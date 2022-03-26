Grand Banks Yachts announces class-leading Grand Banks 62

by Grand Banks Yachts 3 Jul 11:43 PDT

With the introduction of the new Grand Banks 62, Grand Banks Yachts continues to solidify its near 70-year history of designing and building pioneering long-distance cruising yachts that combine both speed and range.

Like all Grand Banks models, the GB62 evolved from the company's relentless quest to build a new era of performance cruising motoryachts.

Depending upon the engine selection, the Grand Banks 62 can achieve a top speed in the mid 30-knot range, and a high cruise speed of 28 knots. If owners' adventures lead them farther over the horizon, the GB62 has a range of 2,000 nautical miles with 10-percent reserve at 10 knots. At 20 knots, total fuel burn will average 32 gallons-per-hour representing market leading performance when compared to other cruising motoryachts. And throughout this speed curve, the running attitude of the V-Warp® Technology hull remains at about six degrees, keeping the maximum amount of waterline in the water for added efficiency and speed.

Twin Volvo D13, rated at 900-horsepower each on straight shafts, with Twin Disc MGX 5096A marine transmissions are standard. Optional engine packages include twin Volvo D13s with shaft drives rated at 1,000-horpower each, or Volvo IPS 1200S rated at 900-horsepower each.

The experienced Grand Banks team led by CEO and Chief Designer Mark Richards continues to deliver game changing long-distance cruising yachts that demonstrate that range doesn't mean you need to wallow around at 8 knots. The Grand Banks philosophy proves that a 20-knot cruising speed can be accomplished efficiently and safely.

Mark's extensive experience as an ocean-racing champion and shipwright led him to develop the company's V-Warp® Technology which is foundational to the new Grand Banks 62 and all Grand Banks models developed by Mark. This game-changing design and engineering process is a combination of hull form, exotic construction materials, and the build process itself. Trademarks of the V-Warp® Technology hull include a fine entry, a graceful curvature amidships, and minimal deadrise at the transom. Like all Grand Banks models, the GB62 is built and infused with a precise resin-to-E-Glass, unidirectional, and multi-axial fiber ratio. This results in a strong, fast, and efficient hull form. The hull is then fused directly to the carbon fiber structure, bulkheads, deck, and superstructure of the Grand Banks 62. This all contributes to the company's significantly superior fuel efficiency and class-leading performance.

The new Grand Banks 62 builds on the success of the hugely popular Grand Banks 60, launched in 2017. Most noticeable, the additional interior volume of the 62 allows for an enlarged starboard guest stateroom with an athwartships double bed and a single, as well as a utility area that incorporates the standard washer/dryer. With the additional length, Grand Banks added an en suite head for this starboard guest cabin, creating an extremely comfortable and luxurious three-stateroom, three-head layout to maximize cruising comfort.

The amidships master stateroom is built and designed for the ultimate in liveaboard comfort with a king bed, en suite head with large shower, abundant storage, and streams of natural light and fresh breezes through the ports and overhead hatch. Forward, the VIP stateroom is outfitted with a queen berth, abundant storage for extended cruising, and a dedicated head.

On the main deck, large opening windows bathe the saloon, helm area, and aft galley in natural light. The line of sight from the lower helm and the companion helm to port allow easy handling in inclement weather or during a night passage. Like all Grand Banks models that came before her, the GB62 reveals the company's hallmark craftsmanship, complemented by an enhanced level of sophistication and elegance.

Several interior accommodations plans are available, including a Skylounge model, which has proven to be very popular on the company's Grand Banks 85. Regardless of the layout chosen, Grand Banks works with each owner to ensure their Grand Banks directly reflects their experience, taste, and individual needs.

"Grand Banks Yachts has really evolved into a custom builder over the last 10 years, yet with the advantages and scale of a production builder," says Mark. "We enjoy working with our owners to ensure we realize their dreams and vision. That's a really fun part of this process."

The leading build quality and materials not only provide a high-level of luxury but ensure that many years from delivery the Grand Banks 62 will remain timeless, and continue to deliver the accommodations and ocean-going capability of a comfortable, world-class, luxurious cruising yacht.

The new Grand Banks 62 also reflects the company's extensive experience building ocean-going cruising yachts designed for long passages. Wide side decks with substantial bulwarks allow for easy and safe access between the bow and stern under way or while docking, and the starboard side door is positioned directly at the lower helm to ensure easy line handling for the cruising couple.

The extended bridge overhang allows for easy storage of the standard AB Inflatables RIB as well as provides additional shelter in the cockpit from the elements. Underneath, the huge lazarette can easily hold all the gear necessary for the most ambitious adventures, including dive tanks, a compressor, spare parts, and additional freezers if required.

For more information on Grand Banks Yachts and the new GB62, visit here.