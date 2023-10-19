All eyes on the FD80 to be showcased at the 2024 Sydney International Boat Show

by Horizon Yachts 1 Jul 22:38 PDT

Horizon Yachts is gearing up for a stellar display at the upcoming 2024 Sydney International Boat Show (SIBS), August 1-4. Prominently on display in a prime location at the Cockle Bay Marina entrance in Marina M 147, the FD80 will be holding everyone's gaze with her captivating presence.

"Building on the momentum of the 2024 Horizon Open House and the 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, we're delighted to be bringing a stunning FD80 to Sydney," said Mark Western, Horizon Yacht Australia Director. "Our discerning Australian audience will have the exclusive opportunity to experience this coveted AMSA 2C-certified, charter-ready FD80, which has already piqued considerable interest ahead of its arrival."

Blend of Elegance and Functionality, Certified

The FD80 Hull 12 debuted at the Open House in March and has drawn a multitude of enquiries since coming to the Australian market. The FD Series' signature floor-to-ceiling glass sections on the main deck immediately impart a warm, serene, and natural light-filled ambience. Built to meet the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) 2C inspection requirements, versatile interior layouts reveal perfect settings for conviviality and cater to both private and charter use.

Contemporary accents, warmed by the deep tones of dark koto wood, grace the interior design throughout. Contrasting colors and subtle textures add a touch of modern flair, a motif that flows through to the four-cabin layout with a full-beam on-deck master and three guest rooms below deck. Accommodating up to eight guests in refined comfort and with well-planned spacious deck areas, the FD80 features an open design that promotes a sense of freedom. The split-use skylounge and bridge deck aft will undoubtedly take center stage for many festive gatherings. A sumptuous U-shaped sofa is accompanied by a dining table, while a heated Jacuzzi sports its own bar counter.

For those who enjoy bridge cruising, this FD80 boasts a hydraulic folding radar mast design. The thoughtfully planned ceiling can also accommodate a one-ton helicopter landing, making this yacht ideal for those seeking the ultimate in yachting adventures.

Horizon Yachts looks forward to welcoming you to a dazzling showcase at the Sydney International Boat Show on August 1-4, 2024. For more information on Horizon Yacht Australia's new builds and current inventory, or to schedule an appointment to visit our display at SIBS, please contact us at +61 7 5577 9009 or email .