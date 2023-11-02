Watch the engine room taking shape on Moonen 122 Martinique

Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts

by Moonen Yachts 14 Jun 04:23 PDT

Dutch yacht builder Moonen Yachts has completed the power installation on board Martinique YN205, its latest 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique.

Martinique YN205, which is for sale and available for delivery in April 2025, is the seventh build of the successful Martinique design.

Reliability

Technical excellence in the engine room is of critical importance for Moonen, explains Cornee de Bruin, Moonen Yachts Head of Mechanics.

"Moonen yachts are extremely reliable," Cornee says. "Thanks to the high build quality, you can expect lower maintenance costs and longer lifespans for your equipment. We install only the highest quality components, equipment and systems on board from renowned manufacturers."

The mechanical systems and electrical services are meticulously designed using 3D modelling software for efficient use of space, comprehensive documentation, diagnostic assessment, and access for maintenance in mind.

Comfort and performance

Outstanding attention to detail during installation also reduces noise and vibration transmission - a key factor in comfort on board a yacht.

The Martinique has a maximum speed of 17 knots and a range of 4,000 nautical miles cruising at 10 knots. Two Caterpillar C32 ACERT marine diesel engines deliver 1417bkW (1900hp) per engine.

The advanced exhaust handling system significantly reduces harmful NOX emissions and complies with International Maritime Organization's strict Tier III controls.