Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S600 LEADERBOARD

Alia Yachts 45m SAN completing sea trials

by Alia Yachts 11 Jun 02:22 PDT
45m motoryacht SAN © Alia Yachts

Alia Yachts in Antalya, Turkey, has launched its full custom all-aluminium, 45m motoryacht SAN. Sea trials have been successfully progressing and the yacht is due to be delivered to her owners this June.

SAN will make her international debut at the 2024 Monaco Yacht Show.

With exterior and interior styling by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design and naval architecture by Lateral Naval Architects, the design emphasis of SAN is on exterior spaces for al fresco socializing with a fully open main deck all the way from the stern to the bow and folding aft bulwarks for even more of outdoor living space.

45m motoryacht SAN - photo © Alia Yachts
45m motoryacht SAN - photo © Alia Yachts

The innovative raised-pilothouse sits over the superstructure constructed using full-height glass facades with sliding doors both aft and forward providing for an unparalleled open feeling on the main deck of the yacht. There are four guest cabins and an owner's stateroom on the lower deck, while the contemporary but richly detailed interior design is styled to suit the personal preferences of the owners.

"SAN is a striking and innovative boat that highlights our strengths as a truly custom builder," says Alia President, Gökhan Çelik. "It's projects like this that attract the best clients from all over the world."

Following the news at the beginning of the year that Alia Yachts sold and is building a full-custom 45m project, it has also signed recent contracts for another 45m custom project as well as a 43m custom explorer yacht. Excluding SAN, the Turkish builder currently has 5 yachts from 43m to 60m under construction.

Related Articles

Brand new Alia 43m raised pilothouse yacht sold
Alia Yachts in Turkey has started construction of a new 43-metre project Alia Yachts in Turkey has started construction of a new 43-metre project with aggressive exterior lines by long-term design partners Omega Architects. Posted on 23 Aug 2023 Alia custom 26-metre M/Y 0110 delivered
Her owner wanted an open-plan boat for contemporary living on the water With sporty exterior design and naval architecture by Bill Dixon and luxury interior design by Alia in collaboration with CT Mimarlik. Posted on 22 Jul 2023 Alia Sea Club 53m construction update
The 499GT's exterior design and general arrangement is by Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture. Construction of the Alia Sea Club 53m full custom yacht is progressing smoothly and on schedule at the shipyard in Antalya, Turkey. Posted on 7 Oct 2022 Born to roam: 53m Alia Sea Club sold and in build
Simple yet sleek exterior design, nearly vertical bow and flexible general arrangement The 499GT yacht' simple yet sleek exterior design, nearly vertical bow and flexible general arrangement was conceived by Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture in the Netherlands. Posted on 13 Jul 2022 New superyacht sold: 45m project SAN by Sinot
Alia Yachts is proud to announce a new contract for an all-aluminum, 45-metre motor yacht Alia Yachts is proud to announce a new contract for an all-aluminum, 45-metre motor yacht designed by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design with naval architecture by Lateral Naval Architects. Posted on 31 Mar 2022 Alia Yachts 55m Al Waab delivered
Longest steel and aluminium yacht below 500GT in the world Alia Yachts has released the first photographs and video of Al Waab following delivery of the superyacht to her owner. Posted on 17 Mar 2022 Alia Yachts new 60-metre Vripack design sold
The owner is an experienced yachtsmen who has owned several vessels of various sizes The exciting superyacht project reunites the build team responsible for Al Waab with Dutch studio Vripack for the design and naval architecture, and GCC-based SF Yachts that will serve as project manager and owner's representative throughout construction. Posted on 20 Dec 2021 Alia Yachts delivers PHI Phantom
A beautifully sculpted workhorse Hot off the presses are the first official photographs showing the stunning new 36m chase boat PHI Phantom from Alia Yachts in her element at last. Posted on 1 Dec 2021 Alia Yachts at Monaco Yacht Show
Builders have laid the keel of Al Waab II by Dutch design studio Vripack The client decided to build with the Turkish yard after carefully researching other international shipyards. SF Yachts is serving as both project manager and owner's representative throughout the build. Posted on 26 Sep 2019 Alia Yachts new contract for 55m superyacht
Contract for the construction of Project Al Waab II Alia is delighted to announce the signing of the contract for the construction of Project Al Waab II, a 55m, sub-500GT superyacht with exterior & interior design, as well as naval architecture and Class engineering, from the creative desk of Vripack. Posted on 10 Aug 2019
Maritimo 2023 M600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy