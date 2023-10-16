TMG Yachts honoured as PRESTIGE luxury motor yachts invests big in the Australian market

by TMG Yachts 4 Jul 03:41 PDT

"The future is bright for PRESTIGE luxury motor yachts in Australia", according to TMG Yachts co-founder John Cowpe.

On the occasion of the Asia Pacific dealers meeting in Hong Kong, TMG Yachts was honoured to be named by the global powerhouse as their "Dealer of the Year".

Recognized for their communication, content creation, and overall commitment to building the brand in the region, Cowpe commented, "This is one of the biggest and most exciting challenges before us at TMG Yachts.

The Australian market is a prime breeding ground for PRESTIGE. Our growing community of owners appreciate the European design characteristics and have great confidence in the industrial manufacturing processes that lead to such reliable and seaworthy vessels. The local market is certainly on a steep trajectory with PRESTIGE with a huge scope for growth, as PRESTIGE is the number 1 in their field around the world. This is our challenge, and we are embracing it wholeheartedly. The investment for the shipyard is phenomenal, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to innovation with some amazing new projects on the drawing board and in production."

Art de Vivre (The art of living) is the catch cry from PRESTIGE, and it is this philosophy of living well on the water that we bring.

Look out for the biggest display ever of PRESTIGE luxury motor yachts coming up at next month's Sydney International Boat Show.