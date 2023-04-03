Timeless design of the Greenline 48 keeps the model fresh after 10 years

by Greenline Yachts 19 Jun 05:33 PDT

Evergreen yacht design is a rare touch, but it is one that Greenline Yachts of Slovenia has perfected with its longstanding Greenline 48.

Although the original design of this mid-sized cruiser was first unveiled 10 years ago, it has proven a hugely successful model and still sells around 12 units every year. The 120th hull will be delivered later this year, the ultimate proof of Greenline's philosophy of Responsible Yachting.

Its appeal is based around timeless styling, an incredibly efficient hull and drivetrain, plus the choice of either a flybridge or a coupe profile. Factor in Greenline Yachts' flexible interior layout and meticulous finish quality, and you have all the elements to create a fantastic ownership experience.

"We always wanted Greenline Yachts to do things differently to other yacht builders, so we've focused on Responsible Yachting and innovation throughout our range," said owner and CEO Vladimir Zinchenko. "I've always seen model longevity as a sign we're doing both these things right, because it means that our boats are making and keeping owners happy. By avoiding fads and trends, Greenline Yachts remain coveted for year after year, amortising their carbon emissions over a much longer period."

Launched at the Düsseldorf Boat Show in 2014, the Greenline 48 is often described as a classic gentleman's cruiser because it attracts both experienced power boaters and ex-sailors. Its smart design is the key here. Its volume is slightly larger but similar to the Greenline 45, with which it shares many features, but the Greenline 48 positions the master cabin forward, where it benefits from abundant natural ventilation.

Meanwhile, the meticulously designed hull has a relatively broad, shallow forefoot, which means that wavelets slide past at anchor rather than slapping loudly on the topsides. In fact, the forward section of the hull is more reminiscent of a sailing boat, capable of slicing through the waves in a seaway. Experienced boaters recognise that a host of such small details add up to a better experience aboard.

Accommodation has been carefully thought through, with two large guest cabins that include flexible sliding beds enabling you to quickly switch from a twin to a double and back. Either way there is an ensuite bathroom for each, with shower and heads. What's more, there is the option to build a completely self-sufficient captain's cabin aft, giving up a section of the gigantic lazarette.

Life on board is naturally concentrated around the main deck with its spacious deck saloon, deep protected cockpit and lounging space fore and aft. In a minor engineering miracle, Greenline's design has no steps at all in the main deck between the helm station and the aft deck. The advantages here are undeniable, especially under way where the low centre of gravity makes for stability and comfort. Another attractive feature of the Greenline 48 is the aft galley, which communicates with both the saloon and the cockpit through an opening window and a sliding door.

"We've always been very proud of this feature, because it makes it so easy to start preparing food without having to duck out of the conversation between guests or family members," says chief commercial officer Luca Raumland. "It's hard to believe now, because you see this layout in all sorts of boat, but it was originally a Greenline innovation way back in 2008."

Both the Flybridge and Coupe formats have their own distinct advantages. In parts of the world like Turkey and Seattle, a flybridge is practically mandatory, giving a fantastic extra entertaining space that is open to cooling breezes. On the other hand, the Coupe has a sleeker profile with broader overhangs that help keep the interior shady and cool. This is especially popular in Australia, south Asia or in the USA for the Great Loop. Its coachroof also provides the perfect surface to receive the solar panels which form a key part of Greenline's DNA.

A generous array of 9 high-quality solar panels are specced as standard, allowing the Greenline 48 to generate more than 15kWh of power daily as you use the boat. Choose a battery capacity to suit, and let the solar panels recharge them throughout the day, basically eliminating the need for a generator and increasing autonomy in line with Greenline Yachts' Responsible Yachting philosophy.

It gets more interesting still if an owner opts for Greenline Yacht's proprietary H-Drive hybrid propulsion system. Recently upgraded to an even more capable 6G version, this proven technology combines twin 24kW electric motors with two 250hp diesel engines (option: 2x 370hp). At 5 knot e-cruising speed, the boat can cover up to 25 nautical miles in silent electric mode. The engine takes over for faster speeds up to around 24 knots, allowing you to make quick passage times and arrive with the battery full - ready for another weekend without generator noise.

"From the hydraulic platform aft and the hybrid H-Drive to the cavernous storage beneath the saloon floor, there are lots of smart features that make the Greenline 48 stand out," said Raumland. "It means there is every reason to believe that the yacht will continue to enjoy many more years of bestseller status. After all, Greenline Yachts' famous Greenline 33 was in continuous production for 16 years."