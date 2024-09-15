YOT Power Catamarans presents the YOT 41 world-premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival

The YOT Power Catamarans family is already expanding, just a year after the launch of its very first model, the YOT36. The YOT 41 will be presented for the first time at the Cannes Yachting Festival from 10th to 15th September 2024, at the Vieux Port, alongside the YOT36.

This prestigious event will bring together boating enthusiasts from all over the world, who will be able to enjoy a world preview of this new jewel of the sea. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the YOT41 in detail, meet the teams and dealers, and learn about the various customisation options available.

The YOT41 upholds the leitmotif of the brand with surprise: more space of course, more comfort, more power, more FUN!

The YOT41 is designed for medium range cruising programmes, offering surprisingly spacious accommodation and remarkable comfort for family trips that might last several days. Its silhouette and style retain all the strengths of the brand's concept: a modern, incisive and elegant design, combining power and safety, speed and stability.

YOT 41 - A medium-sized model that capitalises on the YOT spirit

Extra-beam effect: The YOT41 offers a generous 5.82 metre-wide of space, thanks in particular to the fold-down aft platforms for all on-board activities: the impressive surface area of 25m" allows for all sorts of possibilities, with a high degree of modularity that's easy to implement.

A Sofa Bed that's trendy and cosy at the stern helps create a very convivial lounge area for unequalled relaxation in the shade of the hard-top. It has been specially designed to be very comfortable, to be open, with a breathtaking view of the immensity of the surrounding sea, and very practical: a mini fridge built into its base gives easy access to cold drinks.

A Central Walkthrough: A central walkway allows for smooth, fast and efficient (and safe) through traffic, both when under way and at anchor, ensuring comfort and practicality.

Two spacious cabins: The cabins have been designed for superior comfort, both in the owner's and guest cabins. Numerous cupboards and clever spaces offer incredible storage, while maintaining a harmonious design. The beautiful sunlight streams in through the portholes, offering breathtaking sea views. Both cabins have their own private bathroom and toilet, ensuring wonderful privacy while staying on board.

A removable aft platform that's 1.5 m wide and 1 m deep: For even greater comfort, the YOT41 is available with an optional electric platform aft that can have multiple uses (capacity 200 kg): in the lowered position, it allows you to sit with the legs in the water and enjoy the quiet pleasures of relaxation, or to easily get back aboard the boat after a swim, or to launch your water toys, those essential companions for other nautical activities. In the raised position, it's an additional multi-purpose area that's sure to please everyone.

Full windscreen: A full windscreen offers maximum visibility and optimum protection from the elements, so it is possible to really enjoy the speed, and with good shelter.

Customisation: There is a wide range of customisation options to create a YOT41 to fulfil wishes (dreams), thanks to the configurator dedicated to the YOT range.

YOT 41 - A lively, agile and stable model!

The YOT41 embodies the innovation and expertise of YOT Power Catamarans, offering users an unprecedented boating experience.

Thanks to a pair of the latest generation 400hp Mercury V10 engines and its unique aerodynamic design, the YOT41 is capable of reaching impressive speeds at sea. The YOT 41 is the answer to speed enthusiast and to Yacht lovers enjoying a simply looking for a relaxing cruise, the YOT41 will meet all the expectations when it comes to performance.

In addition to speed, the YOT 41 also offers exceptional stability and unique sensations under way: no need for stabilisers, an air cushion effect is guaranteed! This catamaran remains stable even in choppy seas. It's a comfortable and safe boating experience for everyone on board, whatever the weather conditions.

Alongside its impressive technical features, the YOT 41 also stands out for its elegant, modern silhouette. The design teams have paid particular attention to detail to create a catamaran that is aesthetically pleasing, stylish and functional. From bow to stern, every element has been thought out to offer a unique and unforgettable boating experience.

YOT 41 - YOT Power Catamarans: a network across Europe, the United States and the Middle East

The YOT network is expanding rapidly, with 8 dealers to date, including 5 new partners:

Iconic Marine is renowned for its commitment to excellence, its extensive network and its impeccable reputation in the luxury boat industry among high-end customers in the United States.

Hellomulti specialises in the sale of new and pre-owned multihulls and covers France's Atlantic coastline

Motyvvel Group has been setting the standards in the sale of luxury boats in Spain

since 1984

Tan Orient is the reputed distributor in the Middle East for selling prestigious brands to a very demanding clientele

Yacht Cancun in Mexico, has been selling renowned brands of yachts since 2004, and offers a professional, comprehensive and personalised service covering all aspects of boating.

Discover YOT models throughout the year at the following boat shows:

Cannes Yachting Festival 2024 from 10th to 15th September, in Cannes

Salon Nautico Geneva 2024, from 19th to 24th September in Genoa

Port Ginesta Boat Show & Sea Trials 2024, from 10th to 13th October 2024, Barcelona

Boat Show Istanbul 2024, from 19th to 26th October 2024, Istanbul

Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2024, from 30th October to 3rd November 2024, Fort Lauderdale

Cancun International Boat Show & Marine Expo 2024, from 6th to 8th December 2024, Cancun

Boot Düsseldorf 2025, from 18th to 26th January 2025, Düsseldorf

Miami Boat Show 2025, from 12th to 16th February 2025, Miami

Dubai International Boat Show 2025, from 19th to 23rd February 2025, Dubai

The YOT 41 is an exceptional catamaran that promises to captivate the world of yachting. With its sensational performance, elegant design and clever, modular and spacious accommodation, this boat is destined to become a must-have for powerboat enthusiasts looking for fun and comfort at sea. The YOT Power Catamarans range offers genuine new sensations, a different way of sailing, a different relationship with the sea, the feeling of an air cushion, and comfort at sea. Set the trend!

Yot 41 Specifications:

LOA: 12.57 m without anchor, with V10 engines

Hull length: 11.86 m

Closed platform width: 4.49 m

Open platform width: 5.82 m

Draft: 1.14 m

Category B and C: B: 12 / C: 19 / D: 20

More information at yot-power-catamarans.com