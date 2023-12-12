How to get peace of mind when at anchor

When you anchor it's something you want to do only once and once you find the perfect spot. You can then sit and enjoy the tranquillity of the bay and the surroundings. You want to know that your anchor will hold position for as long as you need it to whether that be for an hour or overnight.

Can your trust your anchor?

When you set your Mantus Anchor, you get the peace of mind that it will 'dig like no other' and will penetrate the seabed whether it be soft or dense grassy bottom. The Mantus M1 and M2 anchors offer unparalleled holding power, watch how it compares to others on the market:

How to know which one is right for you

The Mantus M1 Anchor is a cruising and powerboat yacht anchor. It packs down for easy storage, so you can store one or two as spares without needing to take up valuable space.

Complete with roll bar the anchor is delivered at the optimum penetration angle and the sharp-headed nose is precision machined to achieve the ideal chisel shape to achieve maximum penetrating power.

How the M1 holds

The design of the fluke on the M1 is shaped to present the maximum area possible to the sea floor and deliver maximum resistance enabling the highest holding power possible.

Available in stainless steel from 2Ibs up to 175Ibs or galvanised steel from 8Ibs up to 175Ibs with pricing starting from £183.36.

The Mantus M2 Anchor is designed to fit boats with bow sprits and bow pulpits and has a weighted nose to initiate roll over to the correct setting position without the need for a roll bar and will set on all seabed surfaces including hard bottoms.

How the M2 holds

The weighted nose design rolls the anchor and delivers it to the seabed at the optimum penetration angle. The sharp-headed nose is precision machined and then reinforced, to deliver an ideal chisel shape for maximum penetrating power.

Available in stainless steel or galvanised steel from 8lbs up to 175lbs with pricing starting from £176.40.

Both the M1 and M2 are now in stock and available to purchase from Marine Products Direct with same day despatch Monday to Friday.

