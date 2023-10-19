Horizon unveils a new FD80, its second AMSA 2C compliant yacht in Australia

by Horizon Yachts 26 Apr 22:43 PDT

Horizon Yachts is thrilled to announce the arrival of the twelfth addition to its coveted FD80 series. This exceptional motor yacht blends sprawling, seamlessly connected living areas with exquisite design, echoing the FD Series' renowned balance of style and space with superyacht amenities. Just as past FD builds have each brought something unique to the lineup, this latest FD80 has a distinctive character of its own.

"We are delighted to welcome another Cor D. Rover Signature Series design to our market," said Horizon Yacht Australia director Mark Western. "It's the second Horizon yacht we have built as stock to Australian Maritime Safety Authority 2C Standards, which gives owners the opportunity to purchase a charter-ready vessel. The contemporary interior styling of this new FD80 shines the spotlight on the luxurious finishes available in the FD Series, while the interpretation of elegant, modern chic throughout is testament to Horizon's craftsmanship and customization capability."

A Layout That Speaks Volumes

Expansive floor-to-ceiling glass sections grace the main deck, immediately imparting a warm, serene and natural light-filled ambience. Built to meet the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) 2C inspection requirements, this versatile layout caters to both private and charter use.

The main deck offers a spacious aft deck with a large dining table and walk-around side decks. A salon, open galley design, and four well-appointed staterooms define spacious accommodation for up to eight guests. The on-deck master stateroom provides a luxurious retreat, while three staterooms are nestled on the lower deck. The crew quarters, situated aft of the engine room, offer comfortable living spaces for five. The boat deck accommodates a 15-foot (4.57-meter) tender, along with a large entertainment area, a seven-seat beer bar, and a large-capacity freezer.

Refined Opulence

The interior design embodies the essence of classy modern luxe. Dark koto wood, the main material used throughout, lends itself to a sophisticated yet calming atmosphere. Contrasting colors and subtle textures add a touch of modern flair, making a unique and distinctive statement. This motif flows through to the main deck aft, where the teak table with a dark wood inlay design sets the scene for uninterrupted sea views astern.

The modern linear style continues in the salon, where a combination of dark koto wood and a batten roof with black grooves is complemented by the modular design of the coffee tables and dual-purpose dining side tables that allow for flexible use of the space.

Forward of the salon area, the open galley merges with a flexible dining area featuring a broad center island with a bar counter and three chairs. An electric drop-down panel separates the island and most of the galley view from the salon when desired, allowing for open interaction between guests and the chef or complete privacy.

The master suite spans the full beam of the forwardmost section of the main deck and epitomizes minimalist chic. A skylight with electric blinds over the bed provides additional natural light and visual interest to the space. Set behind a TV wall, the upgraded bathroom includes an electric-heated towel rack for added comfort.