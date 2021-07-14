Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S600 LEADERBOARD

Announcing the latest addition to the Sabre fleet: The Sabre 51 Salon Express

by Sabre Yachts 15 Jun 11:17 PDT
The Sabre 51 Salon Express © Sabre Yachts

With all the traditional grace, performance, and nautical sophistication that Sabre has embodied for the past 50 years, the Sabre 51 Salon Express boasts enhanced social spaces in both the cockpit and foredeck.

As you embark on your journey, the generous salon provides a sanctuary of comfort for longer cruises, while the charming environment allows you and your guests to unwind aboard for a sunset cruise. The Sabre 51 promises unforgettable moments filled with warmth and hospitality.

The Sabre 51 Salon Express - photo © Sabre Yachts
The Sabre 51 Salon Express - photo © Sabre Yachts

Quick Highlights:

  • Foredeck seating includes sunbed and forward bench seat
  • Expanded cockpit and enhanced salon
  • Powered by twin Volvo IPS 800 drives
  • Controlled by the Sabre digital switching system and the Sabre Connect app
The Sabre 51 Salon Express has been described by members of the Sabre team as engaging, dynamic, and striking, and we can't wait to share it with you!

This exciting new model will be available for delivery Fall 2025. Stay tuned for more updates and details to come!

Maritimo 2023 M600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy