First look at the new Catalyst GT now in build at Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders for a Caribbean owner

by Robert Daly/Lloyd Stevenson. Boatbuilders 10 Jun 07:03 PDT
3D render of the finished boat - B73 © Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders

Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders update on the new Catalyst GT build.

The owner requested a more refined gentlemen's speedboat style, so we have designed an entirely new superstructure. The new design is the Catalyst GT.

This high-speed, luxury guest transfer vessel and water sports tender has been commissioned for a private resort in the Caribbean.

One of two currently inbuild at Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders, as has been the case with all Catalyst’s, this is a completely custom build and entirely different from the second Catalyst being completed in tandem with the GT - building two completely different boats at the same time is a major undertaking but one our boat builders relish.

Hull right side up and with bulkhead and systems fit out underway - B73 - photo © Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders
Hull right side up and with bulkhead and systems fit out underway - Catalyst GT - photo © Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders

Designed as a chase boat for Emirates Team New Zealand America’s Cup team by Morelli & Melvin, these high-performance catamarans are powerful, lightweight, very capable sea boats with exceptional ride and handling. They have become a very familiar sight at the 2024 America's Cup venue as the favoured chase boat for the AC75s. They also make excellent superyacht tenders, or as a private high performance recreational boat.

The Catalyst GT is a response to an owner request for a resort use and capable of carrying 12 passengers in comfort.

Previously built by Salthouse Boats, they received a new home with Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders in 2020.

Constructed from strong and lightweight epoxy composite laminates with carbon reinforcing and completed to Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders’ usual high standards, the Catalyst hull has proven to be a highly customisable platform, excelling at every task it has been asked to perform.

Catalyst GT - Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders - photo © LSB
2. Catalyst GT - Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders - photo © LSB

Of the 25 Catalysts built to date, no two are the same; everything can be customised to meet client’s needs: cabin layout, level of finish, electronics, motors (4 x Mercury 500Rs are already in use on some boats and 4 x 600hp V12s are potentially a possibility). Fold-down balcony topsides, bow beach landing/swim stairs, fuel and water bunkering and foils have all been fitted to some of the existing fleet… the options list is only limited by your imagination.

This owner requested something with more of a refined aesthetic for the GT, so the Lloyd Stevenson design department reinterpreted the classic sports sedan style to create a brand new superstructure.

Cockpit sole glue down...Catalyst GT - Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders - photo © LSB
Cockpit sole glue down...Catalyst GT - Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders - photo © LSB

The GT will have seating for 30 guests, a walk-through transom to access the stern swim ladder, and a reinforced bow enabling the boat to nose onto sandy beaches, allowing the bow beach-landing stairs to be deployed, giving direct access off the boat onto the shore.

The beach landing stairs are neatly stored under two foredeck doors and lower from the hull centre section; when stowed, the stairs are neatly housed in a recessed compartment in the bow centre section.

Test fitting the motors… a very exciting stage of the build.Catalyst GT - Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders - photo © LSB
Test fitting the motors… a very exciting stage of the build.Catalyst GT - Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders - photo © LSB

At 14m (45ft) with quad Yamaha 300hp motors, the Catalyst GT will be good for plus 50 knots.

Fully equipped and finished to superyacht standards, the Catalyst GT once again showcases just how customisable this platform is. The GT under construction is destined for a private resort Island and will be finished to superyacht standards.

The first Catalyst GT is scheduled for launch in later in 2024.

Lower section of the cabin superstructure fitted....Catalyst GT - Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders - photo © LSB
Lower section of the cabin superstructure fitted....Catalyst GT - Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders - photo © LSB

Cutout in bow to house beach landing stairs. The rectangular recesses on either side are housings for the headlights - Catalyst GT - Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders - photo © LSB
Cutout in bow to house beach landing stairs. The rectangular recesses on either side are housings for the headlights - Catalyst GT - Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders - photo © LSB

