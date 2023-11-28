Please select your home edition
Riviera achieves historic milestone - the launching of its 6,000th motor yacht

by Riviera Australia 29 Apr 03:15 PDT
The Riviera team of 950 people celebrate the launching of the 6,000th Riviera at the company's 16.8 hectare facility on the Gold Coast © Riviera Australia

In an historic milestone, iconic Australian luxury motor yacht builder, Riviera, today launched its 6,000th motor yacht at its world class production facility on Queensland's Gold Coast.

The 950-strong Riviera team, all sporting exclusive shirts to commemorate this triumphant achievement, formed a guard of honour to mark the distinguished launch.

The yacht, an Iridium silver-hulled 5400 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition, will be delivered to long-time Sydney Australia based Riviera owners, Peter and Denise Haig. The couple have owned 10 Riviera yachts since their first, a 38 Open Flybridge in 1988.

Riviera owner Rodney Longhurst (right) congratulates Peter Haig on the delivery of his 5400 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition, the 6,000th Riviera yacht launched - photo © Riviera Australia
Addressing the assembled team, Mr Haig said he had been a proud Riviera owner since 1988.

"The design evolution over the 36 years that I have owned Rivieras has been phenomenal," he said.

"One of the most important points for me is that Riviera is totally Australian. We are proud that we own a world-class motor yacht that has been designed and built by brilliant and dedicated local craftspeople.

"I would like to say on behalf of the 6,000 Riviera owners around the world, a big and sincere thank you, to all of you, for your hard work, your commitment to quality and thank you for building the best boats in world."

An epic celebration of Riviera's 6,000th motor yacht by the 950-strong team on Australia's Gold Coast - photo © Riviera Australia
Riviera Australia owner Rodney Longhurst said during the launch: "Our 6,000th motor yacht - what an incredible achievement for the thousands of craftspeople who have built Riviera yachts over the past 44 years.

"This historic event reinforces Riviera's reputation as one of the most sought-after motor yachts in the world.

"To be successful on the highly competitive global stage of luxury boat building, you must have an absolute commitment to design, quality and owner care.

"I couldn't be more proud of our team, and I am grateful to all the Riviera owners around the world who not only enjoy our yachts themselves but share this wonderful experience with their family and friends."

Riviera was founded in Sydney in 1980 before moving to Labrador on Queensland's Gold Coast in 1981, building just eight yachts in its first full year.

Riviera then moved 19 years later to its current 16.8-hectare purpose designed and built facility at Coomera which was officially opened in the year 2000. It remains the largest of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

The Riviera team celebrate the launch of their 6,000th motor yacht - photo © Riviera Australia
Riviera today is supported by a network of specialist representatives in the Americas, Europe and Asia as well as New Zealand and Australia.

Riviera creates around 150 motor yachts per year, more than 60 per cent of which are exported around the world.

Mr Longhurst said that Riviera had built more than 800 Sport Yachts since the first, a 3600, was launched in 2005.

The Sport Yacht Platinum Edition was launched in 2019, creating a new level of elegance and luxury. To date more than 230 of this exclusive edition have been launched with the current range comprising the 4600, 5400 and 6000 models being enjoyed around the world.

Mr Longhurst said: "We invite Riviera owners and boating enthusiasts to celebrate our milestone with us at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, to be held between May 23 and 26. Riviera will host a record display at the show, including the 6,000th Riviera which will star among a brilliant showcase of 12 luxury motor yachts from our 39 to 78 feet range, and include the World Premiere of the very latest Riviera."

