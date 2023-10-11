New Sirena 42M superyacht begins to take shape - first photos now available

by Sirena Yachts 6 Jun 06:46 PDT

Six months after launching work to build its first ever superyacht, Sirena has made rapid progress towards delivery of the debut Sirena 42M.

The first hull sections of this 42-metre masterpiece in steel have already been welded and are standing ready for assembly at the superyacht facility at Altinova Yalova, near Bursa, Turkey.

When construction is complete, accommodation will run to four guest cabins and a lavish master suite that can be positioned according to the client's wishes. Although all the cabins are beautifully designed ensuites, the jewel is undoubtedly the owner's suite, which is at its most glorious when the client opts to position it forward. That way, the cabin gives access to a profoundly private, almost secret patio terrace sunken into the foredeck. With a Jacuzzi, discrete views and lots of plants, this becomes an oasis of peace, complete with a sinuous winding staircase that echoes the curves of the interior.

"A plumb bow, high bulwarks and a gentle curve to the shearline will make Sirena 42M an instant head-turner," says Cagin Genc, CEO of Sirena Yachts.

The Sirena 42M was designed by Luca Vallebona (exterior and interior layouts) and Hot Lab (interior design), part of The Viken Group, while Van Oossanen was responsible for the naval architecture. The superstructure of the yacht will be built in lightweight aluminium, and engineering design work is still ongoing here. Preparations for the outfitting stage also go hand in glove, in order to achieve the seamless, flowing spaces and curved geometry. The balancing act this yacht manages so well is to combine great choice over interior styling and configuration with a standard construction that speeds up delivery for the yard.

Choice is again to the fore regarding the social areas of the boat. An extended living area option complements the inviting aft salon with a flexible space that can be dedicated as a games room or studio, for example. Forward again, there is the option to give another space over entirely to comfortable dining. Along with the pool on the aft deck and the drop-down bulwarks that can extend it, the beach club and the open flybridge make this a boat that is unashamedly designed to appeal to a new generation of yacht owners - one that is active and inquisitive.

Well over 30 people are working to build the boat at the moment, so progress is fast. Sirena is expecting to be able to join the hull and superstructure as soon as September, with the final hot metal work completed early in the new year.

"Due to the complexity of the build, we decided to employ an external surveyor to monitor progress and control quality - in addition to the Class Society," adds Genc. "I am delighted to report that we are exactly where we wanted to be at this stage of the build - precisely on schedule and working to a very high standard of finish."

The Sirena 42M is being built on spec and is due for delivery in 2026. The project is currently for sale through Northrop and Johnson, asking €23.95m.