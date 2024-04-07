Ensign's latest news, upcoming events, and top picks

The Ensign Yachts Team
The Sydney International Boat Show is upon us! Coming up on the 1st - 4th of August. Register now to view our models at the show to avoid wait times. Ensign will again be showcasing our range of award-winning models at the show with display yachts being:
Bavaria C46 (Australian premiere)
Bavaria SR41
Bavaria Vida 33
Tofinou 7.9 (Australian premiere)
J/Boats J/99
Rhea 730 Timonier
We will also be hosting an Industry Presentation with the CEO of Bavaria Yachts on Friday evening the 2nd August. This will be a fantastic free opportunity to meet and greet other owners in the Ensign community, hear about the yachting industry and where Bavaria is heading, and speak with Bavaria CEO Michael Müller. Capacity will be capped for this event so register now to not miss out. More details will be sent out.
You can also register your interest to attend the below upcoming international shows to gain exclusive access to the latest of Ensign's brands.
An exciting update from the fleet of yachts competing in the 26000NM World ARC Rally. A member of our Ensign community, Axel Jepsen is partaking in the challenge on his Nautitech 44 Open. In Leg 4 of the rally, from Santa Cruz, Galapagos to Hiva Oa, Marquesas (across the Pacific Ocean), 'Solaris' skippered by Axel Kepsen took first place in the Multihull Class A category. A truly impressive feat with many other multi's in this division, and a testament to the performance qualities of the Nautitech 44 Open.
Ensign Yachts currently have access to a range of new and used Nautitech Catamarans through our extensive network. If you are looking to start your multihull sailing adventures, get in touch with us.
Another Nautitech 44 Open 'Sailing June' also participated in the ARC Rally last year with some great results against the other multihulls in the division. Take a look at the video interview below with the owners and hear more about why they love their 44 Open.
Bavaria C45
Bavaria Vision 44
Highfield 2023 Sport 600 for sale - $79,990
On offer is this versatile Highfield rib package with the below features.
Mercury 115hp 4 stroke
Arctic grey Hypalon tubes
SUS 950 Console with carbon dash and integrated front seat
BOL900 bolster
Targa arch
Rear Boarding platform and ladder
Ultralon teak deck
Nav lights
Automatic bilge pump
USB / 12 volt outlets
Courtesy deck lighting
Deck Shower
Sundeck
