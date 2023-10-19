Horizon Yachts unveils the all-new FD90: A fusion of modern design and unrivaled performance

by Horizon Yachts 4 May 20:25 PDT

Horizon Yachts is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of the FD90 Hull 30, a fast cruising yacht meticulously crafted for the discerning Australian yachting market. Following its debut at the 2024 Horizon Open House, this FD90 build will be showcased at Pier G of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show on May 23-26, 2024.

A Masterclass in Modern Design and Spacious Living

The FD90 embodies a captivating blend of contemporary design and exceptional livability. The five-stateroom layout provides supreme comfort for both owners and guests. The hallmark full-beam master stateroom on the main deck promises a luxurious oasis, while the four generous guest rooms on the lower deck ensure everyone onboard has a tranquil retreat. The crew dining room and quarters for four are positioned aft of the engine room.

A stunning modern interior with light gray oak cabinetry and warm golden accents creates a soft and inviting ambience, echoing the timeless principles of Wabi-Sabi — a Japanese design aesthetic that celebrates simplicity and natural imperfections. Curved architectural lines seamlessly flow throughout the open interior layout, fostering a sense of spaciousness and connection.

Unparalleled Entertainment Awaits

On the bridge deck, an expansive full beam skylounge is a sight to behold. This ingenious design seamlessly integrates the split-use skylounge and bridge deck, creating a welcoming entertainment and leisure haven. An electric sunroof in the flybridge allows guests to bask in the sunshine or find respite from the elements, ensuring uninterrupted enjoyment day or night.

Further aft, a fully equipped bar with three swivel barstools, a teppanyaki barbecue station to starboard, and a 43" TV set the stage for unforgettable gatherings. Meanwhile, the centerstage circular heated jacuzzi tub and an arc-shaped lounging area beckon relaxation. Horizon's meticulous craftsmanship and exceptional customization capabilities are evident in the clever use of curves throughout the skylounge, creating a truly remarkable space.

Tailored for Versatility and Comfort

A variety of preferences is thoughtfully catered for. On the lower deck, the layout comprises mirrored queen-size VIP staterooms amidships, a twin cabin with a Pullman to port, and a unique multi-functional queen cabin in the bow with a bed that separates and rotates outward to form two V-shaped twins. Arch elements are judiciously incorporated throughout the design — from windows and shower walls to display cabinets — and bathed in soft, indirect lighting, infusing a calming ambience.

From the spacious aft deck, large sliding doors lead into the main salon graced by the FD Series' signature full-height windows. The main staircase boasts a captivating display of light and art. A subtle sloping gradient light adorns the main wall, adding visual interest without overwhelming the senses. Forward on the main deck, a handcrafted glass Hi/Lo partition creates privacy between the dining area embellished with ceiling-mounted double-layer bubble chandeliers and the well-equipped galley. Dayheads throughout the yacht have been upgraded with an elegant combination of gold fixtures and white accents.

Uncompromising Performance and Utility

Beyond aesthetics lies a powerhouse of performance. Twin MTU 1,600hp engines propel the yacht effortlessly, while upgraded VF1950 stabilizers ensure a smooth and comfortable ride. Twin 40kW generators and dive compressors are conveniently incorporated in the garage.

The FD90 Hull 30 is a testament to Horizon Yachts' unwavering commitment to innovation, design excellence, and stand-out performance. To learn more about this magnificent vessel or to schedule an appointment, please contact Horizon Yacht Australia at +61 7 5577 9009 or email:

.