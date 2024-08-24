UIM E1 World Championship adds Lake Como GP to 2024 race calendar

26 Jun

The UIM E1 World Championship, the world's first all-electric raceboat championship, has announced a new addition to the 2024 calendar, with the E1 Lake Como GP set to take place on 23-24 August.

The high-octane racing series will anchor in the stunning waters of Lake Como, Northern Italy, as the world-class Rennaissance-style hotel, Villa d'Este, plays host to the electric motorsport Rennaissance.

E1 is quickly asserting itself as a playground for the rich and famous, as Lake Como joins iconic destinations including Monaco, Venice and Puerto Banús as a host city in its debut season. The series' celebrity appeal is being powered by its megastar team owners from the world of sport, entertainment, and business, including Will Smith, Rafael Nadal, and Tom Brady.

Lake Como, an Italian natural wonder, will be the battleground for E1's nine teams which are vying to become Champions of the Water, as guests and spectators experience the drama from the grounds of the luxurious Grand Hotel Villa d'Este.

The world-renowned hotel will join E1 in providing greater education and conference opportunities as part of the Championship's flagship sustainability initiative. The Blue Impact Programme sees E1 collaborate with host cities, partners, NGOs and scientists to address coastal habitat issues through knowledge transfer meetings, panels and workshops.

Rodi Basso, CEO at E1 said, "A destination that's synonymous with luxury and elegance, Lake Como and the iconic Villa d'Este are the perfect fit for E1. Not only this, but Villa d'Este is also active in sensibilizing the country on the importance of scouting and developing the future of water mobility through its annual event, Villa d'Este Style - Electric Yachting, that spotlights developments in electric marine mobility.

"The Lake provides ideal racing conditions that will amplify the jeopardy and competitiveness that has quickly become a hallmark of the Championship. Together with Villa d'Este, we will work to deliver a memorable and world-class race weekend experience unlike any other.

"My thanks go to the great connector within the industry, Marco Makaus, whose introduction to Villa d'Este has made this exciting race possible and to the team on property for the enthusiasm and sense of collaboration demonstrated since the beginning."

Davide Bertilaccio, CEO at Villa d'Este said, "The connection of Villa d'Este with the world of racing and motorsports goes back a long way and our commitment in supporting sporting events in our region is part of our DNA. E1 is redefining watersports, so it's an honour to be part of this journey. The waters of Como form an essential element of the Villa d'Este experience, so to bring such an innovative racing series to our shores is a major coup in delivering an invaluable experience for our guests. We also share with E1 the same values towards sustainability to protect blue habitats, especially Lake Como, through the development of clean technologies in marine mobility."

The E1 Lake Como GP will take the place previously occupied on the calendar by the Rotterdam event.

Team Miami powered by Magnus, owned by Grammy-award winning musician, Marc Anthony, currently sit top of the general classification as the Championship heads to Monaco for its next race in July, before landing in Lake Como in August.

For more information, visit e1series.com