21st Century Renaissance 112m Freire

by Bannenberg & Rowell 15 Jun 02:46 PDT

Seven years ago, we started a conversation with a husband and wife who had chartered yachts for many years. They wanted to build an extraordinarily ambitious yacht of their own - one which could accommodate 36 guests.

The scale of the largest project yet delivered by our studio is quite something to behold, but she wears her mass lightly under our exterior architecture. Of course, she also has a B&R designed interior- which carefully considers the huge volumes available whilst maintaining the intimacy of a yacht for family living. You can sit in a Main Saloon with 5.7m high ceilings. Or in a Jazz Bar around a table for two. And much else besides.

Renaissance spans two studio eras: the Owners still have the drawing of a 42m yacht designed for them by Jon Bannenberg.

It has been a privilege for Bannenberg & Rowell to be part of the 21st Century Renaissance.