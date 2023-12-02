Please select your home edition
by Outer Reef Yachts 3 May
670 Azure Sport Yacht: Flybridge Feature

In the realm of long-range motoryachts, Outer Reef Yachts stands out for its expansive flybridges, providing owners and guests with the sensation of being on a much larger vessel while they indulge in entertainment, dining, and various onboard activities.

For many cruisers, the flybridges aboard the Outer Reef Classic Series, exemplified here by the 670 Azure Sport Yacht, represent the epitome of luxury, enhancing the already exceptional experience. The upper helm station offers an immersive connection with the sea, while the generous storage, dining, and entertainment areas on the flybridge create a next-level experience.

The Outer Reef Yachts Azure 670 Sport Yacht embodies a blend of luxury, and practicality that leaves an indelible mark on the world of yachting. With its thoughtful design, innovative features, and unwavering commitment to alfresco living, it becomes the ultimate choice for those who appreciate life's finer pleasures, both indoors and outdoors.

Cruising Speed: 9 - 16.5 knots
Max Speed: 14 - 20 knots

More information here

670 Azure Sport Yacht: Flybridge Feature - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
