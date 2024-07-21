Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

XCAT World Championship Grand Prix of Sicily in Palermo - Overall

by XCAT 22 Jul 13:21 PDT 20-21 July 2024

Yesterday, the beautiful city of Palermo hosted the thrilling XCAT World Championship powerboat race, marking the first time Sicily has had the honor of welcoming the world's premier powerboating championship. The event took place at the Foro Italico of Palermo, drawing a massive crowd of enthusiastic spectators.

The competition kicked off with the Italian team Consulbrokers in pole position. They dominated the first lap, showcasing their prowess and fueling the excitement of the local fans. However, the race took an unexpected turn when a mechanical issue slowed down the leading boat, allowing the Victory team to seize control.

The drama continued as the Swedish team Swecat surged ahead, taking the lead with an extraordinary performance. Their remarkable effort not only secured them the victory but also catapulted them to the top of the overall championship standings.

The final results of yesterday's race saw Swecat claim first place, followed by Italian HPI in second, and the Emirati team Fazza in third. The Kuwait team Q8 finished in fourth place, while Consulbrokers, despite their earlier setback, made an impressive comeback to secure fifth place.

The next race will take place at the end of September in Basilicata, at the Porto degli Argonauti, before the XCAT Circus leaves Europe and heads back to Asia.

x-cat.racing

Related Articles

XCAT World Championship Grand Prix of Sicily Day 2
Remarkable performances during the qualifying rounds The first day of the XCAT World Championship in Palermo saw intense competition and remarkable performances during the qualifying rounds held at the Sant'Erasmo pier. The event, eagerly anticipated by fans and competitors alike, did not disappoint. Posted today at 7:39 am XCAT World Championship Grand Prix of Sicily Day 1
Currently, the Victory Team from the Emirates leads the standings The city of Palermo was buzzing with excitement as it welcomed yesterday the XCAT Village, marking the arrival of the world's premier powerboating competition, XCAT, for the very first time. Posted on 21 Jul XCAT World Championship Grand Prix of Sicily Day 1
Team Consulbrokers emerged victorious The first day of the XCAT World Championship in Palermo saw intense competition and remarkable performances during the qualifying rounds held at the Sant'Erasmo pier. Posted on 21 Jul XCAT World Championship Grand Prix of Sicily Day 0
Friday marked the beginning of the XCAT Village setup, drawing visitors and fans The city of Palermo was buzzing with excitement as it welcomed yesterday the XCAT Village, marking the arrival of the world's premier powerboating competition, XCAT, for the very first time. Posted on 20 Jul UIM XCAT World Championship 2024 Day 2
Thrilling action unfolds in Fujairah The second day of the XCAT Grand Prix in Fujairah delivered high-octane racing and dramatic twists as teams battled for supremacy on the water. Posted on 3 Mar UIM XCAT World Championship 2024 Day 1
Spectacular start at the Fujairah International Marine Club The excitement kicked off today at the Fujairah International Marine Club as the XCAT World Championship commenced its first race day amidst the celebratory atmosphere of the club's 25th anniversary. Posted on 2 Mar UIM XCAT Worlds Fujairah overall
Team GB Triumphs in XCAT Powerboat Racing World Championship Finale The XCAT Powerboat Racing Championship reached its pinnacle at the exhilarating finale held in Fujairah, where the fate of the World Championship title hung in the balance. Posted on 4 Dec 2023 UIM XCAT Worlds Fujairah Day 2
Thrilling victory for Team GB The inaugural race of the XCAT World Championship Finals kicked off in spectacular fashion today at Fujairah, with Team GB securing a dominant victory that puts them on the brink of clinching the coveted championship title. Posted on 3 Dec 2023 UIM XCAT Worlds Fujairah Day 1
Excitement peaks as XCAT World Championship reaches climax at Fujairah GP The thrilling spectacle of the XCAT World Championship has descended upon Fujairah, marking the culmination of an exhilarating season. Posted on 1 Dec 2023 XCAT World Championship in Constanta day 3
Team GB triumphs after an exciting race full of twists and turns Race 2 of the Romanian XCAT Grand Prix, the most important powerboat competition in the world, has ended. Posted on 19 Jun 2023
Maritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy