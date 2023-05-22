Second WiderCat 92 launched

by Wider 5 Jul 03:22 PDT

The second WiderCat 92 has been launched at the Wider Vision Hub in Fano, Italy.

Like the first in the new 28-metre multihull series launched in January, the latest unit shares the same innovative serial hybrid propulsion system as well as interior and exterior design by Luca Dini Design & Architecture together with Wider Centro Stile, but comes with custom features to suit the experienced owner's specific needs. The personal touch of the owner's wife, who has been intimately involved in selecting interiors and décor, is evident throughout. Additionally, the yacht has been overseen by the captain who has diligently followed the construction process on behalf of the Owner.

This second unit, named Atali, features a four-stateroom configuration with a spacious master suite on the main deck forward, including a private foredeck lounge, while three generous guest suites are situated on the lower deck. The master stateroom boasts two ensuite bathrooms and a personalized wardrobe arrangement.

The galley on board Atali is located below deck behind the forward crew cabin in the portside hull. There is, however, a functional pantry on main deck complete with fridge, dishwasher and ample storage.

On the bridge deck, Atali includes a sunpad in the bow a lounge area featuring a hi-lo table in front of the wheelhouse. The open aft deck features a dining table set athwartship with an integrated Teppanyaki-style grill for family cooking.

The jet skis are stored inside the garage, which also has a wet bar and becomes an integral part of the beach club that offers 67 sqm of al fresco space when the folding bulwarks are deployed. This area can be directly accessed from the two aftmost VIP suites, while the tender is stowed on the swim platform.

For the interiors of the Widercat 92 #2 the owners opted for light tones and natural materials to enhance the brightness of the spaces thanks to the large windows. In addition, soft fabrics and leathers in earthy tones create a welcoming and inviting ambiance.

The hybrid propulsion system remains a key feature of the WiderCat 92, with twin electric motors delivering 500kW each to the thrusters and two 349kW variable speed generators for electrical energy production. This allows cruising in ZEM (Zero Emission Mode) with a range of 27 nautical miles at 6 knots in complete silence, or 14 hours autonomy on battery power at anchor. On bright, sunlit days, the 75 m" of solar panels on the WiderCat 92 can ensure full energy self-sufficiency when anchored.

"Beyond the innovative technology and masterful design, this second launch shows that the spacious and flexible catamaran platform of the WiderCat 92 offers owners ample opportunity to tailor the yacht to their needs personalizing its style" says Marcello Maggi, head of W-Fin Sarl.

While the outfitting of the latest WiderCat 92 Atali is ongoing, three additional units in the series are currently under construction at the Wider Vision Hub in Fano.