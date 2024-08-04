Navico Group to present a range of products at the 2024 Sydney International Boat Show

Navico Group logo © Navico Group Navico Group logo © Navico Group

by Navico Group 24 Jul 23:49 PDT

Navico Group, the world's leading supplier of integrated systems and products, will have a presence at the 2024 Sydney International Boat Show August 1-4.

Located at stand # [MR1] 207, Navico Group will showcase a range of products including:

NEW Lowrance® Eagle Eye™ - the world's most accessible all-in-one live sonar solution, combining CHIRP & DownScan in one transducer, along with detailed C-MAP® charting on a crystal clear IPS display for only $1,499 AUD

- the world's most accessible all-in-one live sonar solution, combining CHIRP & DownScan in one transducer, along with detailed C-MAP® charting on a crystal clear IPS display for only $1,499 AUD NEW Lowrance Recon™ Trolling Motor - Lowrance's new generation electric steer trolling motor, developed for both fresh and saltwater anglers, featuring a unique joystick remote and best in class power and GPS positioning.

- Lowrance's new generation electric steer trolling motor, developed for both fresh and saltwater anglers, featuring a unique joystick remote and best in class power and GPS positioning. Lowrance Eagle® - Lowrance's new entry level fishfinder, Eagle features newly designed high-definition enhanced sonar, with FishReveal™ technology and detailed C-MAP® charting including Genesis Live.

- Lowrance's new entry level fishfinder, Eagle features newly designed high-definition enhanced sonar, with FishReveal™ technology and detailed C-MAP® charting including Genesis Live. Simrad® NSX® ULTRAWIDE - The Simrad® NSX ULTRAWIDE is the world's first fully-featured ultrawide marine display. Delivering all the benefits of dual screens in one place and providing a more streamlined and immersive experience resulting in an elevated dash aesthetic that unlocks new possibilities and a superior charting experience.

- The Simrad® NSX ULTRAWIDE is the world's first fully-featured ultrawide marine display. Delivering all the benefits of dual screens in one place and providing a more streamlined and immersive experience resulting in an elevated dash aesthetic that unlocks new possibilities and a superior charting experience. Mastervolt® and CZone® - Mastervolt and CZone products will be on display within a helm station showing the integration between Mastervolt power solutions, CZone digital switching, and Simrad® multifunction displays, as well as integration between Mercury Marine.

Demos will be available at the stand throughout the show.

For more information about Navico Group, please visit navico.com.