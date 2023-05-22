Born to be WiLder: Wider showcases first WiLder 60

by Wider 21 Jun 04:01 PDT

When Italian shipyard Wider decided to encapsulate the essence of bespoke superyacht building in a fully customisable 18.9-metre thrill-a-minute model, the result was the WiLder 60.

With superstar looks, supercar performance and superyacht finish, the WiLder 60 is the epitome of the elite yachting lifestyle, offering an escape from the humdrum and opening a door to desire and distraction.

Every facet of this all-aluminium model has been considered down to the smallest detail, from the perfect performance hull - drawn and developed by Wider Engineering - to the expansive exterior spaces and inviting, and totally custom, interior. Wider has explored the concept of what a 60-footer should be and delivered a striking model that embodies everything an envy-inducing 60-footer could be. The all-aluminum hull ensures seaworthiness and pristine fun in all conditions, comfort, and stability, making you forget about noise and vibrations.

"The WiLder 60 was always conceived as a yacht that would capture the imagination of adventurous, fun-loving, thrill-seeking and discerning clients who know exactly what they want, and who know that is exactly what the WiLder 60 will give them," enthuses Marcello Maggi, at the helm of W-Fin Sarl. "From her 40-knot performance and perfect poise in handling to her superb finish - thanks to WiLder's absolutely tailor-made, custom superyacht approach, a transformative innovation in this size bracket - there is nothing quite like the WiLder 60."

Superstar, supercar

The WiLder 60's elegant and dynamic lines mark her immediately as a contemporary classic with a real Gran Turismo savor. Modern sculptural elements such as the subtly angular deckhouse mix with the futuristic reverse bow and the classic reverse sheerline to convey a style that is both breathtakingly beautiful and unimaginably sleek. Supercar style cues such as the engineroom intake vents and low-slug wide aft end hint at power and poise.

But while her profile may be low, her appearances are deceptive - the WiLder 60 offers a wealth of exterior spaces finished with bold and distinctive character, from the foredeck's seating and giant sunpad to the aft alfresco dining area and further large sunpad. The supercar detailing and refinement extends right down to the smallest details - the exterior cushions feature partitioning carefully designed to emphasise the yacht's dynamic lines.

Between the two party decks fore and aft lies the partially enclosed helm, the perfect spot from which to enjoy the WiLder 60's incredible performance and handling. Twin MAN V8s delivering 1,300hp each are linked to surface drives, giving the WiLder 60 a scintillating 40-knot top speed and a 35-knot cruise with a range of 240 nautical miles. Bow and stern thrusters, a dynamic positioning system plus two optional Quick MC2 X19 stabilizers make the WiLder 60 supremely manoeuvrable, allowing owner and guests to focus on the party and feel confident the WiLder 60 will handle anything that is thrown at it.

Superyacht finish

The WiLder 60's low-slung, lithe and lissom exterior belies a magical and expansive interior that, with the in-house design team Wider Centro Stile and a client's wishlist, can be configured and finished entirely according to preference, making each WiLder 60 unique. It is this extraordinary attention to detail, both in absolute tailor-made design and unrivalled quality of finish, that elevates the WiLder 60 into the realm of the superyacht.

This first hull shows just what the Wider team can accomplish in exceeding the demands of the most discerning owners. The layout below comprises a spacious owner's cabin forward with a generous ensuite, two additional guest cabins aft, a saloon with designer galley cabinet, and a further head and shower that can double as a day head. WiLder's philosophy is that adaptability is key, however, meaning configuration options can suit each owner's operational desires - for example, the aft port cabin can convert into a crew area.

For the finish, the supercar essence is continued below decks, with the interplay of materials and the level of detailing evoking luxury car interiors. Lighting plays a crucial role, with both direct and indirect lighting used to create a cosseting, warm, welcoming yet evocative atmosphere that is complemented by alternating gloss lacquer and satin bronze inserts.

Oak parquet flooring confers warmth to the interior and continues into the heads which offer Krion Coffee Cream countertops in contrast to the lacquered bulkheads. The grey crystal washbasin and the black-finished Gessi mixers contribute to accentuating the strong personality of the environment.

In the owner's suite, an enveloping bedhead and sofa design create a flowing, single element that embraces and excites simultaneously. The saloon's forward bulkhead features a special hand-painted technique that confers a scratch-like texture, adding depth to the space, while leathers and marbles throughout all serve distinct and complementary uses in the overall design ethos.

"The interior highlights one of the WiLder 60's biggest surprises - that high-style, high-performance yachts can have spacious and, above all, luxuriously finished interiors," enthuses Michele Lubrano Lobianco, Chief of Wider Centro Stile. "This is the epitome of the WiLder concept - bespoke interiors completed to the very highest superyacht standards of finish, combining Italian design flair with the ultimate craftsmanship. Going WiLder means knowing no bounds - you don't have to compromise on anything with the WiLder 60."

The future, now

The arrival of the first WiLder 60 is a major milestone not just for Wider and its fledgling WiLder brand, but also for the wider 60-foot market. While more custom WiLder 60s are taking shape, this first hull, featuring her bespoke interior design and layout developed specifically for her European owner, proves that once again Wider is at the forefront of innovative thinking, driving the yachting sector in new and exciting directions.

"She is everything we conceived her to be, and so much more," concludes Fabio Fraternale, Wider CEO. "She shows that performance yachts can still be luxurious; that 60-footers can still be built with a superyacht ethos; and that whatever a client imagines, we can make reality. Above all, she proves our vision - that this was a model that was born to be wild, for clients who were born to be WiLder."