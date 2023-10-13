Please select your home edition
Benetti celebrates the launch of M/Y Iryna 66m custom, first unit in the B.Now 67 family

by Benetti 24 Jul 06:43 PDT
M/Y Iryna 66m custom © Benetti Yachts

On July 19th at its Livorno shipyard, Benetti marked a new milestone with the launch of M/Y Iryna 66m custom, the first model in the B.Now 67 family.

The owner renewed his confidence in the Shipyard by commissioning the construction of this vessel, eager to continue his evolution in the Benetti range, with the guarantee of superior construction and design quality.

"We're excited to announce the launch of the first yacht in the prestigious B.Now 67 collection. This event marks an extraordinary milestone for our Shipyard and our esteemed owner, to whom we are deeply grateful for his confidence in choosing again to work with us on this project. A special thank you goes to our outstanding design team and everyone who has worked so hard and with such passion on the creation of this magnificent vessel", commented Benetti Sales Director Daniela Petrozzi.

M/Y Iryna 66m custom - photo © Benetti Yachts
M/Y Iryna 66m custom - photo © Benetti Yachts

RWD are incredibly proud to see the latest and largest yacht launch in the B.Now series - the culmination of years of partnership creating beautiful yachts combining the best of Benetti and RWD. Graceful elegance, balanced proportions and full of Italian flare and dynamism results in a design that is unmistakably a Benetti", Mark Gardmer, Head of Exterior Design, RWD.

"We are proud to have successfully completed yet another purchase for our repeat client, acting as sales brokers. Our team collaborated closely with Benetti, creating perfect synergy that resulted in the construction of M/Y Iryna, built to the highest design and quality standards", stated the Owner's Representative Arcon Yachts.

The exterior styling is by RWD, the renowned UK firm with which Benetti has worked successfully on the entire B.Now line. M/Y Iryna features the innovative Oasis Deck® concept, a solution that revolutionizes the aft cockpit concept, transforming the vertical barriers into an extension of the deck and offering more conviviality in contact with the sea, a built-in pool, and a 270-degree field of view in 190 square metres of surface area. The aft salon is a mix of sunlight and shade so that guests can enjoy the deck at any time of day, while the Social Design turns the entire deck into a spacious oasis of conviviality.

M/Y Iryna 66m custom - photo © Benetti Yachts
M/Y Iryna 66m custom - photo © Benetti Yachts

The colouring of the hull and superstructure is personalized to point up the exterior styling with three different shades of grey. The boat is also characterized by extensive, mainly curved glazing that covers up to 70% of the overall vertical surface area.

The almost entirely bespoke interiors were designed by Benetti's Interior Design Department under the direction of Mariarosa Remedi. A crucial role in defining the spaces was played by the owner, who asked the Shipyard to create a setting to showcase the loose furniture produced by one of his favourite brands, Visionnaire.

The spacious interiors are exquisitely clad in leather that hasn't been treated with chemicals and, in the case of the Lower Deck, is custom designed for this boat. Prestige woods, such as curly maple wood and macassar ebony, cover the floors together with marble-effect ceramic tiling, chosen by the customer as a more ecological alternative to marble.

M/Y Iryna 66m custom - photo © Benetti Yachts
M/Y Iryna 66m custom - photo © Benetti Yachts

With a steel hull, M/Y Iryna has six decks. From the top Observation Deck down to the Under Lower Deck, this vessel is extremely spacious both outdoors, with around 500 square metres of usable space, and indoors with a 65-square-metre Main Salon and a full-beam owner's suite on the Upper Deck, made possible by moving the wheelhouse and captain's cabin up to the next deck.

With two VIP cabins on the Main Deck and four cabins on the Lower Deck, M/Y Iryna accommodates up to 15 guests. There are numerous wellness areas, including a sauna in the beach club and a gym on the Main Deck, both built at the owner's request.

This new boat will be delivered to her owner at the end of the summer in a new record for Benetti, which with the B.Now platform concept successfully completed the project in under three years from the first sketches on a blank sheet of paper.

M/Y Iryna 66m custom - photo © Benetti Yachts
M/Y Iryna 66m custom - photo © Benetti Yachts

Specifications:

  • Length overall: 66.2 m
  • Beam max: 11.2 m
  • Draft max 3.1 m
  • Gross tonnage: 1296 abt
  • Hull and superstructrure: Steel & Aluminum
  • Full Load displacement: 1150 t
  • Fuel tank capacity: 115,000 L
  • Fresh water capacity: 33,000 L
  • Owner and guest cabins: 4 x Guest cabins, 2x VIP cabins, 1 Owner's Suite
  • Crew cabins: 4x Twin CREW cabins, 4x single OFFICIER cabins, 1x CAPTAIN cabin
  • Main engines: 2x Caterpillar 3512E + ZF5356
  • Generators: 3x Caterpillar C7.1
  • Bow thruster: NAIAD - 200kW
  • Stabilizers: NAIAD - Model 820L - 5.40 m" (58.12 ft") fins
  • Max speed: 16kn
  • Max Cruise speed: 15kn
  • Range at cruise speed: 5000 nm at speed range (12kn)
  • Interior designer: Azimut Benetti SpA
  • Exterior designer: RWD
  • Naval Architecture: Azimut Benetti SpA
  • Builder: Azimut Benetti SpA
  • Classification: Lloyd's Register of Shipping

