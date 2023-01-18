E1 makes waves in Puerto Banús as World Championship weekend begins

UIM E1 World Championship © Adam Pigott UIM E1 World Championship © Adam Pigott

by E1 Series 1 Jun 15:01 PDT

The UIM E1 World Championship has landed in Puerto Banus, Marbella, for the third leg of the 2024 E1 Championship, amidst a highly charged and competitive week of sport, as team owner Rafael Nadal took to the clay courts of Roland Garros and Team Checo owner Sergio Perez battled it out on the streets of Monaco at the F1 Grand Prix, before their RaceBirds took to Spanish waters.

At the E1 Puerto Banus GP, despite Team Drogba storming to the top of qualifying, Team Brazil, Team Miami, Westbrook Racing and Team Blue Rising secured spots in the final in an exhilarating day of racing. Team Brady, the champions of the Jeddah and Venice GPs, failed to make the grade and have been eliminated from tomorrow's racing, coming dead-last due to a DNF from a technical glitch in Semi-Final 3.

Broadcasting the weekend's Grand Prix to Spanish audiences, Telefonica's Movistar Plus+ was announced as the latest partner of the E1 Championship, as the exclusive broadcaster in Spain for this season's races.

Movistar Plus+ is airing all the action across the weekend as the nine teams take to the water and battle it out for the top spot.

Movistar joins the global collection of broadcast media outlets putting the UIM E1 Championship on the air-ways, including Sky Italia, RMC, ITV in Europe, and CBS Sports Network, Azteca, PX Sports, Fox Sport Mexico and DIRECTV LATAM in the Americas. Collectively, the 2024 E1 season will be broadcast across 20 time zones, and on every major continent.

As part of the weekend of festivities, Team Rafa pilot, Cris Lazarraga, and Alvaro Buenventura CEO of Sergio Perez E1 Team, visited a local school to speak to children about the championship as part of E1's ongoing commitment to education, improving, and supporting the communities local to championship races.

Rodi Basso, CEO of E1 said:

E1 has landed in Puerto Banus for our third event and I am proud that we are making our mark across Marbella with community and environmental initiatives that are so important to the spirit and mission of E1. We are set for an exciting weekend of all-electric powerboat racing on the crystal clear Spanish waters."

Opening the weekend, Marc Anthony performed to a sell out crowd at the official E1 pre-race concert as part of this History Touria in Marbella. The top selling salsa artist of all time - boasting four-time Grammy Award, eight-time Latin Grammy Award and twenty-nine-time Lo Nuestro Awards winner - stayed to support his Team Miami as they battled it out on the water, securing a spot in the Final.