Moonshine sea trials successfully completed

Moonshine sea trial © Vlotr Media Moonshine sea trial © Vlotr Media

by Moonen Yachts 12 Jul 06:37 PDT

Moonen Yachts has successfully completed the sea trials of Moonshine, a new 36.3m Martinique (119ft) yacht. Moonshine is the sixth yacht from the Dutch yacht builder's premium semi-custom Martinique design.

John Bechtold, Moonen's Project Manager for the build, says that Moonshine performed beautifully heading out on the North Sea.

"The whole build team at Moonen was proud to see Moonshine cruising through her sea trials," John says. "We are dedicated to upholding Moonen's reputation for the very highest quality and attention to detail. During the sea trials hundreds of components are being used simultaneously for the first time, so as builders it's rewarding to see the yacht performing so well. It's a wonderful testament to the Martinique's proven design pedigree and build quality."

The endurance trial at sea is the last day of trials that included class survey and certification, calibration and manoeuvring. Sea trials are also a first chance for the crew to get to know the new yacht with the Moonen technical team who built her.

The Moonen yacht will be delivered to her owners and will spend her first season in the Mediterranean.

The Moonen Yachts team is also building the seventh Martinique, YN205, which is for sale and available for delivery in April 2025.

New Moonen yacht MOONSHINE on sea trials from Moonen Yachts on Vimeo.