholten, a composite expert and boat builder who was inspired by the Heliotrope designer, Philippe Guenat. Scholten spent many months reviewing and refining the design to bring about a new look with the team at PMG Shipyards and The Yacht Sales Co, culminating in the Cora 48 Catamaran of today.

The Cora 48 is available in several versions: 2, 3 and 4-cabin arrangements, with varying main deck layout design options. This is the ideal semi-custom 48-foot catamaran that you can stamp with your own unique style through consultation with our team.

