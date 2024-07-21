XCAT World Championship Grand Prix of Sicily in Palermo - Overall

by XCAT 22 Jul 13:21 PDT

Yesterday, the beautiful city of Palermo hosted the thrilling XCAT World Championship powerboat race, marking the first time Sicily has had the honor of welcoming the world's premier powerboating championship. The event took place at the Foro Italico of Palermo, drawing a massive crowd of enthusiastic spectators.

The competition kicked off with the Italian team Consulbrokers in pole position. They dominated the first lap, showcasing their prowess and fueling the excitement of the local fans. However, the race took an unexpected turn when a mechanical issue slowed down the leading boat, allowing the Victory team to seize control.

The drama continued as the Swedish team Swecat surged ahead, taking the lead with an extraordinary performance. Their remarkable effort not only secured them the victory but also catapulted them to the top of the overall championship standings.

The final results of yesterday's race saw Swecat claim first place, followed by Italian HPI in second, and the Emirati team Fazza in third. The Kuwait team Q8 finished in fourth place, while Consulbrokers, despite their earlier setback, made an impressive comeback to secure fifth place.

The next race will take place at the end of September in Basilicata, at the Porto degli Argonauti, before the XCAT Circus leaves Europe and heads back to Asia.

x-cat.racing