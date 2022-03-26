Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

Grand Banks Yachts announces class-leading Grand Banks 62

by Grand Banks Yachts 3 Jul 11:43 PDT

With the introduction of the new Grand Banks 62, Grand Banks Yachts continues to solidify its near 70-year history of designing and building pioneering long-distance cruising yachts that combine both speed and range.

Like all Grand Banks models, the GB62 evolved from the company's relentless quest to build a new era of performance cruising motoryachts.

Depending upon the engine selection, the Grand Banks 62 can achieve a top speed in the mid 30-knot range, and a high cruise speed of 28 knots. If owners' adventures lead them farther over the horizon, the GB62 has a range of 2,000 nautical miles with 10-percent reserve at 10 knots. At 20 knots, total fuel burn will average 32 gallons-per-hour representing market leading performance when compared to other cruising motoryachts. And throughout this speed curve, the running attitude of the V-Warp® Technology hull remains at about six degrees, keeping the maximum amount of waterline in the water for added efficiency and speed.

Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

Twin Volvo D13, rated at 900-horsepower each on straight shafts, with Twin Disc MGX 5096A marine transmissions are standard. Optional engine packages include twin Volvo D13s with shaft drives rated at 1,000-horpower each, or Volvo IPS 1200S rated at 900-horsepower each.

The experienced Grand Banks team led by CEO and Chief Designer Mark Richards continues to deliver game changing long-distance cruising yachts that demonstrate that range doesn't mean you need to wallow around at 8 knots. The Grand Banks philosophy proves that a 20-knot cruising speed can be accomplished efficiently and safely.

Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

Mark's extensive experience as an ocean-racing champion and shipwright led him to develop the company's V-Warp® Technology which is foundational to the new Grand Banks 62 and all Grand Banks models developed by Mark. This game-changing design and engineering process is a combination of hull form, exotic construction materials, and the build process itself. Trademarks of the V-Warp® Technology hull include a fine entry, a graceful curvature amidships, and minimal deadrise at the transom. Like all Grand Banks models, the GB62 is built and infused with a precise resin-to-E-Glass, unidirectional, and multi-axial fiber ratio. This results in a strong, fast, and efficient hull form. The hull is then fused directly to the carbon fiber structure, bulkheads, deck, and superstructure of the Grand Banks 62. This all contributes to the company's significantly superior fuel efficiency and class-leading performance.

The new Grand Banks 62 builds on the success of the hugely popular Grand Banks 60, launched in 2017. Most noticeable, the additional interior volume of the 62 allows for an enlarged starboard guest stateroom with an athwartships double bed and a single, as well as a utility area that incorporates the standard washer/dryer. With the additional length, Grand Banks added an en suite head for this starboard guest cabin, creating an extremely comfortable and luxurious three-stateroom, three-head layout to maximize cruising comfort.

Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

The amidships master stateroom is built and designed for the ultimate in liveaboard comfort with a king bed, en suite head with large shower, abundant storage, and streams of natural light and fresh breezes through the ports and overhead hatch. Forward, the VIP stateroom is outfitted with a queen berth, abundant storage for extended cruising, and a dedicated head.

On the main deck, large opening windows bathe the saloon, helm area, and aft galley in natural light. The line of sight from the lower helm and the companion helm to port allow easy handling in inclement weather or during a night passage. Like all Grand Banks models that came before her, the GB62 reveals the company's hallmark craftsmanship, complemented by an enhanced level of sophistication and elegance.

Several interior accommodations plans are available, including a Skylounge model, which has proven to be very popular on the company's Grand Banks 85. Regardless of the layout chosen, Grand Banks works with each owner to ensure their Grand Banks directly reflects their experience, taste, and individual needs.

Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

"Grand Banks Yachts has really evolved into a custom builder over the last 10 years, yet with the advantages and scale of a production builder," says Mark. "We enjoy working with our owners to ensure we realize their dreams and vision. That's a really fun part of this process."

The leading build quality and materials not only provide a high-level of luxury but ensure that many years from delivery the Grand Banks 62 will remain timeless, and continue to deliver the accommodations and ocean-going capability of a comfortable, world-class, luxurious cruising yacht.

Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

The new Grand Banks 62 also reflects the company's extensive experience building ocean-going cruising yachts designed for long passages. Wide side decks with substantial bulwarks allow for easy and safe access between the bow and stern under way or while docking, and the starboard side door is positioned directly at the lower helm to ensure easy line handling for the cruising couple.

The extended bridge overhang allows for easy storage of the standard AB Inflatables RIB as well as provides additional shelter in the cockpit from the elements. Underneath, the huge lazarette can easily hold all the gear necessary for the most ambitious adventures, including dive tanks, a compressor, spare parts, and additional freezers if required.

For more information on Grand Banks Yachts and the new GB62, visit here.

Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

Related Articles

The Grand Banks 85
World debut of new flagship What began as American Marine in 1956 with the famous line of Grand Banks yachts that defined the "recreational trawler" category, and became an international sensation, continued to grow and was later listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in 1987. Posted on 26 Mar 2022 Grand Banks launches the new flagship GB85
The exquisite GB60 proved to be both an evolution and a revolution Mark Richards is a champion yachtsman and an award-winning boat designer. In 2014, he took on a new challenge. He came on board to modernize and relaunch one of the world's most iconic brands: Grand Banks Yachts. Posted on 7 Mar 2022 Grand Banks 85 Update
Craftsmanship, ingenious ergonomics and interior volume redefine long-distance cruising Craftsmanship, ingenious ergonomics and interior volume redefine long-distance cruising Posted on 3 Jun 2021 Grand Banks 54 world debut at Palm Beach Show
New model follows in the footsteps of successful yachts in the same line Grand Banks Yachts Limited is excited to announce the public debut of their all new Grand Banks 54. The new model follows in the footsteps of successful yachts in the same line, the previously released GB60 and GB60 Skylounge. Posted on 10 Mar 2020 Grand Banks 85 hull #1 already sold
The largest yacht Grand Banks has built to date Get set for the mighty Grand Banks 85, the largest yacht Grand Banks has built to date. Building on the recently released GB60, the GB85 offers the option of a flybridge or a climate controlled sky-lounge. Posted on 2 Nov 2019 Construction is underway on the new Grand Banks 54
With a warped, semidisplacement hull, the GB54 will offer cruising comfort and efficiency The GB54 will be available in a two- or three-stateroom layout finished in golden blended teak from sustainable sources. Posted on 1 Nov 2019 New Grand Banks 54 construction underway
Grand Banks showcases interior craftsmanship in an efficient cruising hull with the GB54 The new GB54, which had been called the Grand Banks 52 in previous communications, follows the successful launches of the Grand Banks 60 and the GB60 Skylounge, and will advance the builder's strategy to create yachts with strong, lightweight hulls Posted on 16 Apr 2019 Palm Beach GT50 at Singapore Yacht Show
A sleeker, faster and fuel-efficient newly designed luxury yacht Grand Banks Yachts Limited ("Grand Banks") unveiled today the Palm Beach GT50 - a sleeker, faster and fuel-efficient newly designed luxury yacht which has won major international awards - to Asian buyers at the April 11-14 Singapore Yacht Show 2019. Posted on 12 Apr 2019 Grand Banks 85 Development
The largest yacht Grand Banks has built to date A 22-foot beam presents wide-open areas with ample space to socialise inside and out. Be spoiled for choice with the option of a full-beam master stateroom, boasting a large double ensuite, or 4-cabin layout, spacious enough to sleep up to nine people. Posted on 25 Mar 2019 Grand Banks announced construction of new GB52
GB52 continues the reinvention of the builder's cruising legacy with new flying-bridge motor yacht Grand Banks Yachts Limited is proud to introduce the latest model in its reborn lineup, the Grand Banks 52. The boat comes on the heels of the successful introduction of the Grand Banks 60 and the GB60 Skylounge. Posted on 2 Nov 2018
Maritimo 2023 M600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy