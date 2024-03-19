Dri-Fast Polos, Tee Shirts and Explorer Shorts and Trousers for year round comfort and performance

Dri-Fast Polo © Henri-Lloyd Dri-Fast Polo © Henri-Lloyd

by Henri-Lloyd 19 Jun 06:07 PDT

Having the perfect pair of 'go-to' shorts and choice of technical tops is now even easier, thanks to the new range of Dri-Fast Polos, Tee shirts and Explorer shorts and trousers from British sailing brand Henri-Lloyd.

Whether day sailing, on an extended cruise, or onshore, a smart polo shirt is always a great wardrobe choice. The new Henri-Lloyd Dri-Fast Polo combines clean and smart design with added UV 50 sun protection in the quick dry recycled polyester piquet fabric.

Comfortable to the touch and crease resistant, the Dri-Fast Polo is moisture wicking, breathable and fast drying. Designed to perform for long days in the sun or rain, these polos are ideal to wear on their own, with a mid-layer or under a waterproof outer shell jacket.

For the ultimate in crew comfort, Henri-Lloyd has incorporated antimicrobial Polyglene technology into the fabric which helps prolong freshness. The Dri-Fast Polo is available in male and female fits, and comes in a choice of colours including black and white, red, navy and titanium. With a subtle Henri-Lloyd logo, these Dri-Fast Polos are ideal to be overprinted or embroidered with team, boat or company branding.

For a more casual look, there's the Henri-Lloyd Dri-Fast short and long sleeve Tee shirts. Another high performance but everyday choice, these soft to the touch, comfortable and quick drying Tees can also be worn on their own or as part of a technical layer system thank to the moisture-wicking and breathable fabric technology.

Available in white and navy, the long and short sleeve Tees also feature UV50 protection, even when wet. Both are available in white and navy in men's sizing from Small to XXXL, and in ladies sizing from XS to XXL. The subtle Henri-Lloyd name fits neatly on one shoulder, leaving plenty of space for logos and other branding applications.

An absolute sailing essential, Henri-Lloyd's new Explorer shorts are inspired by climbing gear, made from double weave 4-way stretch fabric for ease and comfort on the move, whilst retaining their fit and shape. The Explorer range uses recycled polyester, PFC free, DWR fabric that features a quick dry water-repellent and high wicking outer, ideal to protect the wearer from spray and light rainfall. For protection and longevity, the fabric also features a high-abrasion coating, designed to withstand wear and tear without showing marks or blemishes.

Incredibly comfortable for both on and offshore, the Explorer shorts can be worn over the Aktiv pant base layer in cool conditions and are also available as trousers. Waterproof zipped pockets ensure these shorts and trousers are practical for use on shore and on the water, keeping phones, credit cards and essential sailing items safe and close to hand.

The Explorer shorts and trousers are available in Men's sizes 30 - 40 inch waist in charcoal, black and ice, with the addition of navy blue, as well as charcoal and ice as trousers.

The new Henri-Lloyd range of quick dry Polos, Tee shirts and Explorer shorts and trousers are available online and from Henri-Lloyd stores in Cowes, Salcombe and Dartmouth as well as in chandleries and marine equipment stores across the UK.

Find out more at www.henrilloyd.com