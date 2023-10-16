TMG Yachts Sydney Show display just got bigger: Premieres of Lagoon Seventy 8 and Prestige X70

by TMG Yachts 21 Jun 13:49 PDT

We are excited to share that TMG Yachts Sydney Boat Show display JUST GOT BIGGER, in more ways than one.

With the addition of the PRESTIGE X70 and Lagoon SEVENTY 8, both premieres, this is not only TMG Yachts' largest lineup with six incredible boats but also our largest boats in length we have ever had at this show. Australia has never seen so many PRESTIGE Yachts all at one show either, signaling the arrival and dominance of TMG Yachts as the importer of these world-renowned yachts.

Lagoon SEVENTY 8 blue water motor yacht - Unparalleled luxury power catamaran

The Lagoon SEVENTY 8 is the new flagship of Lagoon Catamarans and the largest motor yacht in the range. This award-winning vessel, over 24 meters in length, offers exceptional volumes that only a power catamaran can provide. Designed by the renowned VPLP, Patrick Le Quément, and Nauta Design, the Lagoon SEVENTY 8 exemplifies luxury and comfort with its timeless silhouette, elegant roof forms, and spacious interiors.

Luxury and comfort are the keywords with this vessel... its silhouette with timeless elegance and the harmonious forms of its roof go hand in hand with large volumes to create an uncompromising world where true luxury is space. Experience unmatched quality and attention to detail aboard this floating palace.

Prestige X70 the most innovative yacht in her category - Welcome to your own private island

The PRESTIGE X70 is a revolutionary yacht that redefines luxury at sea. Created in the spirit of a superyacht, the X70 eliminates traditional midship side decks, allowing the saloon to span the entire beam of the yacht. This design innovation results in an XXL cockpit and a radically new living space that blends the comforts of a luxurious villa with the pleasures of sea life.

With standard features like a custom hard top with a power moonroof, a stabilization system, high-end interior finishes, and a fully hydraulic swim platform, the X70 has been developed with space, light, and luxury in mind. Increased volume, circulation, interconnection, and light... The X70 truly is an architectural revolution, offering an unparalleled experience for those seeking the ultimate in maritime luxury.

Join us at the show

Experience the pinnacle of luxury with TMG Yachts at the Sydney International Boat Show. The premieres of the Lagoon SEVENTY 8 and PRESTIGE X70 highlight TMG Yachts' commitment to bringing the finest and most innovative yachts to the Australian market. These over 70-foot motor yachts will be on display alongside the PRESTIGE M48 premiere, PRESTIGE 460, 420, and Lagoon 46.