Benetti 37M Motopanfilo M/Y Legend is now available

by Benetti 20 Jun 02:44 PDT

The highly evocative name of this Motopanfilo 37M is M/Y Legend, a Benetti yacht with an enchanting traditional aesthetic that conjures up the navettas of the 1960s but conceals technical and stylistic solutions that give the boat a contemporary feel.

While staying true to the allure of that decade and to an elegance unaffected by changing fashions, the Motopanfilo 37M is also characterised by its large, light-filled spaces, constant visual contact with the sea and broad terraces that descend to the water's edge.

To create this 37-metre composite vessel, as for the previous units in the line, Benetti commissioned Francesco Struglia to design the exterior lines and Lazzarini Pickering Architects for the interior and exterior spaces.

The M/Y Legend's owner was fascinated by the Motopanfilo 37M project and wanted a faithful replica of the original concept with a few personal touches in the loose furniture and some of the finishes and details that adorn the yacht.

M/Y Legend has a Selective Catalyst Reduction (SCR) system, the technology adopted by Benetti to reduce environmental impact, in line with IMO Tier III exhaust gas emissions standards. The yacht also has a double-capacity desalination plant so that she can spend extended periods anchored offshore, a fuel purification system for refuelling in exotic locations, a Starlink system to provide constant internet access, an upgrade to the package of Miele professional appliances for problem-free chartering, and is built to meet the charter requirements of the REG Yacht Code.

Interiors

Claudio Lazzarini and Carl Pickering have created interiors that embody the elegance of classic motoryachts interpreted through a contemporary lens, introducing a new fluidity across the internal spaces and the outdoor decks and bringing the surrounding natural elements - sea and sky - inside the yacht.

The Main Deck salon is very close to the generous beach platform created by Francesco Struglia and has sliding glass panels that give it the impression of being an extension to the external area and not a separate interior space.

To draw guests closer to nature, the architects have also made extensive use of reflecting surfaces around the windows to illuminate and further expand the interiors. The most striking feature of this yacht, however, is the very structure of the Main Deck, which has interiors designed to suggest the skeleton of a whale, with the bones producing a sort of spatial rhythm. This architecture recalls traditional beams and invites us to dematerialise the bulwarks and let the extensive lateral glazing contain the space, the idea being to create a totally open ambience undisturbed by furnishings.

Such large spaces offer huge scope for wood and other finishes. The main wood in the interiors is Alpi teak, used for the walls and flooring, its warm tones helping to create a relaxed ambience. Wood is interspersed with other elements, such as lacquered embossed surfaces, Calacatta marble on the Main Deck, and Antartide pink marble below deck. One of the finishes expressly requested by the owner of M/Y Legend is the embossed leather lining the wall behind the bed in the owner's cabin on the Main Deck.

The layout features a large owner's suite forward on the Main Deck and four guest suites on the Lower Deck, all with double beds. From the lobby, a spiral staircase takes guests up through two decks to the skylounge on the Upper Deck.

On this unit too, the architects and the Shipyard worked with Loro Piana Interiors, dressing the yacht in classic summer fabrics, such as linen in shades of white, blue and malachite.

Exteriors

Francesco Struglia's exterior styling of M/Y Legend joins the hull and superstructure together in an exercise of natural harmony. The yacht's silhouette is characterised by sharp lines and elegant, elongated forms. One of the touches of modernity and timeless elegance that enliven the external surfaces of the yacht is the bronze-coloured paint on the superstructure, giving the overall design an air of refinement.

There is no lack of space en plein air starting with the Sun Deck where a new "grand piano" custom sun-pad was produced at the request of the owner and designed by Lazzarini Pickering Architects. Furthremore, on the Lower Deck there's an extremely generous beach platform for a yacht this size, with a pull-out bar to enjoy the ultimate in water's edge comforts.

Powered by two V12 MAN engines delivering a top speed of 17 knots, M/Y Legend offers excellent seakeeping thanks to an efficient hull - designed by Pierluigi Ausonio Naval Architecture (P.L.A.N.A. Design) together with the Azimut|Benetti Group R&D Department - that also optimises fuel consumption and guarantees an excellent range.

Data sheet: BMP007 M/Y Legend