Queensland family's epic six month Whitsundays adventure

by Riviera Australia 8 Jul 15:29 PDT

Instead of embarking on the typical lap of Australia in a caravan, Emma Martin and Tristram Hoppe opted to take their young family on a six-month adventure through the Whitsundays on their new Riviera 445 SUV.

Emma Martin and Tristram Hoppe don't live by half measures. Following the sale of their company, the Queensland couple deliberated between acquiring a caravan or a motor yacht. Emma had grown up on ski boats but hadn't stepped aboard a boat in 15 years, and partner Tristram had no sea legs.

Yet, on a rainy Sunshine Coast weekend, they drove to the Gold Coast on a boating reconnaissance mission and returned with a signed contract on a Riviera 445 SUV. Today, they are part-way through their six-month adventure in the Whitsundays with their two sons and six-month-old daughter.

The family of five is making the most of island time as they tour the Whitsundays on their Riviera 445 SUV - photo © Riviera Australia
The family of five is making the most of island time as they tour the Whitsundays on their Riviera 445 SUV - photo © Riviera Australia

"Honestly, it was very left of field,'' Emma explains. "My partner likes to throw us in at the deep end to sink or swim. We figured that a motor yacht meant we could travel on our own terms. We knew Riviera was a great brand, and when we saw the 445 SUV it was a no-brainer. We just fell in love with it - even though it was massive compared to what we thought we'd walk away with."

Emma's dad was a competitive skier, and when she was growing up the family spent every weekend on the river in Rockhampton. Emma was a licensed skipper at 17, yet in her mid-30s, and with a young family, the step to boat ownership was significant.

Owning a Riviera motor yacht means Emma and Tristram can travel on their own terms - photo © Riviera Australia
Owning a Riviera motor yacht means Emma and Tristram can travel on their own terms - photo © Riviera Australia

"The 445 SUV has been the best boat for us to have as first-time owners," says Emma. "Figuring things out together has been amazing and we've had all the support we need from Riviera and Sam at R Marine Jones. Tristram has become so confident in boating and we're in a good groove. Being able to switch to the thrusters and safely control things has been a huge thing for us, and the gyro too; getting seasick was an obstacle and with the gyro, Tristram doesn't get seasick at all.

"We're living on Hamilton Island at the moment. We've been exploring different islands and we have made it to Whitehaven, which is absolutely stunning and was a bucket list destination. We've been exploring different anchorages around Daydream Island and Sawmill Beach - there are so many nooks and crannies up here to escape the wind or weather.

The children are learning new things every day as they travel around the Whitsundays - photo © Riviera Australia
The children are learning new things every day as they travel around the Whitsundays - photo © Riviera Australia

"At first it was crazy and overwhelming trying to understand a new marina," admits Emma. The couple had trained with Sam at Mooloolaba before Emma became pregnant. They'd become accustomed to the local conditions, river bar crossing and marina.

"But we've been tackling things together and learning on the fly. I've let Tristram take over a lot of the getting in and out of the marina while I've been learning more about the knots and tying up fenders under pressure or in different situations. "In good conditions, I practise berthing and jumping off to tie off alone. Our 10-year-old helps out by holding the baby and he's also learning to tie off. We've spent a lot of time contingency planning and practising. We talk a lot about what we would do in different scenarios, with the kids too. It's been empowering to trust our instincts navigating through different situations. Being able to call Riviera as well has been so important; just to know that there's someone on the other end of the line if something does go wrong. We have that incredible support.

"The kids love it and we're passing on knowledge. Our 10-year-old is learning about the tender now, while our middle child loves waves or anything that is fast or thrilling. So, when the weather is rough, he loves it. The baby laughs and looks out, loving boat life and the swells rock her to sleep. It's been really nice. Sometimes we'll just head out and watch a movie at anchor, surrounded by nature, out on the water."

Located at the northern end of Whitehaven Beach on Whitsunday Island, Hill Inlet is a stunningly beautiful spot to explore by tender - photo © Riviera Australia
Located at the northern end of Whitehaven Beach on Whitsunday Island, Hill Inlet is a stunningly beautiful spot to explore by tender - photo © Riviera Australia
Heart Reef is an internationally recognized attraction of the Whitsundays - photo © Riviera Australia
Heart Reef is an internationally recognized attraction of the Whitsundays - photo © Riviera Australia

The 445 SUV has served the young family well in terms of its layout and luxurious comfort. "In the saloon we lower the table and use it as a daybed constantly — it's lovely for us to lounge on. When we're under way or at anchor, we eat out on the cockpit. The spaces function really well for us; the openness of the galley and the way air flushes through the whole living area, and there's space for quiet moments too."

The Whitsundays are home to 74 islands, and the best known of these is probably Hamilton Island with its well protected marina, luxury resorts, restaurants and bars, scuba diving and its close proximity to the Great Barrier Reef - photo © Riviera Australia
The Whitsundays are home to 74 islands, and the best known of these is probably Hamilton Island with its well protected marina, luxury resorts, restaurants and bars, scuba diving and its close proximity to the Great Barrier Reef - photo © Riviera Australia
Exploring the countless bays and beaches by tender is such a wonderful thing to share - photo © Riviera Australia
Exploring the countless bays and beaches by tender is such a wonderful thing to share - photo © Riviera Australia

Perhaps the only problem is the family hasn't settled on a name for the 445 SUV, and since they've just ordered a 5400 Sport Yacht, they may never decide. "We've been overthinking it like crazy, we have analysis paralysis. We're open to suggestions!

"We love the sleek lines of the 5400 SY, the extra room inside, the tender garage which gives access to the back platform. I think it'll suit how we live in the space. It's only a bit wider and longer and I think we'll still be able to handle it and it'll be big enough for us to live on without being too big."

And baby makes five. The children have adjusted to boat life with ease. There are plenty of comfortable places for an afternoon nap. Even in winter, the sun always shines brightly in the Whitsundays - photo © Riviera Australia
And baby makes five. The children have adjusted to boat life with ease. There are plenty of comfortable places for an afternoon nap. Even in winter, the sun always shines brightly in the Whitsundays - photo © Riviera Australia

There's no doubt acquiring their first Riviera has been life changing. "We spent the better part of 13 years working hard on our company and it was really isolating. To have something now that is both challenging and fun is wonderful. We're fresh and green at this but we have an attitude of just getting out there and learning in all conditions. We're learning and pushing ourselves and it's the biggest win."

Every day provides a new adventure on this epic six-month journey - photo © Riviera Australia
Every day provides a new adventure on this epic six-month journey - photo © Riviera Australia

Enjoy this Riviera 445SUV profile film.

