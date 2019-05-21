Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

Wide Bay Bar and Virtual Nav aids

by Boating Industry Association 12 Jun 14:26 PDT
Wide Bay Bar and Virtual Nav aids © Boating Industry Association

BIA would like to commend Maritime Safety Queensland, the Qld Recreational Boating Council, and Bill Corten in particular, for efforts to improve navigation aids at the Wide Bay Bar, SE Qld. This includes the application of 'virtual nav aids' which are shown via a vessel's AIS system.

The latest hydrographic survey of the Wide Bay Bar has been completed, and the latest depths are shown in the above chart dated 13 May 2024. The depths shown on the chart are from an on-water survey undertaken by Maritime Safety Qld. Mariners should be cognisant that the depths and positions of sandbars are continually changing. Therefore, the depths on the chartlet may have changed and no longer be as shown.

Following the survey, the Virtual Navaids on Wide Bay Bar continue to provide guidance on the best water over the bar. The Virtual Navigation Aids have been repositioned following the survey and Mariners should replace the positions of the buoys, if entered manually on non-AIS equipped systems. Mariners should not rely on the Virtual Navaids as their only means of navigation when crossing the bar.

The map above provides the positions of the Virtual Navaids that will be displayed on a vessel's AIS system. The Virtual Navaids are a representation of the IALA maritime Buoyage System A and represent Safe Water and port and starboard lateral navigation beacons. They are to be passed on the port or starboard side of the vessel depending on the beacon. They are not waypoints or reference points that are steered towards and passed over.

Related Articles

Boat show tickets on sale now
Tickets are now on sale for Australia's most anticipated boat shows Tickets are now on sale for Australia's most anticipated boat shows: Sydney International Boat Show, Adelaide Boat Show and Brisbane Boat Show. Posted on 21 May 2019 Keeping marine pests out of Australian waters
Australia's unique marine environment is important for our way of life and prosperity Our marine environment is also integral to our leisure and recreation, with most Australians living near the coast and enjoying a variety of activities such as fishing, boating, swimming and SCUBA diving. Posted on 27 Jun 2018 Adelaide Boat Show tickets now on sale
Tickets are now on sale for South Australia's most comprehensive boating show Tickets are now on sale for South Australia's most comprehensive boating show. The Adelaide Boat Show runs from the 15th until the 17th of June at the Adelaide Showground, with all entry tickets to the show priced at just $10 Posted on 8 May 2018 Rosehill Trailer Boat Show opens today
Free entry, free parking Be inspired for your next boating adventure (or purchase) as the Rosehill Trailer Boat Show opens today. Come along and enjoy the free entry, free parking, and the best in boats, accessories, fishing tackle and gadgets. Posted on 7 Apr 2018 The dangers of CO2 poisoning
Educating boaters with this video Following a tragic carbon monoxide poisoning death on a recreational boat last year, the states' marine safety education teams, collectively known as ANZSBEG, have been preparing new messaging to remind and educate boaters of the dangers of CO. Posted on 6 Apr 2018 Sydney's Trailer Boat Show returns to Rosehill
Sydney Trailer Boat Show return to Rosehill Gardens Racecourse The Sydney Trailer Boat Show makes its much-anticipated return to Rosehill Gardens Racecourse on 7 and 8 April 2018 between 10am and 5pm, featuring more than 30 exhibitors with over 250 boats on display at the free-to-enter event. Posted on 30 Mar 2018 Commonwealth Games boating restrictions
The biggest sporting event hosted in Queensland for many a year will take place next month The biggest sporting event hosted in Queensland for many a year will take place next month when athletes from 70 nations and territories converge on the Gold Coast for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Posted on 24 Mar 2018 BIA offers safety reminder
Ahead of peak Australia Day boating period Government data from the last 10 years shows that January is the month with the highest number of recreational boating incidents, with a recorded 373 accidents in NSW alone. Posted on 25 Jan 2018
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy