Pearl announces launch of the all new Pearl 82

by Pearl Yachts 4 Jul 11:01 PDT
Pearl 82 © Pearl Yachts

Pearl Yachts, renowned for its exclusive range of luxury motor yachts, is thrilled to share the first images of the first Pearl 82. This all new model, first presented in design form at the Düsseldorf Boat Show in January 2023, is set to make its grand unveiling at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2024.

The Pearl 82, a stunning 25-meter yacht with innovative layout options is set to redefine the boundaries of yacht design with its raised pilothouse configuration, main deck master stateroom (with private forepeak terrace) and additional four en-suite staterooms. This vessel is the only yacht in its class to feature a Raised Pilothouse (RPH) design, a garage large enough to accommodate a Williams 395 and Sea Soo jet ski and two aft deck configurations—Riviera or Veranda—allowing owners to tailor their yacht to their lifestyle preferences.

Craftsmanship and Elegance by Leading Designers

Under the guidance of Pearl's exclusive British design duo - naval Architect Bill Dixon and interior stylist Kelly Hoppen CBE - the Pearl 82 perfectly blends performance with sophistication. Dixon's exterior design amplifies the yacht's sporty profile alongside substantial interior volumes, while Hoppen's interiors provide a sophisticated and luxurious ambiance, characterised by open-plan arrangements and panoramic views.

Pearl 82 - photo © Pearl Yachts
Pearl 82 - photo © Pearl Yachts

A Boutique Approach to Superyacht

As a boutique yacht builder, Pearl focuses on a limited annual production of high quality vessels ensuring meticulous attention to detail and exclusivity. The Pearl 82 exemplifies the brand's commitment to delivering yachts that not only meet but exceed the high expectations of its discerning clientele.

From Düsseldorf to Cannes: A Journey to the Spotlight

"The all new Pearl 82's design revealed in Düsseldorf set the stage for what will be a truly spectacular world premiere at Cannes next September," stated Iain Smallridge, Founder and Managing Director of Pearl Yachts. "This yacht is a testament to our feature-focused philosophy and innovative spirit, and to our dedication to pushing the limits of yacht design and flawless quality."

Anticipated World Premiere

The world premiere of the Pearl 82 at the Cannes Boat Show will offer attendees an exclusive look at this revolutionary yacht. This event promises to be a pivotal moment for Pearl, showcasing the latest advancements in luxury, design, and technology, and consolidating Pearl's position as one of the world's finest yacht manufacturer's.

