Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

Watch the engine room taking shape on Moonen 122 Martinique

by Moonen Yachts 14 Jun 04:23 PDT
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts

Dutch yacht builder Moonen Yachts has completed the power installation on board Martinique YN205, its latest 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique.

Martinique YN205, which is for sale and available for delivery in April 2025, is the seventh build of the successful Martinique design.

Moonen 122 Martinique YN205 - photo © Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique YN205 - photo © Moonen Yachts

Reliability

Technical excellence in the engine room is of critical importance for Moonen, explains Cornee de Bruin, Moonen Yachts Head of Mechanics.

"Moonen yachts are extremely reliable," Cornee says. "Thanks to the high build quality, you can expect lower maintenance costs and longer lifespans for your equipment. We install only the highest quality components, equipment and systems on board from renowned manufacturers."

The mechanical systems and electrical services are meticulously designed using 3D modelling software for efficient use of space, comprehensive documentation, diagnostic assessment, and access for maintenance in mind.

Comfort and performance

Outstanding attention to detail during installation also reduces noise and vibration transmission - a key factor in comfort on board a yacht.

The Martinique has a maximum speed of 17 knots and a range of 4,000 nautical miles cruising at 10 knots. Two Caterpillar C32 ACERT marine diesel engines deliver 1417bkW (1900hp) per engine.

The advanced exhaust handling system significantly reduces harmful NOX emissions and complies with International Maritime Organization's strict Tier III controls.

Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts

Related Articles

First glimpse of Moonshine's interior design
Moonen Yachts to share select details of the custom interior on board Moonen Yachts is excited to share select details of the custom interior design on board MOONSHINE, a new 36.3m Martinique (119ft) which will be delivered to her owners before the summer season. Posted on 25 May Moonen launches 36.3m Martinique Moonshine
Set to be delivered before the summer season Last week Dutch luxury yacht builder Moonen Yachts proudly welcomed the owners of MOONSHINE to the christening and launch of their new 36.3m Martinique (119ft) in The Netherlands. Posted on 27 Apr Major milestone for Moonen's latest Martinique
The successful launch of Lumière Dutch luxury yacht builder Moonen Yachts is delighted to announce the successful launch of LUMIÈRE, a new 37.8m Martinique (124ft) at the Moonen yard in the Netherlands. Posted on 2 Mar Major milestone for Moonen's latest Martinique
The yacht, Martinique YN205, is available for sale and scheduled for completion in April 2025 Dutch luxury yacht builder Moonen Yachts has successfully completed the marriage of its latest 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique's steel hull and aluminium superstructure. Posted on 29 Feb Moonen 122 Martinique updated interiors revealed
Working with Hollander Yacht Design to create the yacht's interior design concept Dutch luxury yacht builder Moonen Yachts has revealed the updated interior design concept of its latest in-build Moonen 122 Martinique (37.4m/345GT), YN205. The yacht is for sale and will be ready for delivery in April 2025. Posted on 15 Feb Latest Martinique hull arrives for outfitting
The 37.4m Moonen Yacht is available for sale and scheduled for completion in April 2025 The latest Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205, completed her first journey this week. Following the launch at her Dutch hull builder, the Martinique hull was transported to the Moonen Yachts outfitting yard in Den Bosch, Netherlands. Posted on 21 Jan Moonen Yachts turns latest Martinique's steel hull
The Martinique's hull flip marks another successful construction milestone Moonen Yachts has turned its latest Martinique's steel hull at the shipyard in the Netherlands. The in-build 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique (345GT) is available for sale and scheduled for completion on April 25, 2025. Posted on 2 Nov 2023 Moonen reveal pricing for its latest Martinique
The next available Moonen 122 Martinique will be delivered on April 25, 2025 Imagine stepping on board your brand new 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique in time for summer 2025, fully customised to your personal lifestyle and tastes. Posted on 13 Sep 2023 Meet the new 34m Mustique by Moonen Yachts
Mustique YN202, the first build, is currently available for sale and immediate delivery With its new design family name 'Mustique', the new long-range steel yacht joins the Dutch yacht builder's line-up of premium semi-custom yachts alongside the 37.4m 'Martinique' family. Posted on 2 Aug 2023 Start your weekend on board the Moonen 110!
The first Moonen 110 (34m / 279GT) is now available for sale The first Moonen 110 (34m / 279GT) is now available for sale and immediate delivery. We're excited to bring you an exclusive online tour. Posted on 23 Jul 2023
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy