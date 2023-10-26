ePropulsion Offers ultimate MFD compatibility with new smart gateway

ePropulsion Offers ultimate MFD compatibility with new smart gateway

by ePropulsion 18 Jun 14:52 PDT

ePropulsion, a global leader and market innovator in marine electric propulsion systems and services, announced today the ultimate multifunction display (MFD) compatibility with the new ePropulsion Smart Gateway.

On the heels of its recent move to bring X Series electric outboard and I-Series electric inboard engine data to external MFD without the need for an additional gateway or interface box, the new Smart Gateway allows owners of ePropulsion Spirits, Navy and Pod motors to seamlessly integrate with external MFDs via NMEA 2000. Nextfour Q Experience displays are the first to be integrated with ePropulsion Smart Gateway to have complete compatibility with the full line of ePropulsion motors.

The Smart Gateway is easy to use and install. Measuring 3.5- by 2-inches and weighing only 5-ounces, the compact gateway is connected in between the throttle and motor with an additional port allowing for the connection to the display. After integrating with the Q Experience, information such as battery state of charge (SOC) and engine power of the ePropulsion system are seamlessly displayed, providing users with exceptional situational awareness. Available in 10- to 24-inch touchscreen sizes, the Q Experience integrates the onboard computer, chart plotter, security and monitoring functions, and entertainment system into one single device. The Q Experience is an intuitive display that also provides weather forecasts, radio functionality, a cellular connection, and a Wi-Fi hotspot connecting the display to other devices.

"We're delighted to bring this compatibility to our full line of electric motors via the ePropulsion Smart Gateway," said Danny Tao, CEO of ePropulsion. "ePropulsion and Nextfour have a shared vision of making boating safer and more enjoyable. Our Smart Gateway lets ePropulsion customers take full advantage of the powerful features packed into Nextfour displays. We thank them for their trust and collaboration."

"It's been excellent working with the design team from ePropulsion on this collaboration," said Niklas Öhman, CEO, Nextfour. "The entire ePropulsion product line demonstrates exceptional innovation, and we are very excited to be able to offer our feature-packed Q Experience displays to their customers."

The Smart Gateway will be available in the fall. For more information on ePropulsion or its full line of electric motors, please visit www.epropulsion.com.