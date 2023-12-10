Capppellini plots Team Abu Dhabi fightback in Italy

by Narayan Marar 12 Jun 03:01 PDT

Team Abu Dhabi manager Guido Cappellini says Thani Al Qemzi and Alberto Comparato are ready to launch a fightback by the multiple world title winners in the Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy at the weekend.

Cappellini believes three days of testing in San Nazzaro in similar conditions to those that lie ahead in Olbia have put veteran Al Qemzi and young Italian team-mate Comparato in the mood to recover from a difficult start to the 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship.

"We've been working hard to make sure that we get better results in round three," said the Italian racing legend, who has guided Team Abu Dhabi to 17 world championship titles since taking charge in 2015.

"Thani won in Sardinia two years ago on a circuit which is demanding in a particular way, and we have tried to test in the same kind of conditions in San Nazzaro to increase his confidence. He is working well with Alberto, they are supporting each other, so we hope this will pay off."

Sardinia welcomes the F1H2O series back to action after an 11-week gap since round two saw Vietnam become the latest championship venue.

Victory Team's Erik Stark holds an eight-point lead in the drivers' title race from fellow defending world champion Jonas Andersson, who tops the team standings in partnership with Estonia's Stefan Arand for the new Team Vietnam.

If Team Abu Dhabi are to make an impact in this year's championship, Al Qemzi must make the most of his vast experience, and build on his record of ten Grand Prix victories and 45 podium finishes since his debut in 2000.

The Emirati driver will be eager to give himself a fighting chance in Saturday's qualifying sessions, after taking his career points haul in the championship past the 1,000 points mark with a battling sixth place finish on his Grand Prix start in Vietnam.

Comparato is equally determined to reignite his first season with Team Abu Dhabi, and he will draw inspiration from ten-time world champion Cappellini who had a great deal of success in Sardinia and knows race conditions there as well as anyone.