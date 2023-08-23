Alia Yachts 45m SAN completing sea trials

45m motoryacht SAN © Alia Yachts 45m motoryacht SAN © Alia Yachts

by Alia Yachts 11 Jun 02:22 PDT

Alia Yachts in Antalya, Turkey, has launched its full custom all-aluminium, 45m motoryacht SAN. Sea trials have been successfully progressing and the yacht is due to be delivered to her owners this June.

SAN will make her international debut at the 2024 Monaco Yacht Show.

With exterior and interior styling by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design and naval architecture by Lateral Naval Architects, the design emphasis of SAN is on exterior spaces for al fresco socializing with a fully open main deck all the way from the stern to the bow and folding aft bulwarks for even more of outdoor living space.

The innovative raised-pilothouse sits over the superstructure constructed using full-height glass facades with sliding doors both aft and forward providing for an unparalleled open feeling on the main deck of the yacht. There are four guest cabins and an owner's stateroom on the lower deck, while the contemporary but richly detailed interior design is styled to suit the personal preferences of the owners.

"SAN is a striking and innovative boat that highlights our strengths as a truly custom builder," says Alia President, Gökhan Çelik. "It's projects like this that attract the best clients from all over the world."

Following the news at the beginning of the year that Alia Yachts sold and is building a full-custom 45m project, it has also signed recent contracts for another 45m custom project as well as a 43m custom explorer yacht. Excluding SAN, the Turkish builder currently has 5 yachts from 43m to 60m under construction.