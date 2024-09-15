Pardo GT75 set to debut at Cannes Yachting Festival 2024

by Cantiere del Pardo 7 Jul 01:17 PDT

Cantiere del Pardo, the historic brand that has been writing the most important pages of Italian boating industry since 1973, is ready to delight visitors at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024 (10-15 September) with several new models destined to soon leave their mark on the sail and motorboat markets: the Pardo GT75, the Grand Soleil 52 Performance and the Grand Soleil 65 Performance.

These three world debuts confirm the incessant forward push and the constant pursuit of excellence of this shipyard, which has recently celebrating 50 years of activity in 2023 and has became part of the Oniverse Group.

Pardo Yachts is expanding its GT range with the Pardo GT75, set to debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024. The new flagship measures nearly 23 meters and enhances the distinctive features of the GT series. Positioned between the Walkaround and Endurance ranges, it combines luxurious, spacious interiors with hull lines typical of a high-performance 75-footer. The GT75 offers an experience akin to a villa on the sea, with meticulously designed living and accommodation spaces, large sundecks, and lounge areas on both the aft and foredeck to enjoy a privileged contact with the sea.

Builds on the versatile character of the GT52, this new model providing increased dimensions to suit the owner's needs. The design ensures seamless communication between interior and exterior areas through features like a sliding aft door, semi-open roof, sliding doors to side walkways and to large side windows. The GT75 embodies Pardo Yachts' philosophy of creating easy to handle yachts with unmistakable lines that showcase Italian craftsmanship.

The GT75 offers several Volvo Penta IPS engine options. The standard setup includes three D13 IPS 1050 engines, with an option to upgrade to three D13 IPS 1350. The hull is optimized for these engines, emphasizing fuel efficiency and cruising comfort, while also accommodating future hybrid propulsion upgrades to minimize environmental impact.

Starting from a Cantiere del Pardo concept, conceived by Zuccheri Yachts Design for naval architecture, and designed by Nauta Design for both exteriors and interiors, the GT75 boasts an elegant inverted bow and a deep-V hull. Developed with advanced technologies and drawing on Pardo's extensive industry experience, it ensures safety and comfort at sea.

The aft cockpit layout features a large sundeck that lifts electrically to reveal a dedicated tender garage, a typical hallmark of the superyachts. The walkaround design extends to the bow area, which includes a C-shaped sofa, table, and a spacious sundeck with a central backrest. Below, the forward area houses the VIP cabin and crew quarters.

The main deck combines elegant design with functionality, offering a choice between a galley-up or galley-down layout. The galley-up version includes a well-equipped kitchen and an L-shaped sofa with a dining table for up to seven guests, facilitating direct interaction with the cockpit's outdoor dining area.

The galley-down version transforms the main deck into a large living area with comfortable sofas, enhanced by a semi-open roof, side windows, and a sliding aft door for continuous sea views.

The lower deck's layout offers multiple sleeping area configurations, with access to the master cabin via an interior staircase. Options include two, three, or four cabins, accommodating up to 10 berths including a crew double cabin. The standard layout features three cabins and three bathrooms, with thoughtfully designed spaces comparable to larger vessels.

The GT75 targets owners seeking luxurious, exclusive spaces to enjoy serene, carefree time on board in close contact with the sea.

Technical Data Sheet: