Sunseeker's Ocean 182 glistens in the Mediterranean Sea

by Sunseeker International 11 Jun 02:54 PDT

The award-winning Sunseeker Ocean 182 has arrived in the crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Palma, Mallorca following her global debut tour in the United States and Europe.

British yacht manufacturer, Sunseeker International, has released brand new photography showcasing the Ocean 182's exquisite design and spacious three decks. Her defining features proving once again that she suits vastly different climates and can adapt to any environment and design layout to suit the owner's needs and desires.

Sunseeker's Ocean 182 Glistens - photo © Sunseeker International
The Ocean 182 boasts over 2,000 square feet of interior space and is a masterpiece of relaxed on board living with a taste of luxury. This exceptional yacht features an expansive main deck that offers uninterrupted views from bow to stern, connecting guests to the outside while enjoying comforts of the interior. An eight-person dining table and open galley forge the perfect space to host friends and family. Further aft, a lofty saloon with over seven feet of headroom height offers plush seating for guests. The architectural and decorative lighting are selected to work in balance with the interior design to create a personal and inviting ambience.

Sunseeker's Ocean 182 Glistens - photo © Sunseeker International
With sliding doors, the upper deck can fully close to create a third indoor living space or can be left open to form an upper aft deck, promising the owner ultimate flexibility. Thanks to Sunseeker's design expertise, owners are offered an exceptional amount of interior space without compromising on the outdoor areas including the signature Ocean aft bathing platform and spacious foredeck.

Sunseeker's Ocean 182 Glistens - photo © Sunseeker International
Sean Robertson, Sales and Marketing Director at Sunseeker International, commented: "From New York City to the cool blue waters of the Mediterranean, the Ocean 182 is a spectacle anywhere in the world and demonstrates to customers that you will feel right at home on board, wherever you are."

Powered by Twin MAN V12 1900 engines, the Ocean 182 reaches speeds of 27 knots and has a range of 1,100 nautical miles at 12 knots.

Sunseeker's Ocean 182 Glistens - photo © Sunseeker International
