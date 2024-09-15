Elegant and sporty flagship Otam 90 GTS to make world debut at Cannes Yachting Festival 2024

by Otam 8 Jul 03:44 PDT

Following its launch in May, the initial sea trials, immediately confirmed that the first GTS version of the new OTAM 90 model exceeded all expectations.

"Celebrating our 70th anniversary with the delivery of the new OTAM 90 GTS 'SEXY ME' fills us with great pride" says Matteo Belardinelli, OTAM Sales & Communication Manager. "Exceeding contractual expectations in terms of engineering, performance and comfort is not a coincidence but a testament to our deep commitment and respect for our brand."

Comfort, space, and style blend seamlessly in the luxurious 28-meter yacht with outstanding performance. The OTAM 90 GTS 'SEXY ME' achieves a top speed of 45 knots, surpassing its contracted 42 knots, thanks to its pair of powerful 2,600 horsepower MTU engines, Arneson surface propellers and a hull meticulously designed by Umberto Tagliavini and Aldo Scorzoni of Marine Design & Services. This configuration ensures exceptionally smooth and responsive navigation, combined with excellent sea-handling capabilities, confirming OTAM's esteemed global reputation and consistency. This achievement is even more remarkable when considering the additional weight on board compared to the original design, following specific requests from the owner, including the customized rotating gangway, stabilizers, extensive use of marble in both the interiors and exteriors, an advanced stereo system with a dedicated rack room and much more. The remarkable silence at all speeds is noteworthy, especially since the GTS is a semi-open version. Onboard comfort has greatly impressed both the client and the shipyard builder, thanks to meticulous attention to sound insulation.

Customized design is a distinctive feature of the OTAM 90 GTS, following the tradition of the Italian shipyard. Thanks to the collaboration with Giuseppe Bagnardi of the BG Design Firm, the new flagship stands out for its unique and tailor-made details.

The helm console, for example, is inspired by the world of racing cars with a carbon-fibre structure that resembles the protective 'halo' system used by Formula 1 and other racing cars.

This structure also features an integrated and independent cooling system to keep the console electronics at a constant temperature. The air intakes on the front of the yacht and 'snorkel' on the hardtop further recall the hood and roof scoops on high-performance luxury cars.

The hull coated with metallic silver paint with bronze accents, specially developed by Awlgrip for the owner, is just one aspect that reflects its personality.

The layout of "SEXY ME", naturally full custom, accommodates guests in its three ensuite cabins. Below deck there is the full-beam owner's suite, a VIP cabin, a third guest cabin and a lounge with an office rack room for the stereo system. On the main deck, in addition to the spacious convivial cockpit with an opening hard top, there is specific access to the kitchen, which is deliberately separated from the VIP section. The crew area is generously sized and features independent access. Aft, there is a large sunbathing space and a large bathing platform. Forward, a spacious dinette with relaxation and dining area are always accessible thanks to the generous and comfortable side walkways.

Prominent among the OTAM 90 GTS's endless customization possibilities are full or half-height side windows, single or double hull window, for the master suite; a larger or smaller garage, in this case capable of accommodating a 4.35 m tender which can vary in size upon request. The new flagship of the Italian shipyard is also available in the hard top version, with a closed salon on the main deck.

OTAM's artisanal approach once again confirms the yard's intention and ability to meet every demand of its owners (who are often megayacht owners, as in the case of M/Y "SEXY ME") developing unique projects as the ultimate expression of exclusivity and luxury in today's market. And this new OTAM 90 GTS is no exception.

"This OTAM 90 GTS is a complete yacht, absolutely versatile, with an elegant and balanced design that refuses to age," comments Belardinelli. "Capable of satisfying very diverse requests, thanks to unmatched engineering at its core. We are extremely pleased with our new product, which is already generating truly interesting reactions even before its official presentation!"

The flagship yacht of the Genoese shipyard will make its international debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024 from September 10 to 15 in a year that has special significance for OTAM as the shipyard celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Specifications: