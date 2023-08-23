Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Alia Yachts launches new full custom 53m Sea Club

by Alia Yachts 2 Jul 03:51 PDT

A new chapter is beginning in the story of superyachting with the launch of Alia Yachts' latest full custom masterpiece: the Sea Club 53.

Conceived as the ultimate toy and tender carrying superyacht, this 53m beast has just been launched with synchro lift in Antalya, Turkey. Final outfitting and sea trials lie ahead, before a delivery slated for August.

53m Sea Club, full custom - photo © Alia Yachts
53m Sea Club, full custom - photo © Alia Yachts

When she is finally released into the wild, the Sea Club 53 will become one of the most capable and flexible superyachts in the sub-500GT size range. She will be home to a helicopter, a submersible, a 13m tender, 8m crew tender, two sailing catamarans, two dinghies, two Waverunners and a host of other water sports equipment, dive gear and toys. Not only that, but her superyacht-standard accommodation runs to a luxurious master cabin and two further guest cabins, plus a dedicated relaxation area.

53m Sea Club, full custom - photo © Alia Yachts
53m Sea Club, full custom - photo © Alia Yachts

"The Sea Club 53 showcases the very best of our capabilities here at Alia Yachts," said president Gökhan Çelik. "We're thrilled to see her in the water demonstrating her full potential for operating in great comfort at speeds up to 15 knots. It is a testament to our expert technical, engineering and boatbuilding teams here at Alia, as well as the close collaboration we have enjoyed with Azure Yacht Design for the exterior design and layout development, and with Diana Yacht Design for the naval architecture underpinning the hull. The Sea Club 53 has been an ambitiously rapid build. Thanks to an excellent relationship with the owner's team at Technical Marine UK and quick thinking at our end, we have brought the project from dream to floating reality in a little over two years."

The yacht has been built entirely in-house for an owner who wanted all the fun of a chaseboat combined with the finish and styling of a superyacht. She is an incredibly sophisticated platform for water sports, undersea exploration and helicopter operations, without sacrificing any of the luxuries expected of a modern superyacht. Not only does she offer top-notch overnight accommodation for guests, but her huge exterior deck areas are ideal for parties and social gatherings.

53m Sea Club, full custom - photo © Alia Yachts
53m Sea Club, full custom - photo © Alia Yachts

She was actually constructed in three separate parts, comprising the hull, superstructure and the heli deck, before being joined late in 2022. The heli deck is fully certified up to H-145 and there is an eye-watering 50 square metres of toy storage space on the lower deck, alongside a dedicated water sports centre. She carries more than 20 modular water park elements, allowing crew to create a complex new feature every day.

53m Sea Club, full custom - photo © Alia Yachts
53m Sea Club, full custom - photo © Alia Yachts

"The launch of project Sea Club marks the start of a whole new concept in the yachting industry," said Onne Logger of Azure Yacht Design. "A unique combination of luxurious guest accommodation, enormous storage for tenders and toys and an unparalleled number of entertainment possibilities. The owner's goal was to fit the storage and the entertainment amenities which would be usually found on an 80m+ vessel, while keeping the rich and elegant look of a superyacht."

Such a unique result was achievable thanks to the great collaboration between the owner and his captain, Alia Yachts and the designers (Azure Yacht Design), the naval architects (Diana Yacht Design) and the owner's representative (TMUK).

53m Sea Club, full custom - photo © Alia Yachts
53m Sea Club, full custom - photo © Alia Yachts
53m Sea Club, full custom - photo © Alia Yachts
53m Sea Club, full custom - photo © Alia Yachts

Related Articles

Alia Yachts 45m SAN completing sea trials
SAN will make her international debut at the 2024 Monaco Yacht Show Alia Yachts in Antalya, Turkey, has launched its full custom all-aluminium, 45m motoryacht SAN. Sea trials have been successfully progressing and the yacht is due to be delivered to her owners this June. Posted on 11 Jun Brand new Alia 43m raised pilothouse yacht sold
Alia Yachts in Turkey has started construction of a new 43-metre project Alia Yachts in Turkey has started construction of a new 43-metre project with aggressive exterior lines by long-term design partners Omega Architects. Posted on 23 Aug 2023 Alia custom 26-metre M/Y 0110 delivered
Her owner wanted an open-plan boat for contemporary living on the water With sporty exterior design and naval architecture by Bill Dixon and luxury interior design by Alia in collaboration with CT Mimarlik. Posted on 22 Jul 2023 Alia Sea Club 53m construction update
The 499GT's exterior design and general arrangement is by Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture. Construction of the Alia Sea Club 53m full custom yacht is progressing smoothly and on schedule at the shipyard in Antalya, Turkey. Posted on 7 Oct 2022 Born to roam: 53m Alia Sea Club sold and in build
Simple yet sleek exterior design, nearly vertical bow and flexible general arrangement The 499GT yacht' simple yet sleek exterior design, nearly vertical bow and flexible general arrangement was conceived by Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture in the Netherlands. Posted on 13 Jul 2022 New superyacht sold: 45m project SAN by Sinot
Alia Yachts is proud to announce a new contract for an all-aluminum, 45-metre motor yacht Alia Yachts is proud to announce a new contract for an all-aluminum, 45-metre motor yacht designed by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design with naval architecture by Lateral Naval Architects. Posted on 31 Mar 2022 Alia Yachts 55m Al Waab delivered
Longest steel and aluminium yacht below 500GT in the world Alia Yachts has released the first photographs and video of Al Waab following delivery of the superyacht to her owner. Posted on 17 Mar 2022 Alia Yachts new 60-metre Vripack design sold
The owner is an experienced yachtsmen who has owned several vessels of various sizes The exciting superyacht project reunites the build team responsible for Al Waab with Dutch studio Vripack for the design and naval architecture, and GCC-based SF Yachts that will serve as project manager and owner's representative throughout construction. Posted on 20 Dec 2021 Alia Yachts delivers PHI Phantom
A beautifully sculpted workhorse Hot off the presses are the first official photographs showing the stunning new 36m chase boat PHI Phantom from Alia Yachts in her element at last. Posted on 1 Dec 2021 Alia Yachts at Monaco Yacht Show
Builders have laid the keel of Al Waab II by Dutch design studio Vripack The client decided to build with the Turkish yard after carefully researching other international shipyards. SF Yachts is serving as both project manager and owner's representative throughout the build. Posted on 26 Sep 2019
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy