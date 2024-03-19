Next-Level Comfort

Please select your home edition
Show support for INEOS Britannia
With exclusive clothing range from Henri-Lloyd
The race to win the 37th America's Cup has started, with INEOS Britannia's new race boat launched in Barcelona with Olympic Gold Medallist Sir Ben Ainslie at the helm.
Posted on 2 Jul
Emirates Great Britain take on the Big Apple
Henri-Lloyd look back at the Mubadala New York SailGP
SailGP travels to some superb backdrops, but the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix arguably lays claim to the best location of them all.
Posted on 30 Jun
Beautiful Bonifacio delights the Swans
Nations League circuit event in one of the most stunning Mediterranean venues
When you combine the latest Swan yachts, superb conditions, and one of the most stunning Mediterranean venues, you have the recipe for a top yachting event.
Posted on 21 Jun
Geoff Holt completes his final adventure
Circumnavigating the UK supported by Henri-Lloyd
For over 20 years, Henri-Lloyd has supported quadriplegic adventurer Geoff Holt, ensuring he is kept safe, warm and comfortable when undertaking his record-breaking challenges.
Posted on 21 Jun
Dri-Fast Polos, Tees, Explorer Shorts & Trousers
Year round comfort and performance from Henri-Lloyd
Having the perfect pair of 'go-to' shorts and choice of technical tops is now even easier, thanks to the new range of Dri-Fast Polos, Tee shirts and Explorer shorts and trousers from British sailing brand Henri-Lloyd.
Posted on 19 Jun
Looking for a Father's Day Gift?
Spend £75 or more and enjoy 20% off at Henri-Lloyd
Celebrate Father's Day by equipping your Dad with Henri-Lloyd's high-performance gear, ideal for both land and sea. Spend £75 or more and enjoy 20% off, making it the perfect time to upgrade his adventure wardrobe!
Posted on 9 Jun
Henri-Lloyd's Official INEOS Britannia Merchandise
Show your support as they set sail for victory in the 37th America's Cup
Show Your Support for the INEOS Britannia Sailing Team as they Set Sail for Victory in the 37th America's Cup. Explore our latest official merchandise collection, designed to help you fly the flag and be part of the journey.
Posted on 4 Jun
Protect Marine Life with The GUPPYFRIEND
Microplastic pollution from washing synthetic clothes is a huge problem for the environment
Microplastic pollution from washing synthetic clothes is a huge problem for the environment. The Guppy Friend Washing Bag is a way we can reduce this in a simple and effective way.
Posted on 30 May
Henri-Lloyd opens flagship store in Oslo
In the highly prestigious Bogstadveien street
British sailing brand, Henri-Lloyd, has opened a flagship store in the heart of the city centre in Oslo, Norway. It is located in the highly prestigious Bogstadveien street in the centre of Oslo's shopping district.
Posted on 29 May
