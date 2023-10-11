First ever Sirena 48 hybrid yacht to make world debut at Cannes Yachting Festival 2024

Sirena 48 hybrid yacht © Sirena Yachts Sirena 48 hybrid yacht © Sirena Yachts

by Sirena Yachts 11 Jul 06:28 PDT

The Turkish builder Sirena Yachts is set to make a bold statement at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024 with the debut of an exciting new hybrid variant of its popular Sirena 48 yacht.

This new innovative model features sleek coupé styling and a high-performance serial hybrid powertrain, heralding a new era of more sustainable yachting. With silent power on demand and no exhaust emissions, Sirena is pushing the boundaries of environmentally friendly yachting.

Elegance meets innovation

This core DNA of the regular Sirena 48 model remains untouched in the new hybrid version, and makes the three-cabin yacht as appealing as ever in the small-to-mid-sized yacht market. The difference is that the open-air flybridge has been replaced by a coupé-style coach roof - beautifully curved and studded with glass and solar panels. The coupé look is so elegant that Sirena is anticipating demand from owners specifying conventional propulsion packages as well.

Not only does this hardtop give the Sirena 48 a sportier exterior, but it also brings natural light flooding into the saloon area below, which forms the social heart of the boat. Even more importantly, it reduces the weight and windage of the yacht, improving the performance and range of the electric propulsion. Solar panels set into the coach roof help to prolong the operating range of the yacht under electric power alone.

Silent power

Driven by twin 213kW electric motors, the Sirena 48 hybrid tops out at a speed of 14 knots. In silent electric mode it can draw power directly from the large battery bank to cover up to 30 nautical miles before switching on the variable speed generators. In this way, the boat can make a low-profile departure from the harbour or anchorage without the noise and emissions of a diesel system.

For longer range and more speed, the two highly efficient generators kick in to produce the electricity needed to drive the boat and recharge the batteries. They do this much more effectively than a diesel engine, and can be positioned independently of the propellers, reducing noise and vibration to a whisper. When the boat finally reaches its destination, the batteries are full again allowing you to overnight in total silence - no need to start the generators for more than eight hours, even with the aircon running and the galley or AV systems in use.

By integrating hybrid solutions from e-Motion, Sirena is bringing many new benefits to its yachts. Not only can they offer quieter and more comfortable cruising at anchor and under way. A hybrid system can reduce fuel consumption by up to 35 percent and cut maintenance costs by 10-15 percent, depending on yacht usage. With less noise and fewer emissions, a hybrid Sirena Yacht has a lower impact on the environment.

Choice is core to the Sirena Yachts concept, with a range of layouts inside and out, different styling choices and equipment levels. Just as the hybrid propulsion option is available across all models, so the coupé design can be applied to conventionally powered models. In the future, owners will also be able to specify a sleek, curved coachroof on the Sirena 58, 68, 78 and 88. It opens up a new aesthetic for one of the fastest growing brands in its segment.

Specifications:

Length Overall: 16.04 m / 52'7"

Hull Length: 13.79 m / 45'3"

Waterline Length (ISO 8666@full load con.): 13.77 m

Hull Beam B ISO 8666 (@ Mid-ship section): 5 m / 16'5"

Max Draft - T ISO 8666: 1.16 m

Loaded-Displacement Mass - ISO 8666: 32.4 ton

Light Craft Condition Mass - mLCC ISO 8666 (= Dry displacement, no crew, no luggage): 28.6 ton

Diesel Tank Capacity: 1900 lt / 502 gal

Fresh Water Tank: 600 lt / 159 gal

Black Water Tank Capacity: 300 lt / 79 gal

Gray Water Tank Capacity: 240 lt / 63 gal

Hybrid System Type: Serial Hybrid System

Engines: E-Motion Electric Engines SAE1 without clutches Pe=213kW x 2

Generators: E-Motion Variable Speed Generators-180 kW x 2

Hybrid System battery pack for propulsion: 39.1 kWh x 2 = 78.2 kWh (Std)

Propeller Diameter (Max): 700 mm / 2'355"

Max Speed*: 14 knots

Cruising Speed*: 6-6.5 knots

Range @ 6.5 knots with only Std Battery Pack (Full Electric Mode)*: 1.8 hour 12 Nm

Range @ 6.5 knots with additional(Optional) Battery Pack (Full Electric Mode)*: 3.6 hour 24 Nm

Range @ 10 knots with only Std Battery Pack (Full Electric Mode)*: 1 hour 9.8 Nm

Range @ 10 knots with additional (Optional) Battery Pack (Full Electric Mode)*: 2 hour 19.6 Nm

Max. Range with only Std Battery Pack (Full Electric Mode)*: 2.5 hour 15 Nm @5.7 knots

Max. Range with additional (Optional) Battery Pack (Full Electric Mode)*: 5.2 hour 30 Nm @5.7 knots

Range with only Generators @ Cruising*: 200 Nm

Range with mix usage (Diesel & Battery) @ Cruising*: 350 Nm

Max Range with only Generators at Max Speed @14 knots*: 240 Nm

Anchor Position - Zero Emission (with Std Battery Packs): 8 hours (average)

Anchor Position - Zero Emission(with additional optinal Battery Packs): 16 hours (average)

Fast Charge with Generator or Plug In: 45 minutes @90% Battery

Certification: CE Category B

*NOTE: All performance specified in the table above are design data and applies to a standard configuration boat (standard equipment installed as per this standard list) with clean keel, propellers, and rudders. Furthermore, the performance levels indicated above have been defined under good sea and wind conditions (Beaufort Scale level 1, Douglas Scale level 1, ambient T < 25 degreesC, seawater T= 15 degreesC, atmospheric P= 103250 Pa) with 2 people on board, 25% fuel, and fresh, grey and black water tanks empty. Different or harsher sea conditions and additional selected optional equipment may affect the performance.