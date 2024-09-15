Please select your home edition
New wallywhy100 to make world debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024

by Wally 12 Jul 07:58 PDT 10-15 September 2024

The wallywhy100 is gearing up for her world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024 (September 10-15). She will introduce to the visitors a masterful combination of unique functionality and style within her segment.

Wally is consistently ahead of the market, showcasing outstanding design, functionality and an unparalleled experience at sea.

The wallywhy100 exemplifies the logical extension of the next-gen wallywhy range, drawing on the key features that have marked her larger sisters - the wallywhy200 and wallywhy150 - to deliver a 21.4-metre yacht that impresses with her lines, comfort, and performance.

wallywhy100 - photo © Wally Yachts
wallywhy100 - photo © Wally Yachts

The single living level defines the iconic stealth-style glass superstructure, the open living areas and vast sea terrace, creating a seamless flow from bow to stern. Central to this single-level approach is a shift in thinking in how we interact with the sea and surroundings when on board: an enormous guest area that flows from saloon to dining to deck to terrace to sea where inside and outside are fully interchangeable.

It all culminates in that trademark aft sea terrace, a beach deck which on the wallywhy100 stretches to 14 square meters. That includes a hydraulic hi-lo platform for launching tenders and toys up to 3.6 meters in length, and a separate hydraulic passerelle-swim ladder that ensures easy access to the water or the dock. Drop-down wings aft extend the terrace by close to 50 percent and offer unobstructed views across the water.

Further forward, the angular glass superstructure contains the hybrid saloon and dining area plus the wallywhy100's internal helm with joystick control that serves as the perfect spot to guide the yacht to her twin-D13-powered 24-knot cruise, and top speed of 27 knots if you opt for the Volvo Penta IPS1350 option.

wallywhy100 - photo © Wally Yachts
wallywhy100 - photo © Wally Yachts

The wallywhy100 includes a full-beam master cabin aft on the lower deck, complete with ensuite that features electrically switched privacy glass that can effectively close the area off or leave it open to maximize the sense of space and light in the cabin.

There are also two guest cabins, comprising a VIP stateroom to port and a twin to starboard, both boasting ensuites and both offering large hull portholes. Crew are also well served, with dedicated crew access both from the main and lower decks without having to cross into guest spaces - a feature seldom seen at this size.

wallywhy100 - photo © Wally Yachts
wallywhy100 - photo © Wally Yachts

Up on the foredeck, the wallywhy100 borrows from the wallypower world with a dedicated, multi-use lounge that can serve as an aperitivo area or a spot for alfresco meals with the dining table. What's more, the two seats can be converted into sunbeds complete with headrest cushions facing aft. This transformable area creates an all-purpose living space for guests at anchor or under way and underscores the flexibility the wallywhy100 offers for all types of cruising.

At Cannes, visitors will also have the chance to see another exciting addition to Wally's motor range: the new wallypower50. This yacht will be on the water for the very first time since its world debut in January at boot Düsseldorf 2024.

wallywhy100 - photo © Wally Yachts
wallywhy100 - photo © Wally Yachts

Main technical specifications:

  • Engines
    • 2 x VOLVO PENTA D13 IPS1200 power 900 mhp / 662 kW at 2,300 rpm std
    • 2 x VOLVO PENTA D13 IPS1350 power 1,000 mhp / 735 kW at 2,400 rpm opt
  • Speed (knots)
    • VOLVO IPS1200
      • Maximum speed: 25
      • Cruising speed: 22
    • VOLVO IPS1350
      • Maximum speed: 27
      • Cruising speed: 24
  • Range (nautical miles)
    • VOLVO IPS1200
      • Maximum speed: 320
      • Cruising speed: 360
    • VOLVO IPS1350
      • Maximum speed: 300
      • Cruising speed: 340
  • Overall length (standard ISO 8666): 21.46 m / 70 ft 5 in
  • Hull length (standard ISO 8666): 21.37 m / 70 ft 1 in
  • Waterline length (boat fully laden): 20.3 m / 66 ft 7 in
  • Maximum beam: 5.73 m / 18 ft 10 in
  • Depth under propellers (boat fully laden): 1.70 m / 5 ft 7 in
  • Displacement unladen: 45.5 t / 100,310 lb
  • Displacement laden: 53.5 t / 117,947 lb
  • Maximum number of persons on board: 18
  • Design category Directive 2013/53/EU: A
  • Certification modules: B+F RINA
  • Hull type (warped hull with spray rails and aft deadrise): 13.5 degrees
  • Overall height (under propellers): 8.7 m / 28 ft 7 in
  • Pulpit + transom: 0.08 m / 3 in
  • Fuel tank capacity: 4,600 l / 1,215 US gal
  • Water tanks capacity: 900 l / 238 US gal
  • The performance is estimated at the following conditions:
    • Standard version displacement of the yacht: at 1/3 of load, clean hull, 25 degreesC air temperature, good weather conditions, 4 persons on board: 47.7 t / 105,134 lb
    • Overloading the yacht by: 1 t / 2,205 lb
    • Top speed decreases of: 1 knot

wallywhy100 - photo © Wally Yachts
wallywhy100 - photo © Wally Yachts
wallywhy100 - photo © Wally Yachts
wallywhy100 - photo © Wally Yachts
wallywhy100 - lower deck - photo © Wally Yachts
wallywhy100 - lower deck - photo © Wally Yachts
wallywhy100 - main deck - photo © Wally Yachts
wallywhy100 - main deck - photo © Wally Yachts

