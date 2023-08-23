Alia Yachts launches new full custom 53m Sea Club

by Alia Yachts 2 Jul 03:51 PDT

A new chapter is beginning in the story of superyachting with the launch of Alia Yachts' latest full custom masterpiece: the Sea Club 53.

Conceived as the ultimate toy and tender carrying superyacht, this 53m beast has just been launched with synchro lift in Antalya, Turkey. Final outfitting and sea trials lie ahead, before a delivery slated for August.

When she is finally released into the wild, the Sea Club 53 will become one of the most capable and flexible superyachts in the sub-500GT size range. She will be home to a helicopter, a submersible, a 13m tender, 8m crew tender, two sailing catamarans, two dinghies, two Waverunners and a host of other water sports equipment, dive gear and toys. Not only that, but her superyacht-standard accommodation runs to a luxurious master cabin and two further guest cabins, plus a dedicated relaxation area.

"The Sea Club 53 showcases the very best of our capabilities here at Alia Yachts," said president Gökhan Çelik. "We're thrilled to see her in the water demonstrating her full potential for operating in great comfort at speeds up to 15 knots. It is a testament to our expert technical, engineering and boatbuilding teams here at Alia, as well as the close collaboration we have enjoyed with Azure Yacht Design for the exterior design and layout development, and with Diana Yacht Design for the naval architecture underpinning the hull. The Sea Club 53 has been an ambitiously rapid build. Thanks to an excellent relationship with the owner's team at Technical Marine UK and quick thinking at our end, we have brought the project from dream to floating reality in a little over two years."

The yacht has been built entirely in-house for an owner who wanted all the fun of a chaseboat combined with the finish and styling of a superyacht. She is an incredibly sophisticated platform for water sports, undersea exploration and helicopter operations, without sacrificing any of the luxuries expected of a modern superyacht. Not only does she offer top-notch overnight accommodation for guests, but her huge exterior deck areas are ideal for parties and social gatherings.

She was actually constructed in three separate parts, comprising the hull, superstructure and the heli deck, before being joined late in 2022. The heli deck is fully certified up to H-145 and there is an eye-watering 50 square metres of toy storage space on the lower deck, alongside a dedicated water sports centre. She carries more than 20 modular water park elements, allowing crew to create a complex new feature every day.

"The launch of project Sea Club marks the start of a whole new concept in the yachting industry," said Onne Logger of Azure Yacht Design. "A unique combination of luxurious guest accommodation, enormous storage for tenders and toys and an unparalleled number of entertainment possibilities. The owner's goal was to fit the storage and the entertainment amenities which would be usually found on an 80m+ vessel, while keeping the rich and elegant look of a superyacht."

Such a unique result was achievable thanks to the great collaboration between the owner and his captain, Alia Yachts and the designers (Azure Yacht Design), the naval architects (Diana Yacht Design) and the owner's representative (TMUK).