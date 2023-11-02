New Moonen yacht LUMIÈRE delivered

by Moonen Yachts 19 Jun 04:25 PDT

Moonen Yachts is delighted to announce the successful delivery of LUMIÈRE, a 37.8m Martinique (124ft). The new Moonen yacht departed from The Netherlands on her maiden voyage to the Mediterranean, where her Australian owners will join her to spend their first season on board.

The Moonen team congratulates the owners and wishes them very many happy memories on board LUMIÈRE with their family and friends.

Moonen yacht LUMIÈRE departs on maiden voyage from Moonen Yachts on Vimeo.

Moonen Yachts Technical Director Nicky van Zon says the owners were both closely involved in the customisation and build of LUMIÈRE, which has been truly a labour of love for them during the last two years.

"All of us on the Moonen team are incredibly proud of LUMIÈRE," he says. "She is an exquisite example of attention to detail, craftsmanship and design excellence. I am certain that LUMIÈRE will provide her owners and guests with a haven of calm and tranquillity wherever their journeys take them."

Moonen customised the Martinique to suit the owners' tastes and use of the yacht with an extended Sun Deck and large jacuzzi pool, an extended Swim Platform and a bespoke interior design created in collaboration with Studio Indigo.

LUMIÈRE - the fifth Martinique delivered - left from Hellevoetsluis, where final commissioning took place next to another Martinique, MOONSHINE - which will be the sixth Martinique delivered. The Martinique has received high acclaim for its fast-displacement long-range capability, beautifully balanced indoor-outdoor living and unrivalled customisation possibilities.

Built with a high tensile steel hull and aluminium superstructure, LUMIÈRE has a maximum speed of 17 knots and a range of 4,000 nautical miles cruising at 10 knots. Her spacious interior volume at 345 Gross Tonnage includes accommodation with five cabins for up to 12 guests and 7 crew.