New wallywhy100 to make world debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024

by Wally 12 Jul 07:58 PDT

The wallywhy100 is gearing up for her world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024 (September 10-15). She will introduce to the visitors a masterful combination of unique functionality and style within her segment.

Wally is consistently ahead of the market, showcasing outstanding design, functionality and an unparalleled experience at sea.

The wallywhy100 exemplifies the logical extension of the next-gen wallywhy range, drawing on the key features that have marked her larger sisters - the wallywhy200 and wallywhy150 - to deliver a 21.4-metre yacht that impresses with her lines, comfort, and performance.

The single living level defines the iconic stealth-style glass superstructure, the open living areas and vast sea terrace, creating a seamless flow from bow to stern. Central to this single-level approach is a shift in thinking in how we interact with the sea and surroundings when on board: an enormous guest area that flows from saloon to dining to deck to terrace to sea where inside and outside are fully interchangeable.

It all culminates in that trademark aft sea terrace, a beach deck which on the wallywhy100 stretches to 14 square meters. That includes a hydraulic hi-lo platform for launching tenders and toys up to 3.6 meters in length, and a separate hydraulic passerelle-swim ladder that ensures easy access to the water or the dock. Drop-down wings aft extend the terrace by close to 50 percent and offer unobstructed views across the water.

Further forward, the angular glass superstructure contains the hybrid saloon and dining area plus the wallywhy100's internal helm with joystick control that serves as the perfect spot to guide the yacht to her twin-D13-powered 24-knot cruise, and top speed of 27 knots if you opt for the Volvo Penta IPS1350 option.

The wallywhy100 includes a full-beam master cabin aft on the lower deck, complete with ensuite that features electrically switched privacy glass that can effectively close the area off or leave it open to maximize the sense of space and light in the cabin.

There are also two guest cabins, comprising a VIP stateroom to port and a twin to starboard, both boasting ensuites and both offering large hull portholes. Crew are also well served, with dedicated crew access both from the main and lower decks without having to cross into guest spaces - a feature seldom seen at this size.

Up on the foredeck, the wallywhy100 borrows from the wallypower world with a dedicated, multi-use lounge that can serve as an aperitivo area or a spot for alfresco meals with the dining table. What's more, the two seats can be converted into sunbeds complete with headrest cushions facing aft. This transformable area creates an all-purpose living space for guests at anchor or under way and underscores the flexibility the wallywhy100 offers for all types of cruising.

At Cannes, visitors will also have the chance to see another exciting addition to Wally's motor range: the new wallypower50. This yacht will be on the water for the very first time since its world debut in January at boot Düsseldorf 2024.

Main technical specifications: