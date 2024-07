Cox Marine's 350 V8 diesel outboard has received Tier III approval from the US Environmental Protect

Cox Marine 350 V8 - HammerCat35 © Cox Marine Cox Marine 350 V8 - HammerCat35 © Cox Marine

by Cox Marine 11 Jul 10:20 PDT

Cox Marine is proud to announce that the latest addition to its product line up, the 350 V8, a 350hp variant of its V8 diesel outboard architecture has successfully achieved EPA Tier III approval for commercial and recreational applications.

The certification allows the British outboard and diesel pioneer to open its order book in anticipation of production commencing in August.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is tasked with safeguarding human health and the environment. Adhering to their evolving emissions standards, Cox Marine's 350 V8 diesel outboard meets the stringent requirements necessary for this mandatory approval.

Gavin Wesson, CEO of Cox Marine, stated, "Achieving EPA Tier III recognition is a major step forward that gives us the green light to start production and take orders for this highly anticipated engine. The 350 V8 is a game-changer for the marine industry, offering unmatched fuel efficiency, power, safety, and optimal weight and efficiently powers high-displacement vessels across both recreational and commercial sectors."

Introduced at the Miami International Boat Show in February, the 350 V8 is the latest addition to Cox Marine's line up of high-performance diesel outboards. Built on the robust V8 architecture, it continues the legacy of the company's ground breaking 300hp twin turbo V8, launched in 2018.

Adam Gurr, Product Portfolio Director at Cox Marine, added, "The V8 marked the dawn of a new era in outboard technology, offering a unique propulsion solution designed specifically for the marine industry. The 350 V8 showcases the potential of this platform with its advanced capabilities, setting a new standard for marine propulsion."

Achieving EPA Tier III certification is the latest milestone for Cox Marine, demonstrating its commitment to developing sustainable, cutting-edge diesel outboards for demanding marine applications.

The 350 V8 order book is now open, with production set to begin in August. For further information, visit www.coxmarine.com