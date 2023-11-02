Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

New Moonen yacht LUMIÈRE delivered

by Moonen Yachts 19 Jun 04:25 PDT
Departure Moonen Yachts YN203 LUMIE`RE © Moonen Yachts

Moonen Yachts is delighted to announce the successful delivery of LUMIÈRE, a 37.8m Martinique (124ft). The new Moonen yacht departed from The Netherlands on her maiden voyage to the Mediterranean, where her Australian owners will join her to spend their first season on board.

The Moonen team congratulates the owners and wishes them very many happy memories on board LUMIÈRE with their family and friends.

Moonen yacht LUMIÈRE departs on maiden voyage from Moonen Yachts on Vimeo.

Moonen Yachts Technical Director Nicky van Zon says the owners were both closely involved in the customisation and build of LUMIÈRE, which has been truly a labour of love for them during the last two years.

"All of us on the Moonen team are incredibly proud of LUMIÈRE," he says. "She is an exquisite example of attention to detail, craftsmanship and design excellence. I am certain that LUMIÈRE will provide her owners and guests with a haven of calm and tranquillity wherever their journeys take them."

Departure Moonen Yachts YN203 LUMIE`RE - photo © Moonen Yachts
Departure Moonen Yachts YN203 LUMIE`RE - photo © Moonen Yachts

Moonen customised the Martinique to suit the owners' tastes and use of the yacht with an extended Sun Deck and large jacuzzi pool, an extended Swim Platform and a bespoke interior design created in collaboration with Studio Indigo.

LUMIÈRE - the fifth Martinique delivered - left from Hellevoetsluis, where final commissioning took place next to another Martinique, MOONSHINE - which will be the sixth Martinique delivered. The Martinique has received high acclaim for its fast-displacement long-range capability, beautifully balanced indoor-outdoor living and unrivalled customisation possibilities.

Built with a high tensile steel hull and aluminium superstructure, LUMIÈRE has a maximum speed of 17 knots and a range of 4,000 nautical miles cruising at 10 knots. Her spacious interior volume at 345 Gross Tonnage includes accommodation with five cabins for up to 12 guests and 7 crew.

Departure Moonen Yachts YN203 LUMIE`RE - photo © Moonen Yachts
Departure Moonen Yachts YN203 LUMIE`RE - photo © Moonen Yachts

Related Articles

Moonen 122 Martinique engine room taking shape
Martinique YN205 is the seventh build of the successful Martinique design Dutch yacht builder Moonen Yachts has completed the power installation on board Martinique YN205, its latest 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique. Posted on 14 Jun First glimpse of Moonshine's interior design
Moonen Yachts to share select details of the custom interior on board Moonen Yachts is excited to share select details of the custom interior design on board MOONSHINE, a new 36.3m Martinique (119ft) which will be delivered to her owners before the summer season. Posted on 25 May Moonen launches 36.3m Martinique Moonshine
Set to be delivered before the summer season Last week Dutch luxury yacht builder Moonen Yachts proudly welcomed the owners of MOONSHINE to the christening and launch of their new 36.3m Martinique (119ft) in The Netherlands. Posted on 27 Apr Major milestone for Moonen's latest Martinique
The successful launch of Lumière Dutch luxury yacht builder Moonen Yachts is delighted to announce the successful launch of LUMIÈRE, a new 37.8m Martinique (124ft) at the Moonen yard in the Netherlands. Posted on 2 Mar Major milestone for Moonen's latest Martinique
The yacht, Martinique YN205, is available for sale and scheduled for completion in April 2025 Dutch luxury yacht builder Moonen Yachts has successfully completed the marriage of its latest 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique's steel hull and aluminium superstructure. Posted on 29 Feb Moonen 122 Martinique updated interiors revealed
Working with Hollander Yacht Design to create the yacht's interior design concept Dutch luxury yacht builder Moonen Yachts has revealed the updated interior design concept of its latest in-build Moonen 122 Martinique (37.4m/345GT), YN205. The yacht is for sale and will be ready for delivery in April 2025. Posted on 15 Feb Latest Martinique hull arrives for outfitting
The 37.4m Moonen Yacht is available for sale and scheduled for completion in April 2025 The latest Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205, completed her first journey this week. Following the launch at her Dutch hull builder, the Martinique hull was transported to the Moonen Yachts outfitting yard in Den Bosch, Netherlands. Posted on 21 Jan Moonen Yachts turns latest Martinique's steel hull
The Martinique's hull flip marks another successful construction milestone Moonen Yachts has turned its latest Martinique's steel hull at the shipyard in the Netherlands. The in-build 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique (345GT) is available for sale and scheduled for completion on April 25, 2025. Posted on 2 Nov 2023 Moonen reveal pricing for its latest Martinique
The next available Moonen 122 Martinique will be delivered on April 25, 2025 Imagine stepping on board your brand new 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique in time for summer 2025, fully customised to your personal lifestyle and tastes. Posted on 13 Sep 2023 Meet the new 34m Mustique by Moonen Yachts
Mustique YN202, the first build, is currently available for sale and immediate delivery With its new design family name 'Mustique', the new long-range steel yacht joins the Dutch yacht builder's line-up of premium semi-custom yachts alongside the 37.4m 'Martinique' family. Posted on 2 Aug 2023
Maritimo 2023 M600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy