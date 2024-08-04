Sydney International Boat Show set to deliver four days of family fun

Sydney International Boat Show © Schofield Natalie Sydney International Boat Show © Schofield Natalie

by Sydney International Boat Show 1 Jul 23:21 PDT

Looking for a winter weekend adventure to keep every family member entertained? Look no further than the Sydney International Boat Show, which brings an assortment of boating, sailing and marine experiences to Sydney from 1 to 4 August.

Returning for its 55th year, the Show is a highlight of the international boating events calendar, as well as a popular day out for the whole family. The young and young at heart can explore and compare more than 600 boats and thousands of marine products, and enjoy an exciting line-up of entertainment and educational masterclasses. From learning the art of sailing to discovering the latest fishing techniques, there is something for everyone.

Visitors can explore a variety of trailable vessels, cutting-edge technology, gear, and gadgets located within the Sydney International Convention Centre (ICC) Halls, before heading to the Darling Harbour foreshore, a picturesque waterfront area which plays host to a bigger and better Discover Sailing & Paddling Hub, and the purpose build marina in Cockle Bay presented by Walcon Marine, where visitors can meander through close to 200 boats on display.

Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) President, Adam Smith said, "whilst the Show caters to everything the serious or new-entry boater requires in one location, it really has become a great day out for all ages and interests, especially families exploring options to immerse themselves in the great outdoors on our famous harbour and fantastic waterways across the State."

Family friendly highlights include:

The Main Stage -This is where visitors can delve into the world of fishing with a daily program curated by some of Australia's leading fishing experts. The schedule includes a variety of informative fishing demonstrations and masterclasses aimed at enhancing participants' fishing skills. Hosted by Show Ambassador and Channel 7's fishing, boating, and weather expert, Paul Burt, along with Peter 'PJ' Johnson, Rhys Creed, Tim Simpson, Justin Duggan, Greg Reid, Doug Burt, and Show Ambassador Andrew 'ET' Ettingshausen, the event promises a wealth of fishing knowledge and engaging discussions. Visitors can also grab a photo with their fishing heroes, perfect for capturing memorable moments for the Gram.

Shimano Fishing Tank Show with Mossy - Attendees of all ages are in for a treat at the Shimano Fishing Tank Show, hosted by Australia's beloved fishing expert, Dave 'Mossy' Moss. Known for his deep expertise and infectious passion for fishing, Mossy delivers an engaging and entertaining show packed with his top tips and tricks for catching the ultimate prize fish. The show promises to captivate both children and adults, delivering a crowd-pleasing experience. Attendees can also look forward to exciting giveaways, including more than AUD$1,000 worth of prizes from Shimano, Lowrance, and Gamakatsu, after each show.

Discover Sailing & Paddling Hub - Visitors curious about sailing and paddling and looking to explore these activities are invited to check out the Discover Sailing & Paddling Hub. Here, they can gain insights into the world of waterborne activities and discover options suitable for every level of interest. Whether new to sailing and paddling or seeking to deepen existing knowledge, the Hub provides a friendly environment. It offers opportunities to find courses, clubs, and connections that can facilitate entry into these sports. Throughout the Show the Hub Stage will feature a diverse line-up of speakers and panel discussions covering various topics, demonstrations, interactive activities, and giveaways. Visit the Hub to discover how accessible and rewarding life on the water can be.

On-Water Demonstrations - Experience the thrill of on-water demonstrations where you can witness vessels of all shapes and sizes in action. This is a great opportunity to see the performance and handling of different models up close.

Speciality Vessels - Step on board several speciality vessels including the Maritime Environmental Services vessel, Marine Rescue NSW Safety vessel and the NSW Police Force Marine Area Command Offshore Patrol vessel for an inside look at how these vessels are helping to protect our waters and boating communities.

Climate Action Now - Lisa Blair is the fastest person to sail solo, non-stop, and unassisted around Antarctica. Climate Action Now provides a rare opportunity to step aboard a one-of-a-kind ocean racing yacht that has been an integral part of setting five world records.

Boating Safety Zone - Transport for NSW and our safety partners will be there to answer all your maritime-related questions, guide you through interactive elements and provide you with the latest information on being safe while out on the water.

Maritime Museum - Take a step back in time and discover Australia's museum of the sea. Located within the Darling Harbour precinct, the Maritime Museum is where visitors can explore the relationship between humans and the surrounding waters, and dive deeper into the rich maritime heritage that Australia holds. Children can also participate in a variety of interactive activities taking place throughout the Show.

In between all the excitement satisfy hungry appetites by refuelling at one of the cafes and restaurants within the Darling Harbour precinct, many of which offer special Show deals.

For those looking to turn their visit into a weekend full of fun and excitement, and without the tired tears at the end of the day, consider booking an epic Sydney International Boat Show stay, play and save package, including exclusive deals and offers from Sydney's renowned accommodation providers.

Tickets to the 2024 Sydney International Boat Show start from $25 for an early bird general admission ticket, available to purchase until 17 July 2024. Children under 16 years of age are free when accompanied by a paying adult. Early bird ticket purchasers will also go into the draw to win$10,000 in 'Boat Show Dollars' to spend with an exhibitor at the Show. For further information including accommodation packages and tickets, visit www.sydneyboatshow.com.au

The Sydney International Boat Show is presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) with delivery partnerMulpha Events and proudly supported by Partner in Safety -Transport for NSW, along with official event partnersCentury Batteries, GMSV and Walcon Marine.