Announcing the latest addition to the Sabre fleet: The Sabre 51 Salon Express

The Sabre 51 Salon Express © Sabre Yachts

by Sabre Yachts 15 Jun 11:17 PDT

With all the traditional grace, performance, and nautical sophistication that Sabre has embodied for the past 50 years, the Sabre 51 Salon Express boasts enhanced social spaces in both the cockpit and foredeck.

As you embark on your journey, the generous salon provides a sanctuary of comfort for longer cruises, while the charming environment allows you and your guests to unwind aboard for a sunset cruise. The Sabre 51 promises unforgettable moments filled with warmth and hospitality.

Quick Highlights:

Foredeck seating includes sunbed and forward bench seat

Expanded cockpit and enhanced salon

Powered by twin Volvo IPS 800 drives

Controlled by the Sabre digital switching system and the Sabre Connect app

The Sabre 51 Salon Express has been described by members of the Sabre team as engaging, dynamic, and striking, and we can't wait to share it with you!

This exciting new model will be available for delivery Fall 2025. Stay tuned for more updates and details to come!